Ethiopian government says it has recaptured Lalibela, UN World Heritage site

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Ethiopian government forces and their regional allies have recaptured the town of Lalibela -- a United Nations World Heritage Site -- from Tigrayan forces, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

Forces aligned with the Tigray People's Liberation Front had taken control of the town, in the Amhara region, in early August.

"The historic town of Lalibela has been liberated and cleared off TPLF occupation," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office said in a tweet.

TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda could not be immediately reached for comment.

Lalibela is home to ancient rock-hewn churches and a holy site for millions of Ethiopian Orthodox Christians.

