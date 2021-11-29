It's a beacon of hope and it's a politicized issue. Merriam Webster's 2021 word of the year is ...

(CNN) Merriam-Webster just announced its Word of the Year. For some, it is a symbol of hope and health. For others, it's a representation of a politicized issue.

But as everyone can agree, the word is everywhere and it's controversial.

"Vaccine" is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year. The word was selected based on lookup data, notable spikes, and year-over-year increases in searches.

"This is a word that has kind of two parallel but intersecting stories: one is a medical story, and one is a political story or a cultural story," said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster's editor-at-large.

This selection comes after "pandemic" was chosen in 2020, which informed top searches on the site and reshaped daily language, according to the company. The Oxford English Dictionary selected "vax" as their word of the year.