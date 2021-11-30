An Alabama city is facing a $25,000 fine for changing a street named after Jefferson Davis

(CNN) The capital of Alabama is coming under fire and facing a large fine after removing a street name honoring president of the Confederacy.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed says replacing the Jeff Davis Avenue sign, named after Jefferson Davis , was the right thing to do. The street was renamed Fred D. Gray Avenue after the local civil rights icon in late October.

"We thought it was the right thing to do," Reed told CNN Friday. "We want to move forward with it as we try to seek a new image for Montgomery and a new beginning, and one focused more on the economic opportunities, our investments in public education and our investments in our people in our community, as opposed to relics of the past."

The state attorney general's office slapped the city with a $25,000 fine in a letter dated November 5. The letter was sent to city officials saying it was a one-time fine for violating the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act of 2017.

If the city does not pay the fine, it will face a lawsuit for violating the act, according to the letter.