Gifting season is in full swing, so to help you find the best gifts for everyone on your list, we’ve put together a list of our favorite presents under $50. Be sure to shop fast, though, since issues with the global supply chain could mean longer shipping times.

From cute plushies and fragrant candles to coffee subscriptions and kitchen essentials, here are 28 gifts we love, all under $50.

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

If you know someone who’s always losing their stuff, the Apple AirTag is a perfect gift. It’s a precise tracker that can attach to basically anything, meaning you can find all those little things you always misplace. Read our full thoughts here.

Nest New York 8-Ounce Holiday Candle ($44; nordstrom.com)

There’s nothing quite like the scent of a good holiday candle, and this one from Nest New York features a tantalizing blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange and more.

Solo Stove Roasting Sticks ($44.99, originally $69.99; solostove.com)

You can’t roast marshmallows without proper skewers, and these sticks from Solo Stove can elevate your s’mores game to the next level. With dual prongs and made from high-quality stainless steel, you won’t ever use a random twig to roast your marshmallows ever again.

Wonderffle Stuffed Waffle Iron ($49; amazon.com)

With this ingenious waffle iron, you’ll be able to stuff your waffles with anything your heart desires. Savory, sweet… You can make any kind of stuffed waffle you want; plus, the iron is nonstick and features heat-resistant handles.

West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit ($45; uncommongoods.com)

If you have a beer lover in your life, they’ll love this IPA brewing kit, which lets them craft their own boozy beverage from scratch.

Bombas Women’s Performance Running Ankle Sock 3-Pack ($49.50; bombas.com)

Who says socks are a bad gift? You could always use another good pair, and these high-quality options from Bombas feature extra padding to keep your feet comfortable.

Homesick Holiday Stroll Candle ($28.90, originally $34; homesick.com)

This fragrant candle from Homesick contains notes of currants, sugarplums, ivy and other festive scents.

Billie Smooth Operator Gift Set ($35; mybillie.com)

Upgrade her razor game with this set from Billie, which contains our favorite women’s razor, a shave cream and lotion.

Zodiac Throw Pillow ($34, originally $49; urbanoutfitters.com)

These gorgeous pillows come in nine different designs, all inspired by the zodiac signs.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($24.98, originally $29.98; amazon.com)

It might seem like a boring gift, but trust us, this smart garage door opener is a real game changer. You’ll never have to worry about accidentally leaving the garage open, since this opener gives you control through an app on your phone.

Smoko Mushroom Mochi Plushie ($38; urbanoutfitters.com)

If you just want to get something cute, you can’t beat this mushroom plushie from Smoko. It’s the perfect size for snuggling and looks great on the bed and couch alike.

Atlas Coffee Club Gift Subscription ($50, originally $60 for 3 months; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Give the coffee lover in your life the gift of single-origin beans from around the world. Atlas Coffee Club will send one box of beans from a different country every month, along with an informational card and brewing instructions. Read our full review here.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide-Mouth Water Bottle ($44.95; hydroflask.com)

The super-popular Hydro Flask water bottle makes a great gift, not only because it can keep water ice cold all day but also because it comes in a wide array or gorgeous colors.

Carhartt Rain Defender Loose Fit Heavyweight Sweatshirt (starting at $49.99; carhartt.com)

Keep him cozy, even as the rain starts to come down, with this heavyweight hoodie from Carhartt. Crafted with a cotton and polyester blend, this sweatshirt is treated with a durable water repellent to keep him dry in light rain.

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit ($42; uncommongoods.com)

For those who want a little extra spice in their life, check out this hot sauce kit that contains everything you need to experiment with different flavors and intensities while crafting your next favorite hot sauce.

Viktor Jurgen Neck Massage Pillow ($39.99, originally $42.99; amazon.com)

The ultimate stress reliever, this massaging pillow heats up and helps you get rid of those pesky knots in your neck.

T-fal Dishwasher-Safe Cookware Fry Pan ($43.41; amazon.com)

We named this pan the best nonstick pan of 2021, thanks to its depth and even cooking performance. The home chef in your life will love its versatility and reliability, plus it won’t set you back hundreds of dollars like other top-notch pans.

Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Gift Subscription ($50 for 1 month; shakerandspoon.com)

Turn your friend into a burgeoning mixologist with this cocktail subscription box. It comes packed with everything you need to make three complex and delicious cocktails, including ingredients (besides the booze) and a detailed instruction card.

AeroPress Go Portable Travel Coffee Press ($31.95; amazon.com)

The AeroPress Go is a fantastic coffee maker for people who want a simple, fast brew in the morning. It’s also great for outdoorsy folks who still need to stay caffeinated even if they’re waking up in the middle of the woods.

Frontgate Resort Cotton Bath Towel ($35.72; frontgate.com)

Upgrade their shower experience with our pick for the best plush bath towel, the Frontgate Resort Cotton Towel. It’s super thick, it’s super fluffy and it’ll feel like you’re being hugged by a cloud the next time you step out of the shower.

Bubble Tea Kit ($40; uncommongoods.com)

Bubble tea doesn’t have to be reserved for trips to your local tea shop; with this kit you can make the delicious and fun drink right at home.

Color-Changing Popcorn Popper ($40; uncommongoods.com)

Level up your movie night with this color-changing popcorn popper. The pot is heat activated to turn from red to yellow as your movie snack pops away so you can have some pre-movie entertainment.

Herschel Supply Co. Hank RFID Bifold Wallet ($38; nordstrom.com)

Wallets are always a safe gift for the guy in your life, and this one from Herschel Supply Co. is a great option, featuring RFID technology to keep all his cards secure.

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack ($29; patagonia.com)

Fanny packs are officially in, and if you’re looking for a simple, lightweight option that can add a pop of color to any outfit, look no further than this pack from Patagonia.

Gemstone Facial Rollers (starting at $36; uncommongoods.com)

This gentle facial massager is said to promote blood flow in your skin and reduce puffiness. Available in three different colors and designs, this roller will be well loved by the skin care junkie in your life.

Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet ($49.95; surlatable.com)

The winner of our best cast-iron skillets testing story, this pan from Lodge is light and cheap, and it outperformed more expensive pans in nearly every test we ran.

Godiva Limited-Edition Holiday Truffles ($29.99; godiva.com)

You can never go wrong with a box of chocolates during the holidays. This limited-edition box from Godiva features 12 pieces of decadent, delicious truffles.