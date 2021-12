Alice Sebold apologizes to exonerated man who spent years in prison for her rape

(CNN) Author Alice Sebold apologized to a man who last week was exonerated of her rape, a crime she wrote about in her memoir "Lucky," but the writer also appeared to place as much blame on a "flawed legal system" as she did on the role she played in his conviction.

"First, I want to say that I am truly sorry to Anthony Broadwater and I deeply regret what you have been through," Sebold, the author of "The Lovely Bones," wrote in a statement posted on Medium.com

Broadwater, who has always maintained his innocence, was convicted of the rape in 1982 and spent 16 years in prison. He was denied parole at least five times because he wouldn't admit to a crime he didn't commit, according to his attorneys. He tried at least five times to get the sentence overturned, he told CNN.

Last week, a New York State Supreme Court judge exonerated Broadwater and vacated his conviction and other counts related to it. The Onondaga County district attorney joined in the motion to vacate the conviction.

Broadwater was convicted on two pieces of evidence -- Sebold's account and a cross-racial identification -- the author is White and Broadwater is Black -- and the analysis of a piece of hair that was later determined to be faulty, his attorneys wrote.

