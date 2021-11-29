Dancers perform in Heroes Square in Bridgetown, Barbados, before the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on Monday, November 29.
Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty Images

In photos: Barbados celebrates the beginning of a republic

Updated 11:54 PM ET, Mon November 29, 2021

At the stroke of midnight, Barbados cut its last remaining bonds to the British monarchy after nearly 400 years. People gathered near National Heroes Square in the capital of Bridgetown for official festivities marking the island's historic transition from realm to republic. Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, came from London for the occasion.

Barbados's decision marks the first time in nearly three decades that a realm has opted to remove the British monarch as head of state. The last nation to do so was the island of Mauritius in 1992.

President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, stands after being sworn in at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, attends the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony at Heroes Square on November 29 in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Entertainers perform during the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony in Bridgetown.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images North
Members of the Barbados Coast Guard remove The Queen's Royal Standard flag at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Dancers perform at Heroes Square in Bridgetown.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Preparations begin for the ceremony in Heroes Square on November 29.
Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty Images
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, arrives at Bridgetown Airport on November 28 in Bridgetown, Barbados. The Prince of Wales arrived in the country ahead of its transition to a republic within the Commonwealth.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images