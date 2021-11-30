Man suspected of discharging firearm at Atlanta airport turns himself in

(CNN) The man who fled after a gunshot set off a panic inside the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport more than a week ago has turned himself in, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Kenny Wells, 42, "has turned himself in to the Clayton County Jail," a police department news release said.

"Wells faces charges of Carrying a Weapon or Long Gun at a Commercial Service Airport, Reckless Conduct, Discharging of Firearms on Property of Another, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon," according to the police department.

The incident happened after an X-ray screening detected a "prohibited item" in a passenger's bag as they went through airport security, and the property was flagged for a second search, the Transportation Security Administration's federal security director for Georgia said after the November 20 incident.

The passenger then lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, which then discharged, the official said.

