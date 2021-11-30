Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop.

Procrastinators, rejoice! Cyber Monday has come and gone, but quite a few deals are here to stay. If you missed out on some of the shopping from yesterday’s major sales, you’re in luck! Quite a few retailers have kept the discounts going this week, so you can still score big savings on the stuff you need.

We’ve rounded up all the Cyber Monday sales that are still happening. Brands and retailers are listed alphabetically and grouped together by category, so you can easily find what you need. But even though waiting worked out for you once, don’t take too much longer to buy what you need. Time is running out on these great deals.

Major retailers

CNN Underscored Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Bed Bath & Beyond: The mega home goods retailer is offering a massive amount of savings like 50% off bedding and throws, bath towels, window curtains and blinds, rugs and furniture. You’ll also find $250 off vacuums and 20% off Casper mattresses and bedding. Orders over $39 will qualify for same-day delivery, and you can get $100 in rewards when you spend $300 or more online or in stores.

• Best Buy: Select Cyber Monday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

• Etsy: Participating sellers will be offering discounts up to 60% off a variety of home goods, clothes, shoes, accessories, toys, art, craft supplies and so much more.

• The Home Depot: Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvement needs.

• Kohl’s: There are thousands of deals in-store and online for Cyber Monday, including 15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.

• Lowe’s: The Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor, home goods, tools and everything else your house might need.

• Macy’s: Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Cyber Monday.

• Nordstrom: More than a thousand styles from top designers are seriously discounted, with deals on accessories, beauty and more.

• Nordstrom Rack: Snag an extra 40% off the clearance section and find discounts on apparel for men, women and kids, beauty products and home goods.

• Overstock: Find furniture, decor and more for every room in your home up to 70% off.

• Walmart: Walmart’s finishing off Cyber Monday with some major savings across product categories like tech, home, apparel and more.

• Wayfair: Get anything you need to transform your home for the holidays with deals on kitchenware, furniture, decor and so much more up to 80% off.

• Woot!: Woot! is offering massive discounts on a variety of product categories, including tech, home, outdoors and more with new deals launching each day, so be sure to check back regularly as new items go on sale.

Home & health

CNN Underscored Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• 1800Flowers: Get up to 50% off an exclusive collection through Dec. 5.

• Abbio: Get 30% off cookware with the code ABBIOBF30.

• Academy Sports + Outdoors: Find a variety of discounts, like up to 50% off backyard favorites, up to 30% off The North Face and Under Armour and up to 25% off Nike and Columbia.

• Acid League: Snag 25% off vinegars and more sitewide.

• Aerogarden: Start growing your at-home garden without a fuss now that Aerogarden is offering 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY20.

• Albany Park: Buy more and save more at Albany Park, with 10% off all orders and up to 15% off when you spend $2,790 or more.

• Allform: Take 20% off sitewide on quality couches and more with the code CMSALE20.

• Allswell: Get bedding, mattresses and more for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Amerisleep: Upgrade your bedroom with $300 off any mattress, plus 2 free pillows with promo AS300. You can also get 30% off adjustable bed bundles, no promo code needed.

• Apt2B: Get 20% off sitewide, 25% off when you spend $3,499 or more and 30% off when you spend $4,999 or more.

• Artifact Uprising: Buy more and save more, with 10% off all purchases, 15% off purchases over $150 and 20% off purchases over $200+.

• Atlas Coffee Club: Get up to $55 off gifts, and get your first 12 ounce bag of premium single-origin coffee free with any subscription.

• Avocado Green Mattress: Save ​​up to $300 of select mattresses and up to $50 off bed frames.

• Bass Pro Shops: Save up to 50% off on a selection of gear and outdoor goods.

• BBQ Guys: Save $300 on the Kamado Joe Classic II Stand-Alone Ceramic Grill and enjoy free rubs when you buy a Kamado Joe Kettle Joe Grill. Plus, receive a free cover with the purchase of select Blackstone Griddles.

• Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses like the Black, Black Hybrid and many more.

• Bear Mattress: Get 25% off sitewide, plus a free gift set featuring one sheet set and two cloud pillows with a mattress purchase.

