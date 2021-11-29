Family of UNLV student who died after a charity boxing match said his death 'could have been avoided'

(CNN) The family of Nathan Valencia, the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) student who died days after a charity boxing match, said his death "could have been avoided."

Cynthia Valencia told CNN's Brianna Keilar Monday she was worried when her son first mentioned he was going to participate in UNLV's Kappa Sigma fraternity's "Fight Night" November 19.

"But he kept telling us 'no, this is for people who didn't have prior boxing experience,' because he never was a boxer. He truly was just doing this because it was for a charity," she said.

Nathan, 20, died four days after collapsing at the end of the fight. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, another fraternity.

Nick Lasso, an attorney for the Valencia family said, "This was an event that was known to the university, it's been held many times in years past."

