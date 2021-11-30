FedEx driver dumped packages at least 6 times into Alabama ravine, sheriff says

(CNN) Authorities investigating the discovery of hundreds of FedEx packages in an Alabama ravine have questioned the driver they think is responsible -- and believe the driver dumped packages there at least six times, a sheriff said Tuesday.

The investigation began November 24, when sheriff's deputies in northern Alabama's Blount County found 300 to 400 packages in a ravine on private property, the county sheriff's department said.

On Monday, the sheriff said a driver who investigators believed was responsible had been identified and questioned.

Investigators then "determined that the driver dumped at least six times," making FedEx the victim of six property theft cases, Sheriff Mark Moon said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The name of the driver wasn't released, and no arrest or charges have been announced. The sheriff's office also has not released any information about a suspected motive.

