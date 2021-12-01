Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

There’s always one person on your holiday shopping list, one absolutely impossible person, the one who has everything, wants nothing and possibly also will scoff at your attempts to get them the perfect present. (If you have a scoffer on your list, you have our permission to cross that scoffer right off! Coal was created for those people.)

One of the most useful pieces of gift-giving advice, generally, is to buy gifts that fit into one of the following categories: Eat it, drink it, burn it, spend it. Turns out that that rubric also works really well for people who are tricky to shop for.

With those helpful parameters in mind, we scoured the internet — and asked a few difficult-to-shop-for people in our own lives for insight — to create this list of perfect holiday gifts for the person who has everything.

Harry & David Gourmet Cheese Assortment ($49.99; harryanddavid.com)

Harry & David Harry & David Gourmet Cheese Assortment

It can be tempting to give the cheese lover in your life one of those “Cheese of the Month Club”-type things. As a great lover of cheese myself, I want to insist that you not do that! It’s just too much cheese, you guys. (I know, I know, “there’s no such thing!” Except…there is.) Instead, gift this one-off cheese gift box, which features a 6-ounce Point Reyes farmstead toma cheese, a Beehive Cheese Co. promontory cheese, a Caves of Faribault St. Pete’s blue cheese and a Sartori Bellavitano gold cheese.

BBQ Guys Battle Box ($89.99, originally $109.99; bbqguys.com)

BBQ Guys BBQ Guys Battle Box

The gift of meat is perfect for every meat-eater you might be shopping for, from the big griller in the family to the one who has taken up the keto lifestyle with great enthusiasm. This gift box from BBQ Guys includes 12 half-pound patties in three varieties: wagyu, bison, and a steakhouse blend of chuck, brisket and short rib.

P448 Thea Wasabi Shoes ($298; us.p448.com)

P448

The person on your list might have a thousand pairs of shoes, but none compare to these eclectic sneakers. P448 sneaks are made from fine Italian leather and there are a ton of patterns, textures and colors to choose from, so you can basically customize the shoe to fit the recipient.

Man Crates Jerky Heart ($29.99; mancrates.com)

Man Crates Man Crates Jerky Heart

The meat (or keto!) enthusiast on your list who maybe isn’t so handy in the kitchen will love this jerky gift set. The jerky variety set includes half-ounce samplers of the classic, garlic, ghost pepper, habanero, black pepper, root beer, root beer habanero, whiskey maple, honey bourbon and sesame ginger flavors.

Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box ($17.95; godiva.com)

Godiva Godiva Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box

Chocolates are a staple of holiday gift giving, and for good reason: Almost everyone loves chocolate! The gold Godiva gift box is such a classic; we love the small eight-piece box for its under-$20 price point, making it the perfect gift to buy in multiples for everyone on your list, including a few extras to keep on hand for those who you might have forgotten!

Hickory Farms Savory & Spicy Nut Sampler ($19.99; hickoryfarms.com)

Hickory Farms Hickory Farms Savory & Spicy Nut Sample

Nuts are another big holiday staple — heck, there’s a whole ballet centered around the importance of nuts to the Yuletide experience! We love this sampler for people who like it hot; it includes barbecue peanuts, buffalo hot peanuts, everything-seasoned mixed nuts, honey sriracha almonds, sweet ‘n’ spicy snack mix and traditional mixed nuts.

Fly By Jing Tis The Season(ing) Box ($99, originally $120; flybyjing.com)

Fly By Jing

Kick things up a notch by gifting someone special the Fly By Jing Tis The Seaon(ing) Box. Your recipient will get some of the best Sichuan flavors to experiment with in the kitchen – from chili crisp oil to black vinegar.

Solo Stove Yukon ($449.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Yukon Solo Stove Yukon

We’re taking our advice to “burn it” literally. The Solo Stove Yukon is one of our favorite fire pits because it burns super clean, barely gives off any smoke and comes in multiple sizes to fit any backyard or adventure. If you’re still on the fence, check out our full review.

W&P Craft Cocktail Syrup Set ($34.65; amazon.com)

Amazon ﻿W&P Craft Cocktail Syrup Set

When we asked “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow to recommend premade mixers for at-home bartenders, this set of three craft cocktail syrups was her pick. The tequila maven recommends using her own Vida Reposado with the Moscow mule mixer to create a Mexican mule, and Vida Blanco to elevate a spicy margarita.

Amy K. Home Bar Hero: Mixology Class & Simple Syrups ($55; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Amy K. Home Bar Hero Mixology Class & Simple Syrups

For the home bartender who’s a bit more advanced, this 90-minute mixology class will help them level up their cocktail game. Experiences, in general, are also a good way to shop for the hard-to-buy-for person; Uncommon Goods offers all kinds of classes, from tarot reading to pet portraiture, one of which is sure to be right for even the pickiest person on your holiday gift list.

Grove Co. Sparks of Joy Balsam Fir Candle ($9.99; target.com)

Target Grove Co. Sparks of Joy Balsam Fir Candle

Scented candles are a great and tricky gift to give, because scents are such a personal thing. During the holiday season, however, a fairly safe bet is to go with a balsam-fir-scented candle. This limited edition seasonal candle made of clean-burning, eco-friendly soy wax from Grove Co. has a 30-hour burn time.