• Bed Threads: Get 15% off sitewide on a variety of bedding, bundles and more with the code SODREAMY.

• Billie: Get 20% off when you spend $30 or more with the code YAY20.

• BioBidet: Get up to 45% off bidet attachments, seats and smart toilets.

• Birch: Get $400 off a Birch Mattress, plus two free Eco-Rest Pillows.

• Birthdate Co.: Buy more and save more on custom Astrology gifts. Spend under $49.99 and get 25% off, spend $350 or over, get 40% off.

• BlendJet: Buy more and save more at BlendJet, with 15% off one item, 20% off two items and 25% off three or more items.

• Bloomscape: Give the gift that keeps on giving with a new plant baby. Get $20 off your new companion when you spend $75 or more and use the code THANKFUL.

• Bokksu: Get up to $120 in credit toward future Bokksu purchases when you spend $400 or more.

• Boll & Branch: Get 25% off sheets with the code CYBERWEEK and get a free throw blanket when you spend $300.

• Book of the Month: Sign up now for just $5 with the code BOXEDUP.

• Boutique Rugs: Get 65% off sitewide with code CW65.

• Brava: Snag $300 of Brava packages like the Starter Set and more.

• Branch Furniture: Get up to 10% off, plus free shipping when you use the code BFCM. The brand will also plant a tree with every order.

• Brandless: Get 60% off beauty products, home goods and personal care items, and 50% off bundles and gifts.

• Brooklinen: Get 20% off sitewide on bestselling sheets, bath accessories, loungewear and more

• Burrow: Buy more and save more, starting at 15% off on orders of $999 up to $1,000 off orders of $5,000 or more with the code CM21.

• Canopy: Get 15% off on gift sets, plus a free aroma kit with any humidifier or diffuser purchase when you use the code CNN.

• Caraway: Save on the very instagrammable cookware and get 10% off when you spend $95, 15% off when you spend $395 and 20% off when you spend $525 or more.

• Casper: Get 20% off mattresses and 10% off everything else.

• Chewy: Get up to 50% off at Chewy, and save on supplies for all types of pets

• Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35% off, plus free pillows and sheets.

• Cratejoy: Get 30% off sitewide with the code CYBERMONDAY21.

• Dyson: Save big on bestsellers from Dyson like $100 off the V10 Animal stick vacuum, $50 off the V8 Absolute stick vacuum, $100 off the Pure Humidify + Cool and a free gift with the purchase of an Airwrap. Also, anyone who has purchased a Dyson and registered their product will receive a coupon code for 20% off any Dyson product.

• Echelon Fitness: Get 25% off all equipment with select memberships plus 25% off accessories.

• Eight Sleep: Get $500 off the Pod, $200 off the cover and 20% off accessories with your Pod cover purchase.

• Fly By Jing: Cook up something yummy with up to 25% off and daily flash deals up to 30% off.

• Godiva: Get 20% off a variety of delicious chocolates with the code CYBER.

• Gravity: In need of some new bedding? Snag 40% off mattresses, 30% off blankets, robes, masks and more.

• Great Jones: Get 20% off all orders on cookware, bakeware and more, no code necessary.

• Helix: Get $400 off the Birch Mattress, plus two free Eco-Rest Pillows with the code CMSALE400.

• Homesick: Buy more and save more with 15% off orders over $30, 25% off orders over $65 and 35% off orders over $100.

• Hydro Flask: Stay hydrated with 25% off sitewide.

• Joybird: Take 35% off the brand’s modern and stylish furniture and all other items sitewide.

• July: When you bundle travel goods, you’ll save more, with up to $200 off when you spend $1,000.

• Kaiyo: Revamp your entire home with 15% off on orders of $2,500 or more when you use the code RECLAIM.

• KitchenAid: Get up to $80 off select stand mixers, up to 25% off select countertop appliances and select stand mixer attachments and $110 KitchenAid Artisan Series stand mixers.

• Lamps Plus: Snag up to 50% off outdoor lightning, chandeliers, wall lamps, mirrors and more.

• La-Z-Boy: Get 30% off some seriously comfortable couches, chairs and so much more.

• Leesa: Get up to $600 off mattresses, and 20% off bundle purchases.

