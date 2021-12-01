Madagascar's food crisis has been blamed on climate change. Scientists say that's wrong

(CNN) The UN's World Food Programme and multiple media organizations have been warning that the African island nation of Madagascar is on the brink of the world's first climate-change-induced famine. But a new study says the human-made climate crisis has had little to do with the current food scarcity in the country.

Consecutive years of low rainfall have led to a prolonged drought that has shaken Madagascar's food security and has already pushed tens of thousands of people into famine-like conditions.

A study by scientists at the World Weather Attribution initiative, an international collaboration led by Imperial College London and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, found that a natural variation in the climate was most likely the main reason for the drought.

The group said that poverty, poor infrastructure and a high level of dependence on rain for agriculture were also behind the country's food crisis.

Madagascar received only around 60% of its usual average rainfall for two years in a row, the lowest in 30 years. The drought has led to widespread crop failure in the country's south, and around 1.3 million people nationwide are in need of food assistance, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).