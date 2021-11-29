Fenway Sports Group acquires NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins

(CNN) Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which owns Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and English Premier League team Liverpool, has reached an agreement to acquire controlling interest of the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins.

FSG made the announcement on Monday and said as part of the transaction, Hockey Hall of Famer, Mario Lemieux, along with Ron Burkle will remain part of the ownership group.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins are a premier National Hockey League franchise with a very strong organization, a terrific history and a vibrant, passionate fan base," FSG Chairman Tom Werner said in a statement.

"We will work diligently to continue building on the remarkable Penguins' tradition of championships and exciting play.

"We are particularly excited to welcome Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle to FSG and have the utmost respect for all they have done to build the Penguins into the perennially successful franchise we know today.