• LifeStraw: Save up to 35% on your purchase and get the original LifeStraw for $12.99.

• Loftie: Snag a Loftie clock for 25% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

• Lodge Cast Iron: Buy more and save more with up to $75 off when you spend $250 or more and use the code TISTHESEASONING.

• Lucy and Co.: Don’t forget your pup! Use codes HOLIDAY15, HOLIDAY20 or HOLIDAY25 to receive up to 25% off of your purchase.

• MagicLinen: Upgrade your bed sheets and other linens with 20% off sitewide.

• Mattress Firm: Get up to 50% off mattresses, bedding and more, plus an extra 20% off with the code CYBER.

• Mirror: The best promo of the year is here! Get $500 off, plus free shipping with the code BFCM21.

• Nectar Sleep: Get $100 off, plus $399 worth of accessories included in your mattress purchase.

• Nest Bedding: Save up to $850 on your purchase. Get 20% off sheets and duvets, 10% off foundations and furniture 20% off luxury mattresses and more.

• Ninja: Get 15% off sitewide and up to $150 off appliances and more.

• Nutribullet: Get yourself a new smoothie blender or any accessory you need with 25% off sitewide when you use the code CNNBF25.

• Onsen: Take 30% off sitewide on incredibly popular waffle knit towels and accessories.

• Ooni: Ready to finally get that pizza oven? Snag 20% off sitewide on ovens and accessories now.

• Our Place: Get the Perfect Pot for just $125.

• Parachute: Bedding, mattresses, bath accessories, loungewear and more are 20% off.

• Paravel: Save 20% off on a variety of travel accessory bundles.

• Peacock Alley: Snag 25% off sitewide.

• Peet’s Coffee: Get yourself a nice cup of joe with up to 20% off sitewide at Peet’s with the code MOREJOY.

• Petco: Get 20% off same day delivery orders when you spend $50 or more and order before 2 p.m. local time.

• Petsmart: Get 25% off on your purchase.

• Purple: Ready for a new mattress? Take up to $600 off a mattress, plus your choice of product bundle.

• Quip: Treat your teeth with $10 off a purchase of $50 and up to $75 off a purchase of $200 or more.

• Raymour & Flanigan: Get 10% off everything or 15% off orders over $3,000.

• Redbubble: Take up to 60% off stickers, masks, phone cases and more with the code CYBER5.

• Rifle Paper Co.: Save on adorable prints featured on planners, decor and more with 30% off when you use the code HOLIDAY30.

• Riley Home: Get 20% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY21.

• Ruggable: Stylish rugs you can put in the washer? Yes, please. Get 15% off now with the code TGIBF21AFF.

• Rugs.com: The sales continue with up to 80% off rugs and more.

• Saatchi Art: Get 15% off originals and 20% off originals of $3,000 or more with the code CYBER15 and CYBER20.

• Saatva Mattress: Get $200 off when you spend $950 or more, plus 10% off bedding.

• Samsonite: Get an additional 30% off sitewide with the code EXTRA30.

• Serena & Lily: Get 25% off everything, including sales styles, with the code ITSHERE.

• Serta: Snag 20% off the Serta EZ Tote Mattress.

• Shark: Get up to $200 off on select doorbusters, plus 15% off sitewide with the code DEAL15.

• Shutterfly: Get up to 50% off on photo books, glossy and matte prints, wall art and more.

• SmileDirectClub: Get a $12 impression kit (free after rebate) and get a free Premium teeth whitening kit once you complete and return your impressions and use the code CYBER2021MONDAY.

• Society6: Give your home a face-lift with up to 50% off decor finds.

• SoulCycle: Take $600 off the cult-favorite bike bringing the cost down to $1,900 with the code HOLIDAY2021.

• Sur La Table: Invest in new appliances and cookware with 55% off brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad and more.

• Therabody: Get $200 off the Theragun PRO, $100 off the Elite, $50 off the Prime and $25 off Mini. You’ll also find deals on the Wave and Recovery series.

• The Company Store: Get 20% off sitewide plus 40% off specials.

• The Honest Company: Get 25% off bestselling products with the code BF25, plus 30% off your first diapers and wipes subscription with the code BF30.

