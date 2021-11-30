Rain fell at Greenland's summit this year for the first time. It's going to happen more often, study says

(CNN) Rain fell on the summit of Greenland instead of snow for the first time on record in August, as the Northern Hemisphere experienced warmer-than-usual summer temperatures. A new study suggests that's likely to be the norm in just four or five decades.

The Arctic is expected to experience more rain than snow some time between 2060 and 2070, marking a major transition in its precipitation patterns as the climate crisis jacks up temperatures in the region, according to the study published on Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.

New climate modeling shows the transition could happen earlier than scientists had previously projected. Michelle McCrystall, the lead author of the study and climate researcher at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, told CNN that earlier modeling suggested it wouldn't occur until between 2090 and 2100.

"But with the new set of models, this actually has been pushed forward to about between 2060 and 2070, so there's quite a jump there by 20 years with this early transition," she said.

The study notes that the increase in rainfall is due in large part to the loss of sea ice. More open water and warmer air temperatures mean more evaporation, which primes the atmosphere for a wetter Arctic. The researchers say a rainfall-dominated Arctic has the potential to destabilize Greenland's ice sheet mass balance, triggering a global rise in sea levels.