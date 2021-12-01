Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the holiday season is still looming large. And, if you’re like us, you might still be on the hunt for an Apple deal to make everyone one your list happy (even if it’s yourself).

That’s why we’re constantly scouring the web for the best deals on AirPods, Apple Watches, AirTags, Macs, iPads and anything else you may not have even considered. So, scroll on down to find the best deals (no, seriously) on Apple products this holiday season — you know you wanna.

Best AirPods deals

Apple

AirPods have become some of the most ubiquitous earbuds on the planet and they’re all about convenience. Regardless of model, all AirPods fast pair with your iPhone and sync with all your Apple devices. It makes using them easy, peasy and it doesn’t hurt that they offer long battery life, above average sound and excellent microphones.

Right now, the newest AirPods 3 are on-sale for an all-time-low price of $149.99 on Amazon. They’re normally $179.99 and feature Adaptive EQ for better audio quality, a redesigned fit that nestles in your ear and the longest battery life of any Apple earbuds. They’d make an excellent holiday gift as well.

Those who want active noise cancellation or a transparency mode — as well as silicone ear tips that properly seal — will need to look at AirPods Pro. Amazon is also discounting these flagship earbuds to $197, from $249.

Standard AirPods with the now classic long stem-look are on-sale for $109 on Amazon. And the over-ear, luxurious AirPods Max in Silver, Space Gray, Green, Blue and Red are now discounted at $479, from $549. These offer an incredibly comfortable fit, class-leading noise cancellation and an aluminum design, though they are still pricey.

Best Apple Watch deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

The Apple Watch SE is our budget pick for a smartwatch, and it’s still seeing a mighty fine discount. Amazon has the 40mm silver aluminum GPS model for $40 off at $239, along with the same sized model in gold or space gray for the same price. The Apple Watch SE sports a retina display, all the expected activity tracking features and delivers a no-compromise experience.

The Apple Watch Series 7 — which sports a larger always-on display, fast charging and advanced health features — is still discounted by $20 to just $379.95. This is for the entry-level 41mm GPS Series 7 in green and (PRODUCT) RED. The larger 45mm in (PRODUCT) RED is also on-sale for $409.99.

If you can handle a slightly smaller always-on screen (we’re talking a millimeter!) and no fast charging, we’d highly recommend taking a look at the Apple Watch Series 6. While it is last year’s model, it still offers the same fast performance as the Series 7, all the health features — including heart rate, ECG and blood oxygen — and it’s now $100 off at BestBuy. That means you can get the 40mm GPS in Blue Aluminum for $299 (from $399) or the 44mm Gold Aluminum GPS for $379 (from $429). An epic deal for a still-terrific watch that would be a great gift.

Best Mac deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

If you’re looking for a new laptop, you’re in luck. Right now, Amazon has the entry-level M1 MacBook Air at nearly $100 off for $899.99. This is our top pick for an Apple laptop and this model features 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. If you need more storage, the MacBook Air with 512GB is $149.01 off at $1,099.99.

If you’re OK bringing your own display, keyboard and mouse to the table, the Mac Mini deserves a look. This stand-alone model is also powered by the blazing fast M1 chip and is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s discounted to $649 from $699, and the 512GB model is $80 off at $819.

Best iPad deals

Jacob Krol/CNN

Like the portable iPad itself, deals are a bit slim right now, but we’ll still call out the entry-level 9th Gen iPad. It remains level at an MSRP of $329 ($299 for education customers), but is one of the best deals in tech. ​​​​Apple’s entry-level iPad includes a sizable display and plenty of power for nearly any task.

Those in need of serious power — or a laptop replacement, when paired with a keyboard case — should consider the iPad Pro. It comes in two sizes,11-inch or 12.9-inch, both of which are powered by the Apple-made M1 chip. That’s plenty of power for most anything you need to do and you won’t need to annoyingly close apps to free up processing power. We’d recommend going big since the 12.9-inch features a Mini LED display for jaw droppingly good visuals.

Right now, the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to $999 on Amazon in silver or space gray. If you need more storage, Amazon is discounting the 1TB model by $100 and the 2TB variant by $149.

Best Apple Accessory deals

Jacob Krol/CNN Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

The Apple Pencil extends the functionality of your iPad. You can use it to turn your iPad into a notebook or canvas and get even more out of your device. Currently, you can score the first gen Apple Pencil for just $79.99 (from $99.99) and the second-gen model for $99.99 (from $129).

If you’re sporting an iPhone 12 or 13, but looking for more battery life, consider this Apple-made battery pack. We love the MagSafe feature, letting you snap and attach it magnetically to the back of your iPhone to wirelessly charge. It’s currently on sale for $89.95 from $99 on Amazon.