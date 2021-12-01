Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

When you need the motivation to work up a sweat, challenge your body or stick to a healthy meal plan, your fitness-minded friend is your cheerleader. Always there to support you, give you a pep talk or just be by your side as you struggle through a plank, you couldn’t do it without them. Show them how much you value them with these health and exercise gifts that improve their workouts.

From super-cool, under-the-water workouts to must-haves for their home gym, our picks for fitness gifts are top-rated, vetted by professionals and sure to get them moving.

Stoic Tech Fleece Legging ($45.47, originally $69.95; backcountry.com)

Backcountry Stoic Tech Fleece Legging

Some folks only run when it’s nice outside, while others log those miles no matter the weather. For your brave friend who works on their pace year-round, these tech fleece leggings will keep them warm — even on below-freezing days. They feature an athletic fit with a drawstring and soft and stretchy material that wicks moisture. Added pockets make it super easy for them to take their phone on the go, too.

Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights Set (starting at $15.19; amazon.com)

Amazon Sportneer Adjustable Ankle Weights Set

Your friend doesn’t just enjoy meeting their fitness goals, but they track their progress with data too. These first-of-their-kind ankle weights will blow their minds since they feature built-in sensors to measure the rate of turn and acceleration with each movement, a scoring system, a summary of calories burned and exercise accuracy too. They can also download the Sportneer app to choose from 71 fitness videos.

FreshlyFit Subscription (starting at $8.49 per meal; freshly.com)

FreshlyFit FreshlyFit Subscription

Eating a balanced diet isn’t always straightforward. Help them jumpstart their health with a gift card to FreshlyFit, a weekly nutritionist- and chef-crafted meal service. These not only meet recommended portions, but they are protein-packed and carb-conscious too. Check out our review of FreshlyFit here.

Mueller Austria Juicer ($59.97, originally $69.97; amazon.com)

Amazon Mueller Austria Juicer

You and your pal enjoy stopping by a local cafe for juice, but it’s tough on the budget. Help them save a little money and still get the nutritious taste they need and love with this juicer, which can cut through celery and greens just as well as any fruit.

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle ($39.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle

Staying hydrated is not only crucial for workouts but for daily life and vitality. Our pick for the best water bottle of 2021 came out on top thanks to its durability, fantastic chug cap and stellar thermoregulation.

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL ($119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cosori Air Fryer Max XL

Once you start cookin’ with an air fryer, you don’t go back! Give your loved one the gift of ease to meet their dietary needs with less clean-up, less oil and more yum. This highly rated option from Cosori is oversized to fit lots of veggies, and features more than 100 built-in recipes.

Zygo Solo Underwater Headset ($299; shopzygo.com)

Zygo Zygo Solo Underwater Headset

Your pal wishes they could like other types of workouts, but the only one that really gets their heart racing is swimming. Sadly though, listening to music while doing laps is tough. And a workout app for swimming? Not a thing — until now! This company offers on-demand water-based workouts and has been nicknamed the “Peloton of the pool.” In addition to 200 exercises across various categories, your swimmer friend can also stream music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Whirly Board Spinning Balance Board ($139.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Whirly Board Spinning Balance Board

Balancing might not seem like a tough act, but it’s killer for building core strength. Plus, if you ask the 500+ Amazon reviewers, this board is a fun way to work out without thinking about it. Give this gift to your friend who is always looking for new ways to challenge their body and mind.

TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer ($169.95; amazon.com)

Amazon TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer

If your fitness-lovin’ friend doesn’t have a ton of space but wants to work up a significant sweat at home, this TRX suspension training kit can be a great solution. They can easily work out their entire body without building out an entire gym.

Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike ($142.78, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike

You and your bestie have wanted to get in on the indoor cycling craze, but your budget doesn’t allow the fanciest of all. Luckily, you can gift them an affordable option that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg either. If you’re looking for a super-solid bike option that won’t take up too much space, this editor-favorite option has nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon.

Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves ($54.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves

Sometimes — say, every week of the past two years of the pandemic — you just feel the need to punch something. Your fitness bestie feels the same way. If they have a boxing bag at home, they need gloves that allow them to cross, hook, jab and uppercut their stress away. These lightweight gloves make an excellent, affordable give. They wick moisture, so your friend’s paws won’t feel sticky.

Bala Bangles (starting at $49; bala.com)

Amazon Bala Bangles

A lazy and effective way to build strength while simply walking around the house? Yes, please! Your friend will be mighty impressed by how adding a little more resistance to their daily workouts or chores can shape their stamina and overall fitness level. Whether you pick one or two pounds for your pal, they’ll be excited to unwrap and strap them on their ankles or wrists.

Lululemon The Reversible Mat ($88; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon The Reversible Mat

Chances are, your friend’s yoga mat needs a refresh. We chose this one from Lululemon as the best yoga mat of 2021, largely due to its dual-sided sticky on one side and smooth on the other construction, as well as how it provides an ample cushion with a 5-millimeter thickness.

TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller ($34.95, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller

Ask any fitness trainer, and they’ll say foam rollers are a real game-changer when it comes to post-workout recovery. They work to loosen up muscles and act as a massage after a trying session. For the friend who spends more time at the gym than anywhere else, this top-rated option allows them to work on their quads, calves, lats, back and much more.

Hyperice Hypersphere Mini ($99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hyperice Hypersphere Mini

Since you only have one body, it’s vital to protect and nurture it, which is why a vibrating massage ball like this one is so important. Send this message to your bootcamp-class-obsessed bestie and encourage them to use this ball before a workout to help prepare muscles and soft tissue around the joints. Then, they can drag it out again after a workout for extra recovery.

NutriBullet 1,200-Watt Full-Size Blender ($99.99, originally $149.99; amazon.com)

Amazon NutriBullet 1,200-Watt Full-Size Blender

Remember, nutrition is one of the essential components of a healthy lifestyle. In fact, you could work out all day, every day, but if you don’t focus on a balanced meal plan, you won’t see the results you’re hoping to achieve. But meal-prepping can be exhausting, tiring and repetitive. Make it easier for your friend with this blender. They can whip up a protein smoothie batch and keep it in their fridge all day long for quick access.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($16.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Dash Rapid Egg Cooker

There’s no easier way for the egg lovers out there to scramble, hard boil, soft boil or poach eggs than with this Dash egg cooker. It has an auto-shutoff function, so your friend’s go-to breakfast choice will never overcook, and they won’t have to babysit them if they’re short on time. Whether it’s for a quick breakfast or a protein-packed snack, cooking eggs has never been this over easy.

SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker ($79.49; amazon.com)

Amazon SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker

Though we all know how vital it is to drink plenty of water, sometimes good old-fashioned H2O gets boring. To spice it up and still remain hydrated, your fitness friend can have fun with this sparkling water maker. They can add natural flavors or fresh fruit to create yummy and healthy beverages.

Apple AirPods Pro ($197, originally $249; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirPods Pro

Want to be the nicest person on your friend’s holiday list? Gift them these highly-rated Bluetooth headphones, and you’ll be their most favorite! Apple’s AirPods Pro are a great way to tune out distractions when it’s time to zone in on your workout. These compact true wireless buds come with active noise-canceling technology, plus they’re sweat- and water-resistant, so there’s no need to worry when they’re killing it in the gym.

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch (starting at $118.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

This is the year your partner will finally run a marathon. They’ve said it before, but this time, they mean it. Illustrate your support by gifting this smartwatch fitness experts swear by. In addition to tracking heart rate, sleep and other activity levels, this fitness tracker can play music too. Don’t forget about the built-in GPS, so they can go for long runs without worrying about getting lost on the trail or city streets.