After Cyber Monday comes Giving Tuesday, a.k.a today: a day of shopping where retailers promote a special initiative or partnership, or pair discounts for customers with donations to nonprofits. It’s a great time to round off your holiday shopping with one last day of deals while doing something beneficial with your purchase too.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Giving Tuesday initiatives from around the web, including sales on homewares and clothing, launches of special editions and events featuring donations to nonprofit partners.

Artifact Uprising Artifact Uprising

Custom photobook and gift site Artifact Uprising has teamed up with Humble Design for a Giving Tuesday partnership. For every poster print purchased from now until the end of the day, Artifact Uprising will donate a custom print to Humble Design. The organization turns empty houses into homes for people coming out of homelessness, and the prints will add color and cheer to their walls as they settle into a new life this holiday season.

Auralie Auralie

Today and today only, customers can take 20% off their order of stylish shoes, sweaters and more (no code needed)—and a portion of sales from this fashion label will go to For the Good, an organization that helps marginalized communities access education.

Away Away Aluminum Carry-On

Away’s giving back this year by leveling up its partnership with Global Glimpse, a nonprofit organization that provides travel and leadership programs for high school students from diverse backgrounds (so far, 7,000 students and 500 educators have benefited from its travel and leadership opportunities). This year, it established a Passport Scholarship Fund to fully cover the cost of getting a first passport — at an estimated $145, it can be a barrier to entry for travel — for participants requiring financial assistance. Away will work with the nonprofit as well to set up guidance so the passport application process for these participants goes as smoothly as possible.

Bedfellow Bedfellow

This line of super-soft pajamas for guys is offering customers 25% off sitewide today and donating a purchase of every purchase to Project Renewal, which helps provide shelter and beds for unhoused people in New York City.

Bocce's Baker

This all-natural dog treat company is going all out for Giving Tuesday. It’ll donate 100% of proceeds from the super-cute Lumps of Coal bag of chewy and soft treats to the nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society — so other animals have happy holidays too.

Brown Aspiration Brown Aspiration

If you’re looking to upgrade your stationary for 2022, you’ll find plenty to shop at Brown Aspiration, a Black-owned marketplace of colorful notebooks, design-driven planners, and all the other stylish paper goods you could want. On Giving Tuesday, the site continues to be 40% off until 11:59 p.m., and all proceeds are being notated to the store’s nonprofit partners entreherneurfoundation.com and trees.org.

Cloud Paper

Right now at least, there’s no getting around the fact that the toilet paper we use comes from trees, and to help give back to the forests, Cloud Paper — a tree-free TP! — is planting one tree for every purchase made today as part of a collaboration with One Tree Planted. Cloud Paper also has a continued partnership with Food Lifeline and The Carbon Fund and has donated 10,000 of their rolls to their food banks, shelters, and network of nonprofits. Cloud Paper offsets 100% of the carbon footprint generated by the shipping and transportation of their product too.

There’s a promo for customers to shop during this time and through Dec. 31 too: Head to the Gift to the Environment page to choose between a *free* box of six rolls of Tree-Free Toilet Paper or three rolls of Tree-Free Toilet Paper plus one roll of Bamboo Paper Towels. All you have to do is pay shipping.

Crate & Barrel

If you plan to peruse Crate & Barrel’s kids site, do it on Giving Tuesday: The site has partnered up with the charities championed by kid activists and leaders Marley Dias (#1000BlackGirlBooks), Jahkil Jackson (Project I Am) and Genesis Butler (an environmental and animal rights activist).

The retailer website has set up a special donation page here, so be sure to stop by while you’re shopping and donate $1, $5 or $10 to the charities championed by the young leaders. You don’t have to buy anything else to donate, either. Be sure to check back later too — the donation page will be live until March 1.

Cuyana

Upgrade your shopping tote and do someting good for the environment today. The bag, accessories, and clothing maker Cuyana will be donating 100% of proceeds from sales of its Zero Waste Shopping Bag to the Environmental Defense Fund. The Zero Waste Canvas Bag ($65) is made from 100% recycled, overstock Italian canvas twill, so it’s as eco-minded as the donation. It’s also incredibly practical—it converts from a shoulder-carry to a cross-body with the tie of two straps—and with a sleek black shape, looks great toting your stuff too.

Etsy

Round up your Etsy orders today to donate to Etsy’s own Uplift Fund, which helps dismantle barriers to entrepreneurship, and/or the organization’s Makers Program, which serves to provide financial opportunities to historic artisan communities that often face economic hardship. This program helps support Gullah basket weavers and Gee’s Bend quilters.

Framebridge

Online custom picture frame site Framebridge is wrapping up its extended Giving Tuesday initiative today by donating $10 for every frame sold—so if you’re thinking about getting that gallery wall up before the holidays, now’s a great time. The money will be put toward fully funding seven US-based community programs for 100cameras and help them grow from the four funded last year. 100Cameras is a program for kids ages 10-18 who have had challenging experiences to “process and tell their own stories through photography in a way that impacts how they view themselves and their role in their community.”

Hairstory

New Wash is Hairstory’s flagship product, and as a matter of course, the hair care brand donates 1% of all 8-ounce-sized sales to water-related causes — but for Giving Tuesday, the brand is doubling the contribution. Customers can also take 10% off any purchase — say, of the New Wash — with the code TUESDAY at checkout.

