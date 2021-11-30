If you want to get into virtual reality, there really isn’t a decision to make anymore: just get an Oculus Quest 2. This slick headset is easy to use, has a fantastic library of games and apps and is relatively inexpensive. And if you’ve been on the fence about buying one, you can now get our favorite VR headset for its lowest-ever price — so long as you can live with a few caveats.

Walmart is now offering a refurbished Oculus Quest 2 for $199, which is a hefty $100 off the headset’s typical starting price ($299) and the lowest we’ve ever seen this mega-popular gadget drop to.

Oculus Quest 2 Our favorite VR headset Oculus The Oculus Quest 2 is our favorite VR headset, thanks to its ease of use and excellent software, and this refurbished offer drops it to its lowest price yet. $199 at Walmart

“Refurbished” means that you’ll be getting a model that was previously used by someone else but cleaned up to perform like it’s fresh out of the box. According to Walmart’s website, the company’s certified refurbished products are “tested and inspected to function and appear like new.” We wouldn’t blame you for being wary about wearing a VR headset that’s been on someone’s face before, but this particular deal does come with a free 30-day return window in the event you’re not happy with what you get.

The other noteworthy caveat is that you’ll be getting an older model with 64GB of onboard storage, which has since been phased out in favor of the current $299 starting model with 128GB of space. That means that you’ll have half as much storage for downloading games and apps, though it’s fairly easy to delete and redownload software as you need to on the Quest 2.

If those aren’t deal breakers to you, this is an incredibly low price for what’s easily the best VR headset you can buy. The Quest 2 is a true all-in-one VR headset, meaning you don’t have to plug it into an expensive gaming PC or set up any sensors in your living room to get it to work properly. You can use it for seated VR experiences, or set up a virtual boundary to turn any room into an open virtual reality space where you can flail around freely. Its included Touch Controllers are responsive to all sorts of motion controls, and it’s got a pretty impressive set of onboard speakers as well.

But what really makes the Quest 2 shine is the software. This headset has access to some of the best games you can find on any platform, whether you want to challenge your rhythm skills in Beat Saber or channel your inner John Wick in the slo-mo shooting action of Superhot. The Quest 2 is also home to immersive new takes on the classics, from the trippy vibes of Tetris Effect to the first-person scares of Resident Evil 4. And if you do happen to have a powerful PC, you can pick up a $59 Oculus Link cable to play higher-end titles like Half-Life: Alyx and Star Wars: Squadrons on your computer.

And unlike a traditional gaming console, the Quest 2 will get you moving. Fitness games like Supernatural and FitXR make exercising feel like playing a fun arcade game, even for folks like me who typically hate working out. When you’re ready to cool down, the headset also has plenty of entertainment apps that’ll let you watch YouTube or Netflix in a personal theater or get front-row seats to a live concert without leaving your couch.

Whether you’re looking to dive into VR for the first time or want to win some serious brownie points for someone on your holiday shopping list, we really can’t recommend the Quest 2 enough. This $199 Walmart deal is the best price you’ll likely see on the headset for a very long time, and if you don’t mind going refurbished and living with less internal storage, you should snag it while you can.