• The Sill: Get up to 50% off on bestselling plants, planters, holiday bundles and more.

• Travelpro: The popular travel accessories brand is offering up to 55% off its “hot deals” and 20% off sitewide

• Treadly: Underscored readers get $200 off with the code CNN100.

• Tuft and Needle: Get 30% off all mattresses, 25% off the Meditation Cushion and 20% off sitewide.

• Tushy: Give your bathroom a touch of European class with 25% off all bidet attachments using code the LETITSPRAY.

• Umamicart: The Asian grocer is offering $10 off orders of $59 with the code UMAMI10 and $20 off orders of $99 or more with the code UMAMI20.

• Vaya: Get yourself a new mattress for $300 off, plus a free pillow with the code VAYA300.

• West Elm: Get up to 70% off in-stock, ready-to-ship items like furniture, rugs, decor and more.

• W&P: Get 25% off sitewide, plus get a free Porter bag with purchase.

• Zinus: Get up to 40% off the Cooling Comfort Plus Memory Foam mattress and up to 50% off the Pressure Relief Olive Oil Memory Foam iCoil Hybrid mattress.

• Zoma: All mattresses at Zoma are $150 off any mattress and you’ll get 2 free pillows with the code WIN150. Pillows are also buy one, get one 50% off with the code BOGO50.

Fashion & beauty

CNN Underscored Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Adidas: Get 30% off sitewide when you use the code CYBERDEAL.

• Aerie: Get 30 to 40% off the collection, including 40% off leggings and 50% off PJs.

• Aeropostale: Get 60% off or more on apparel including jeans, plus free shipping on orders over $25.

• Aerosoles: A wide range of stylish shoes and more are 25% off sitewide with the code PASSWORD123.

• Aldo: Snag up to 50% off almost everything and get yourself a new pair of kicks.

• Alo Yoga: Get 20% off sitewide on a variety of athleisure finds and 70% off sale items.

• Andie: The more swimwear you buy, the more you save, with 20% off orders of $149 up to 40% off orders of $250 or more.

• Anne Klein: Snag a variety of deals, like spend $100 on clothes and get 30% off with the code FESTIVEWEAR.

• Ann Taylor: Get 50% off everything, plus free shipping with the code CYBER.

• Aurate: Get the brand’s beautifully crafted jewelry for 25% off with the code CNNBF.

• Banana Republic: Get 50% off your purchase, plus free shipping on your order.

• Bandier: Get some new athleisure and gear for 30% off, plus 40% off leggings and bras.

• bareMinerals: Get up to 30% off sitewide and free shipping.

• Baublebar: Snag 30% off sitewide with a variety of doorbusters happening until Nov. 30.

• Biossance: The popular skin care retailer is offering 30% off sitewide, plus a free super serums set with your purchase or $30+. Use the code EXTRA30.

• Carter’s: The entire selection of baby’s and kid’s clothing is 50 to 60% off.

• Catbird: Get delicate and gorgeous jewelry for 15% off sitewide, with select exclusions.

• Champion: Get 20% off when you spend $100, 25% off when you spend $150, and 30% off when you spend $200 or more on select styles.

• Chinese Laundry: Get 30% off sitewide with the code SNOW30.

• Clarks: Get 40% off your entire purchase with the code CYBER.

• Clinique: Get 50% off superstar duos, up to 50% off gift sets and 30% off sitewide with the code SWEET30.

• ColourPop: Get 30% off sitewide on bestselling makeup and up to 50% off collabs.

• Columbia: Get 50% off doorbusters, 25% off almost everything else a $20 promo card when you spend $100.

• Common Era: Get 25% off an array of unique jewelry pieces through Nov. 30.

• Converse: Take an extra 30% off sale styles with the code CYBERWEEK.

• Dagne Dover: Get 20% off sitewide, including backpacks, totes and more with the code HOLIDAZE.

• Dicks Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off all departments, including athletic gear, apparel and more.

• DryBar: Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, free samples and up to 40% off special sets.

• Eddie Bauer: Save up to 50% off apparel and accessories like jackets and throws.

• E.l.f. Cosmetics: Take 40% off orders of $30 or more for all customers and get a free gift with orders of $40 or more.

