Why WHO skipped two letters of the Greek alphabet in naming Omicron

(CNN) The naming of the new coronavirus variant Omicron is causing some confusion.

So after a new variant with the unwieldy scientific name of B.1.1.529 was discovered last week in South Africa, observers might have expected the WHO to name it after the next Greek letter on the list: Nu.

But the health agency skipped Nu, along with the letter after that -- Xi -- and instead went straight to Omicron -- the 15th letter in the Greek alphabet.

The Greek alphabet has 24 letters.

"Nu is too easily confounded with 'new' and Xi was not used because it is a common surname," the organization explained in an emailed statement to CNN.