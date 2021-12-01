Snuggly, comforting weighted blankets are a trend that’s here to stay. Their soothing effects and cozy aesthetic make them an in-demand product, especially during the holiday season. If you’re in the market for one of these calming textiles, Bearaby’s Cotton Collection of hand-knit, organic weighted blankets can help you relax and even sleep better. Weighted blankets have been shown to provide calming benefits, reducing anxiety. And sleeping under one of Bearaby’s breathable, soft blankets can provide the ultimate self-care: rest!
Supporting sleep health is a great benefit for you, but Bearaby’s sustainable manufacturing also helps the planet. It’s really a win-win product. The blanket’s natural fibers will never release microplastics into the environment; in fact, it can eventually be composted rather than taking up space in a landfill. There are no pesticides, synthetics or artificial softeners used in Bearaby’s fabrics. The company uses long-staple, organic cotton that is Fairtrade International certified, which means the farmers who grow the cotton get a fair wage. These environmentally friendly and safe manufacturing conditions earn Bearaby blankets the designation MADE IN GREEN by OEKO-TEX®. And that’s something to celebrate.
Bearaby blankets are available in different weights, from a 6-pound children’s blanket to a 35-pound queen-sized one. Which weight is right for you? As a general guideline, your blanket should be approximately 10% of your body weight. So for a person who weighs 150 pounds, a 15-pound blanket is a good bet. 10% to 30% is the range generally recommended for children. Ultimately, though, it’s all about your personal comfort. Some folks like a heavier blanket, and some prefer lighter weight.
Ready to choose your sustainably produced, ultra-soft anxiety-reducing weighted blanket? Let’s check out some of Bearaby’s top textiles:
Cotton Napper in 15 Pounds (starting at $249; bearaby.com)
Available in a range of weights (10 pounds up to 25 pounds) and eight colors, the Cotton Napper is Bearaby’s bestselling blanket and its flagship product. Celeb fans of this knitted wonder include Mindy Kaling and Kathryn Hahn. If you’re looking for the classic knitted weighted blanket, this is it.
Nappling in 6 Pounds (starting at $139; bearaby.com)
The Nappling is sized especially for children ages 4 and up who may find a weighted blanket soothing, especially when winding down. Available in 6 pounds or 8 pounds, this weighted blanket designed specifically for kids is available in Moonstone Grey, Midnight Blue, Evening Rose and Confetti. It also is a Certified Autism Resource and has received the Parent Tested, Parent Approved Seal.
Hugger ($399; bearaby.com)
This is 35 pounds of queen-sized comfort and Bearaby’s largest weighted blanket. Big enough for two, the Hugger covers an entire bed for a restful night sleep. It’s available in Cloud White, Moonstone Grey and Asteroid Grey.
Travel Napper ($209; bearaby.com)
Weighing in at 10 pounds, the Travel Napper is a great option for — you guessed it — travel. It’s got a tighter-looped, high-density weighted yarn, providing both heft and flexibility. This carry-on companion comes in Midnight Blue, Asteroid Grey, Moonstone Grey, Cloud White and Evening Rose.
With so many product options, you can customize your Bearaby blanket for an optimal sleep experience. And that’s something you can feel good about.