• Elloquii: Get 50% off everything and an extra 15% off when you spend $125 or more.

• Every Man Jack: Get 25% off sitewide, plus two free gifts when you spend $50 or more.

• EyeBuyDirect: Buy one pair of glasses, get one free, plus get 25% off sitewide and free shipping.

• Express: Get 50% off sitewide, plus free shipping.

• Fabletics: Get 80% off everything, plus all bottoms are two for $24 with a VIP membership.

• First Aid Beauty: Treat your skin this season with 30% off when you use the code FABSKIN.

• Felix Gray: Get 15% off sitewide with the code EVERYTHING15.

• Fossil: The accessories brand is offering 40% off when you buy one item, and 50% off when you buy two or more items.

• Frye: Get up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers and more.

• Gap: Take up to 60% off everything, plus an extra 20% off applied at checkout.

• Girlfriend Collective: Save on cozy leggings, athleisure and more with 30% off sitewide, plus up to 60% off sales items.

• GlassesUSA: Get 30% off Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses and free shipping with the code OKRAY30.

• Good American: Take 25% off sitewide with the code BF25.

• Halara: Buy three items for $29.85 and six items for $59.70, with styles starting at $9.95.

• Herbivore: Take 25% off sitewide on serums, oils and more, excluding sets.

• Hanky Panky: Refresh that underwear drawer with over 300 styles on sale starting at $14.99.

• Hugo Boss: Take up to 40% off standout pieces.

• IGK: Get 30% off sitewide with the code MONDAY.

• Italic: For every $100 you spend, you’ll get $20 in Italic credit.

• Jachs NY: Get 70% off a variety of styles now when you use the code CNN70.

• Jambys: Save up to 30% off when you spend $350 or more.

• Joe’s Jeans: Get 30% off full price items with the code CYBER30.

• Jomashop: Take up to 80% off clothes and accessories for men and women.

• Jos A. Bank: Get up to 85% off clearance, plus 25% off when you spend $150 or more.

• Kate Spade: Get yourself a new bag or some new accessories with 50% off nearly everything on site.

• Kay: Give the gift of gold to a loved one with 40% off gold chains.

• Keds: Get 30% off full-price styles, plus 10% off sale styles with the code NOCROWDS.

• Kenneth Cole: Get 50% off sitewide on apparel, accessories and more.

• Kiehl’s: Get up to 50% off bestselling skin care and more.

• Korres: GET 40% off sitewide with code GOGREEK40.

• Lands’ End: Get 50% off your order with the code SILKY.

• LeSportsac: Get 20% off sitewide with the code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout.

• Life Is Good: Enjoy tees, hats and other apparel and accessories for 30% off.

• Lisa Says Gah: Get an extra 40% off sales items with the code CYBER40.

• L’Occitane: Enjoy 20% off full-priced bestsellers with the code CYBER.

• Lucky Brand: Get 50% off select men’s and women’s styles.

• MAC Cosmetics: The powerhouse beauty brand is now offering 40% off eye and lip products.

• Mango: Get up to 40% off thousands of items for men, women, teens and kids.

• Mario Badescu: Get 30% off on bestsellers and more when you use the code BEST30.

• Marmot: Get 40% off almost everything with the code HOLIDAY, plus 30 to 60% off sale items.

• Men’s Wearhouse: Get 30% off outerwear, plus suits starting at $119.

• Merrell: Get up to 60% off top-rated gifts and an extra 40% off sale items.

• Michael Kors: Whether you need a new bag or a new pair of boots, Michael Kors has you covered with 25% off all full priced items.

• Milk Makeup: Get 35% off when you spend $35 or more and use the code CYBER.

• Modcloth: Get 50% off sitewide, plus hundreds of doorbusters.

• Mountain Hardwear: Snag 25% off everything, plus up to 70% off with the code MHW70OFF.

• Murad: Snag 30% off sitewide and a free Vita-C Eyes with a $150 purchase.

• Naadam: Get up to 60% off a variety of cashmere products and more.

• Nautica: Get 50 to 70% off, plus an additional 20% off when you spend $150 or more.

