This holiday season gives a truly unique gift: a new language. Because who hasn’t wanted to learn another language? If you’re planning a trip, checking off your bucket list or just ready to give the gift that keeps on giving, a Babbel subscription is a fantastic idea. Babbel is a bestselling — No. 1 actually — language app that provides quick results. It actually boasts a team of over 150 linguistic experts who create short yet effective lessons, enabling you to start conversing in a new language in just three weeks. For a limited time you can save up to 60% on the beloved language-learning app — with this deal you may as well gift yourself a subscription too. After all, you did take all those high school French classes.
So what’s the deal with this particular language-learning program? To start, real teachers built the classes. That’s right — no faceless AI algorithm machines. No robotic text responses here. You can even do live online classes with human instructors ready to teach you Spanish, German, French or Italian. Whether you’re interested in Russian, Spanish or Brazilian Portuguese, you’ll find accessible 10-minute lessons to prep for real-life conversations. Native speakers voice practical lessons that are geared toward realistic scenarios. The key to Babbel’s lessons is that they’re intuitive and easy to complete, and because of that, you can start having conversations in a new language in as little as three weeks. And let’s be real: 10 minutes is really not that long, considering all those hours you spend binge-watching TV series.
Speaking of entertainment, Babbel offers myriad methods of instruction, including podcasts, games, videos and cultural content. That’s in addition to app-based lessons and live online virtual classes, which is probably why Babbel has sold over 10 million subscriptions. Its content is engaging, and best of all, it’s easily digestible in short chunks. Learn with Babbel Live’s virtual online classes or opt strictly for the popular and accessible app-based lessons. Visit the site to access the current 60% off deal and check out the learning options that might work best for you or a loved one. Users appreciate that Babbel is so much more than just vocabulary memorization. In addition to conversational speaking, Babbel is a guide through the language’s culture and history, and people. It might just inspire you to book that post-pandemic trip you’ve been dreaming of.
Bottom line: A language-learning subscription is one holiday gift that will actually get used. It’s one-size-fits-all! And thanks to the current sale on Babbel’s website, you can learn for up to 60% off. Conveniently, three-, six-, 12-month subscriptions are available, plus there’s a lifetime option, so you’ll have a fantastic gift to match any budget.