Dayton mass shooter acted alone in 2019 attack and was fueled by an 'enduring fascination with mass violence,' FBI says

(CNN) The FBI in Cincinnati said Monday that an investigation into the 2019 Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting found the gunman acted alone and was not aligned with a specific ideological group.

"The evidence from the extensive investigation indicated the perpetrator, Connor Betts, was solely responsible for the injuries and deaths that were a result of his actions. He acted alone and was not directed by any organization or aligned to any specific ideological group," the investigative report says.

Betts fired 41 shots inside Dayton's popular Oregon District on August 4, 2019. He killed his sister, Megan Betts, 22, and eight others, police said. Twenty-seven people were injured in the attack before patrol officers killed Betts just 30 seconds after he opened fire.

As far as motive, Betts was consumed by an "enduring fascination with mass violence," the FBI found.

"The investigation revealed the attacker fantasized about mass shootings, serial killings, and murder-suicide for at least a decade without sharing specific details with friends or family," the report says.