• Nécessaire: Get a free full-size The Body Serum with your purchase.

• New Balance: Get 25% off sitewide and free shipping on all orders.

• New York & Company: Get 50 to 80% off everything, plus free shipping.

• Nike: Save up to 50% on select styles, plus get an additional 20% off eligible items with the code CYBER.

• Nine West: Get 50% off sitewide, plus $25 off when you spend $100 or more.

• NuFace: Take 35% off sitewide on a range of devices and beauty products.

• Nisolo: ​​Take 25% off sitewide, plus an extra 10% off when you spend $400 or more, and free shipping for orders over $250.

• Olay: Get 25% off sitewide on skincare and more, plus up to 60% off clearance items.

• Old Navy: The popular apparel outlet is having a massive blow out sale, with 50% off your order and styles starting at $2.50.

• Ole Henriksen: Get 30% off sitewide on many skincare favorites.

• Olive & June: Get 25% off everything, including The Mani System, The Pedi System and more with the code HAPPY25.

• Oofos: Save 20% on recovery footwear for men and women, including the OOmg, OOriginal, OOahh slide and more.

• Original Penguin: Find savings sitewide, plus additional limited time special deals.

• OshKosh B’gosh: The entire selection of baby’s and kid’s clothing is 50 to 60% off.

• Outdoor Voices: Get 25% off sitewide, plus up to 70% off select styles.

• Playa: The hair care brand is offering 25% off sitewide with code EFFORTLESS.

• Peach & Lily: Get 30% off beauty products including the Peach & Lily collection with the code CNN30.

• Perry Ellis: Get up to 78% off, plus an extra 10% off with the code EXTRA10.

• Prana: Select sustainable clothing options for men and women are 30% off, including Stretch Zion, plus get free shipping on your order.

• REI: Save 40% on Patagonia apparel, 30% on REI brand items and Prana apparel and 25% off Hydro Flask, Arc’teryx clothing and Columbia outerwear. REI members get 25% off one outlet item.

• Revolve: Take an extra 20% off final sale items with the code CYBER20.

• Rockport: Get up to 70% off when you use the code CYBER.

• Saks Off 5th: Get up to 90% off apparel, handbags, jewelry, fragrance and more. Use the code CYBER.

• Sheertex: Get up to 50% off incredibly resilient tights in a variety of colors.

• Sketchers: Take up to 40% off select styles.

• Soko Glam: Stock up on K-beauty finds with 30% off sitewide and 40% off all orders of $195+ using the code SGWONDERLAND40.

• Sorel: Get 25% select styles of winter boots and more.

• Spanx: Snag Spanx’s incredibly popular leather leggings and so much more for 20% off.

• State Cashmere: Indulge in the ultimate softness of cashmere with 20% off sitewide when you use the code BFCM2021.

• Sperry: The popular shoe brand is offering up to 60% off on select styles.

• Splits59: Leggings, denim and more are 30% off.

• Stuart Weitzman: Get 25% off full priced and sales items, with new deals and styles added throughout Cyber Week.

• Summersalt: Save up to $75 when you spend $350, plus a free gift on orders of $150 or more.

• Tata Harper: Get 25% off your order, plus a free bandana and 24/7 Glow Discovery Kit when you spend $250 or more and use the code 250GIFT.

• Tatcha: Get 20% off sitewide, a two-piece gift when you spend $100 or a four-piece gift when you spend $200 and use the code CYBER21.

• The Body Shop: Take 30% off sitewide, plus get free shipping.

• ThirdLove: Get up to 75% off sitewide on bras, loungewear and more.

• Thousand Fell: Get 30% off sitewide, plus a free water bottle with any purchase when you use the code GIFT30.

• Tommy John: Get 20% off, plus free shipping on everything.

• Touchland: The skin care-grade hand sanitizer brand is offering 20% off sitewide.

• Tower 28: Take 20% off sitewide, plus get a free 4 ounce SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray with purchases over $50.

• United by Blue: Take 20% off regular priced items sitewide.

• Universal Standard: All jeans are under $70, with classic jeans starting at $35. Cashmere is as low as $98 and loungewear is up to 50% off.

