(CNN) You've heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two intense days of discounts and deals ironically following a day of thanks. But don't forget Giving Tuesday, five days after Thanksgiving.

Since 2012, Giving Tuesday has become a day of heightened generosity when people give to their favorite charities.

"A lot of people look at Giving Tuesday as an opportunity to donate financially to nonprofits, but we really welcome all types of giving," Caryn Stein, Chief Communications Officer of Giving Tuesday explained.

"It could be volunteering, it could be donating some food to the food bank, it could be reaching out to your neighbor just to check in," Stein told CNN. She also pointed out while her initiative is called "Giving Tuesday," the program encourages people to spread generosity year-round.

"Everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts."

