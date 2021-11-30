Lekki Toll Gate report: Nigeria's Lagos governor calls for walk for peace for reconciliation

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The Governor of Nigeria's Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said Tuesday that his government will not inflame already heightened tensions that stemmed from a report by a judicial panel that probed the October 2020 shooting of protesters at the state's Lekki Toll gate.

The Lagos-appointed panel concluded the shooting of peaceful protesters at the toll gate by the military could be described as a massacre. But the report was fiercely discredited by the country's federal government with Information Minister Lai Mohammed describing it as "nothing but the triumph of fake news."

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu called for "a walk for peace" next month for reconciliation.

"In December, I will be leading a walk for peace to herald the healing of our land," he said. "Let me use this occasion to extend an open invitation to our youths, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, students, and the media as well as other stakeholders to join me."

The Lagos governor did not directly comment on the federal minister's denouncement of the report but remarked that "it is far too easy to take sides and choose emotion over fact, even when the truth is to be found in shades of nuance... Today, I stand before you to declare that I reject this path; and I invite you all to do same."