• Urban Decay: Get 30% off sitewide, plus 50% off Naked palettes.

• Urban Outfitters: Take an additional 50% off sale items to up your style game.

• Vineyard Vines: Take up to 60% off styles for men, women and kids with the code GIFTS21.

• Zales: Get some new jewelry for yourself or a loved one with 25% off everything.

• Zappos: Hundreds of styles are 50% off, including brands like Sorel, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman and more.

• Zenni: Get $15 off and free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Tech & electronics

CNN Underscored Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Acer: Save 40% on the Swift 3 and save $800 on the Predator Triton 500, plus free shipping.

• Anker: Get up to 40% off a variety of chargers, power banks, hubs, cables and more.

• Aukey: Everything is up to 40% off with the code 40CB, plus get an extra 10% off with the code 10CB.

• Babbel: Get 45% off a six month subscription, 55% off a 12 month subscription and 60% off a 24 month subscription.

• B&H Photo Video: Find deals on a selection of electronics like Apple MacBook Pros, camera lenses, computer monitors, laptops and more.

• BioLite: Brighten your world with 25% off sitewide.

• Bose: Get up to $200 bestsellers like the Wave Music System IV, the QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones and more.

• Crutchfield: Get up to $200 off earbuds, up to $1,200 off speakers and more.

• Decluttr: Get 15% off refurbished tech with the code NOVEMBER15 and 20% off MacBooks with the code CNN20.

• Dell: Take 20% off products like the Dell XPS 13, webcams, speakers and more.

• Embr: Get a free case and comfort band when you buy the Wave 2 with the code GIFTEMBRWAVE.

• Fitbit: Get up to $100 a variety of fitness trackers and accessories. Plus, get a Sense and add a free sport band with the code SPORT.

• Garmin: Get a variety of discounts on fitness trackers, GPS and more, plus free shipping when you spend $25 or more.

• Harman Audio: Get up to 65% off wireless headphones, gaming headsets and more.

• Hatch: Take $30 off the Restore to help get a better night’s sleep.

• JBL: Get savings on a variety of JBL products like the Quantum series, Tour series, Tune series and more.

• Lenovo: Snag savings on a variety of tech items like laptops, tablets, smart plugs, earbuds and more, with special promotions on doorbusters.

• LG: Find savings on OLED TVs, audio systems, laptops and more.

• Lorex: Get up to 50% off qualifying security products. Use the code BF2021 to get 30% off non-promoted products.

• Microsoft: Save up to $100 on select PCs, up to $25 off Bose speakers and more.

• Newegg: Shop thousands of discounts on monitors, disk drives, laptops, VR headsets and more.

• Nomad: Get 30% sitewide on a variety of electronic accessories, plus up to 80% off at the Nomad outlet.

• PhoneSoap: Rid your phone of germs now, with 30% off sitewide when you use the code BFCM30.

• PopSockets: Take 25% off metal enamel grips.

• Roku: Get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $29.99 instead of $49.99, and the Roku Streambar for $79.99 instead of $129.99.

• Samsung: Get $1,000 off Bespoke refrigerators, a Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for just $699.99 with eligible trade in and other deals on TVs, earbuds and so much more.

• Speck: Get 50% off a variety of cases and accessories.

• Sony: Save up to $800 on cameras and lenses, up to $1,000 on smart TVs and up to $120 on audio products.

• Tile: Get 30% off sitewide on a variety of trackers in different sizes, plus a sticker four pack for $59.99.

• World Wide Stereo: Shop deals on TVs, home audio, headphones and more, plus 10% off clearance and closeouts with the code HOLIDAY.

• Zagg: Tech accessories and more 40% off during Zagg’s sitewide sale.

Toys & games

CNN Underscored Underscored Cyber Week 2021

• Build-A-Bear: Get 35% off select furry friends, plus up to 35% off select clothing.

• Crayola: Get 25% off any order with the code FLASH.

• GameStop: Spend $100 and save $10; spend $200 and save $20. Plus, shop up to 60% off games and accessories and snag gift cards with qualifying purchases.

• Melissa & Doug: Get 30% off with the code CYBER30.

• shopDisney: Get up to 30% off sitewide with the code CYBER.