First US overdose prevention centers open in New York City in an effort to combat overdose deaths

(CNN) New York City is now the first city in the nation to open two overdose prevention centers that will allow drug users to receive medical care and services to prevent drug overdose deaths, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio's Office.

The overdose prevention centers (OPCs), also known as supervised consumption sites or safe injection sites, provide a safer place for drug users to administer drugs and get medical care if they overdose, the city said. The centers can also provide connections to treatment and social services to help in their recovery.

"After exhaustive study, we know the right path forward to protect the most vulnerable people in our city," de Blasio said in a release. "And we will not hesitate to take it. Overdose Prevention Centers are a safe and effective way to address the opioid crisis. I'm proud to show cities in this country that after decades of failure, a smarter approach is possible."

With two locations in upper Manhattan, the centers will exist as part of two previously established syringe service providers, the mayor's office said.

The two organizations, Washington Heights Corner Project and New York Harm Reduction Educators, will be forming a new organization called, OnPoint NYC, to run the sites, the New York City Health Department confirmed.