Birthdate Birthdate Co. Pillar Candle

Another way to get around the trickiness of scented candle-giving is to give a super personalized candle. If you know your gift recipient’s birthday, this pillar candle — which combines elements of astrology, numerology and tarot to create a unique scent and messaging for every birthdate — makes a great gift.

Good4theGoose Long Personalized Matches (starting at $15; etsy.com)

Etsy Good4theGoose Long Personalized Matches

If you have ever, even once, owned a pillar candle, you know that there is a very specific problem with pillar candles: Once they burn down to a certain point, it’s impossible to light them with standard-size matches or lighters. It is very frustrating! These extra-long candle matches solve that problem and, because they can be personalized, feel extra gift-y to boot.

Mystical Fire Campfire Fireplace Colorant Packets ($11 for 12 packets; amazon.com)

Amazon Mystical Fire Campfire Fireplace Colorant Packets

This is a super-fun gift to give to someone who has a wood-burning fireplace or fire pit in their home, or who is a frequent camper. Toss these packets into the fire and watch as the flames turn into a colorful display. Each pouch is filled with crystals that create a rainbow of colored flames, including dark and light blue, purple, red, green and yellow.

Library of Flowers Bubble Bath ($42; amazon.com)

Amazon Library of Flowers Bubble Bath

Bath products are a popular gift, especially for people who are really hard to shop for, but they come with a pitfall: While it may be tempting to buy a gift set of bath salts or bath bombs, the reality is that one-time-use bath products tend to get shoved into a drawer and forgotten about. Instead, opt for a single bottle of a higher-end bubble bath, like this beautiful one from Library of Flowers.

Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Body & Hand Wash ($39.10, originally $46; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Body & Hand Wash

Everyone needs to wash their hands, and while we know everyone is tired of hearing it, we can’t think of many people who would object to being given a bottle of Jo Malone’s gorgeously scented hand soap.

Live Tinted Rays Copper Eye Masks, 5-Pack ($22; livetinted.com)

Live Tinted Live Tinted Rays Copper Eye Masks

These under-eye masks got a “highly recommend!” rating from our social media strategist, Stephanie Griffin, who praised their ability to mask (lol get it??) the telltale signs of a total lack of sleep. The 100% biodegradable eye masks help to reduce under-eye puffiness and the appearance of fine lines, while cooling and hydrating your skin.

Bottle Bright Water Bottle & Hydration Pack Cleaning Tablets ($8; amazon.com)

Amazon Bottle Bright Water Bottle & Hydration Pack Cleaning Tablets

At some point, we will address the fact that no one — not a single one of you — is washing their reusable water bottles, travel mugs and hydration packs often enough. For now, because it is the holiday season and we are feeling generous, we will leave it at the fact that no one is washing their reusable drinking vessels enough and suggest that these bottle cleaning tablets make a great gift for the person in your life who you know is not washing their reusable drinking vessels often enough. (That’s all of you.)

Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo ($24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Logitech Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

As one hard-to-please friend who’s been working from home put it, “No one is ergonomic right now, and they’ll be feeling the pain soon.” Home office accessories are an excellent category of products to consider when it comes to giving an upgraded gift; other items to consider in addition to a wireless keyboard and mouse are a curved monitor, a small desktop scanner or a touchscreen monitor to make signing and annotating digital documents a breeze.

United By Blue 25L Convertible Carryall ($98; unitedbyblue.com)

United By Blue United By Blue 25L Convertible Carryall

Our commerce editor, Chelsea Stone, says of this carryall, “Now that I have this bag from sustainably minded brand United By Blue, I’m not quite sure how I lived without it.” It converts from a tote to a backpack and has pockets galore, including one for a laptop. Buy one for everyone you know.

Tushy Ace Electric Bidet ($599; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Tushy Ace Electric Bidet

A bidet attachment on its own is a great “upgrade” gift, but for people who already made the switch to the bidet lifestyle, the newest offering from Tushy takes that upgrade to a whole new level. Take it from our reviewer, who says of the Ace, “There’s no doubt that the Tushy Ace is a huge improvement over the Tushy Classic and the Tushy Spa.” The Ace features endless warm water, a heated seat, remote control, adjustability and dryer and, in the words of our reviewer, “you’ll be wondering how you could ever use anything less.”

Underclub Luxe Gift Subscription, 3 Months ($75; underclub.com)

Underclub Underclub Luxe Gift Subscription, 3 Months

Even the person who has everything could probably use some new underwear, but giving someone unders is tricky. That’s why we love this gift subscription from Underclub that allows the recipient to pick out the styles and colors they like. We also love the fact that the gift subscription offers the option to share the gift via email or to print and customize a gift card for those who prefer giving a physical gift.

Blue Bottle Coffee Gift Subscription (starting at $22; bluebottlecoffee.com)

Blue Bottle Coffee Blue Bottle Coffee Gift Subscription

In our review of coffee subscription services, Blue Bottle was the clear choice for java enthusiasts. It got high marks for customizability, variety and outstanding taste, beating out every other coffee subscription we tested. If you want to give a gift that doesn’t keep on giving quite so much, we also love the $35 Blend Box, which features Blue Bottle’s three most popular blends presented in a gift box.

GetItGrl Personalised Card Holder ($13.90; etsy.com)

Etsy GetItGrl Personalised Card Holder

Gift cards or cash can be great gifts, but they can feel a little impersonal, which is why we love this inexpensive personalized card holder as an add-on to cash gifts or gift cards. Tuck the money or plastic into one of the slots or in the zippered section and you’re good to go — no gift wrap required!