Lionel Messi wins seventh Ballon d'Or, while Alexia Putellas wins her first women's title

(CNN) Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or title on Monday, while Alexia Putellas won her first Ballon d'Or Féminin title.

It is a record-extending win for Messi, who now has two more titles than his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Although comparatively it might be considered a relatively down year at club level for Messi, he played a vital role in helping Argentina win the Copa América title earlier this year.

He also finished as the Spanish league's top scorer and scored two goals as Barca won the Copa del Rey.

Before he left for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, Barcelona had finished third in La Liga and had been knocked out of the Champions League in the first round.

Read More