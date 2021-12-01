The results are in, and they prove what we knew all along: People who wear the Apollo wearable sleep better and reduce their stress levels.
We’ve talked before about this stress relief wearable, a high-tech band that fits on your wrist or ankle and sends soothing vibrations that tell your autonomic nervous system that you’re safe and that it can turn off the fight-or-flight response of your “lizard brain.” Designed by neuroscientists and doctors, it’s what we’ve described as a gentle hug for your brain.
Now Apollo has more research data to back up its claims. It conducted a study of over 500 people who wore both the Apollo wearable and the Oura Ring health-tracking device, collecting data as they slept in a real-world environment over an average of five months.
Here’s what they found among consistent Apollo users (those who kept it on three or more hours a day, five or more days a week), compared to before they started using Apollo:
· An average of 19% more deep sleep
· An average of 14% more REM sleep
· 6% average increase in total sleep time
· 11% average increase in heart-rate variability, or HRV, the metric doctors use to determine stress resistance, quality of sleep and cognitive performance
· 4% average decrease in resting heart rate
When it comes to improving your sleep, those are the best kind of figures you’d see from starting to regularly practice meditation or mindfulness exercises, or from getting daily, quality physical exercise. Don’t let all the science and numbers scare you off — the Apollo wearable is 21st-century tech, but, in a way, the ideas behind the Apollo have been tested for millennia and are based on wisdom as old as time.
Even better for longtime users, the Apollo starts to fit you like your favorite slippers after a while, in a sense: The longer you use it, the stronger and more balanced your nervous system gets, like a workout that trains you to bounce back from stress more quickly.
Even when you’re not trying to de-stress, Apollo can help you transition from one part of your day to the next, like from waking up to getting ready for work. Modes will help you clear your mind, relax, focus or lull yourself to sleep.
Unlike prescription drugs or other methods of stress relief, Apollo is noninvasive, you don’t have to worry about suffering side effects and kids should have no issue using it themselves. And Apollo cares about your privacy and is meticulous about keeping your personal data safe: It doesn’t collect your medical data, track your health or share personal data.
Limited-edition colorways are now available for the Apollo wearable: Rose, Marine and Glacier.