Ruthless England hammers Latvia 20-0 in record-breaking World Cup qualifier

(CNN) England Women recorded their biggest ever competitive victory by hammering Latvia 20-0 in Tuesday's World Cup qualifier.

Beth Mead opened the scoring after just three minutes and went on to score a hat-trick, one of three England players to do so.

Another was Ellen White, who broke Kelly Smith's all-time goalscoring record to become England's greatest ever goalscorer.

The Manchester City striker now has 48 goals in 101 appearances for the Lionesses, surpassing Smith's previous record of 46 which had stood since 2014.

Manchester United's Alessia Russo bagged the other hat-trick, while Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp scored four, her first goals in an England shirt.