Hally

This hair care brand, specializing in ammonia-free foam hair dye, came about during the pandemic—so it’s no surprise it takes mental health seriously. For Giving Tuesday, the brand will donate $10 of every kit sold to Sad Girls Club to help girls get the help they need. It also pledges 1% of all profits year-round to mental health organizations that provide resources to BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth.

Hanes

All you have to do to trigger a good deed between today (Giving Tuesday, or Nov. 30) and Dec. 5 is make a purchase on Hanes.com. For every order placed during this week, the underwear and socks company will donate a pair of socks to community organizations that serve individuals who are experiencing homeless or others in need.

Hedley & Bennett Hedley & Bennett

If you’re the market for durable, long-lasting kitchen aprons for work or home, head to Hedley & Bennett on Giving Tuesday. A substantial 10% of sales today will go toward the World Central Kitchen, which provides meals after disasters to affected communities.

Linne Botanicals

This small-batch skin care company is donating 15% of sales today to the Coastal Conservation League, a Charleston-based organization protecting land, water, air and wildlife, with community efforts as well. Customers can save 20% off (no code required) on the full range of the brand’s plant- and mineral-sourced products through the end of the day, too—and orders of $150 or more get a free travel-size Renew serum too.

Odele Odele

You might know this Underscored editor-loved beauty line from Target, but from now until December 6, for every item sold on the brand’s website, the company will donate five body washes to Together We Rise, which works with community partners, individuals and companies to improve the lives of kids in foster care.

Shutterfly

Shutterfly is teaming up with style icon Iris Apfel for Giving Tuesday for a unique initiative perfect for those who are big into the NFT craze. The two entities teamed up for a three-piece, limited-edition Holiday CryptoCard Collection that’ll be auctioned off beginning today. Each features a holiday moment (Never before seen) from Apfel’s life and come wrapped in a holiday card design featuring Shutterfly’s holiday collection (and Apfel’s iconic glasses).

The auction will end Dec. 6, so don’t wait to bid. All proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Club of America, a nationally recognized youth-development and -empowerment organization. Shutterfly’s also donating $25,000 to the organization.

State Bags

Today, as part of State Bags’ “Say Yes” campaign, organizations have a chance to pitch the DTC accessories brand about what they need most to fulfill their missions—whether that’s product, money or whatever else. State Bags has pooled funds and resources in preparation for this campaign, and on Dec. 7, the DTC mission-driven accessories brand will notify organizations of support. Throughout the year, State Bags also sets aside 5% of its annual revenue to giving efforts around the US, including partnerships like HELP USA.

Stojo

Find an alternative to packing your lunch in disposable sandwich bags and foil wrapping with Stojo’s line of eco-minded water bottles, coffee cups, boxes and more. Today, the brand launched #StojoGives to give back to essential workers, and for every order placed on the website, Stojo will donate a 12-ounce cup to a frontline health care and education organization—and give them something easily at hand for caffeination and hydration during busy days. As a tie-in with this promotion, head to Instagram to nominate a frontline medical or education provider for the chance for one of them to win a full array of Stojo products for their workplace breakroom.

Theory

Theory’s partnering up with INARA, a nonprofit that provides life-saving medical services to children in conflict regions, for Giving Tuesday this year. The minimalist clothing retailer will donate 10% of proceeds from purchases at its US full-price stores and Theory.com when INARA is mentioned at check-out.

Thinx

Today is the last day for menstrual care brand Thinx to match all customer donations up to $50k for the Chicago Period Project. You can donate from your cart (as you can also do year-round) while shopping online. The CPP supports people who menstruate by providing them with period products, with a special focus on those experiencing homelessness.

It’s also the last day to take advantage of the brand’s discounts, so you can stock up before you donate: Take 20% off three-plus pairs, 25% off five-plus pairs and 30% off seven-plus pairs until the end of the day.

Travelpro

Upgrade your luggage for the holiday travel season today and do some good at the sam time: The suitcase company is donating 5% of all Giving Tuesday sales from its website to the SheReady Foundation, Tiffany Haddish’s organization that supports foster care youth. If you leave a review, that’s even better: If you mention the foundation in your note, another 5% of sales from your purchase will be donated to it.

Vitruvi

Vitruvi, maker of very aesthetically pleasing home aroma diffusers, has collaborated with a watercolor artist Satsuki Shibuya for its Giving Tuesday partnership. The result? A limited-edtion run of 10 hand-painted Stone diffusers ($150 each). The sale of each will go towards Every Mother Counts, which focuses on improving maternal health.

Willow & Grace Designs Willow & Grace Designs

This family-owned and -operated home decor line made its name with their cool floating shelves, and for giving Tuesday (and through the end of the year), teachers can take 15% off the shelves with the code TEACH at willowandgracedesigns.com.

WVN

Sustainable purveyor of dresses and basics WVN is continuing its Giving Sale through today, during which customers can take 25% off the whole site and enjoy free shipping (worldwide!) using the code “Give” at checkout. A portion of the sales will be donated to She’s The First, a nonprofit supporting and providing opportunities to underserved girls globally.