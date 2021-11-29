Cristiano Ronaldo benching for Manchester United causes fierce debate between pundits

(CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo's benching in Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday prompted a fierce debate between leading pundits Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane.

The pair, who work for British broadcaster Sky Sports, clashed on whether Ronaldo should be given an automatic place in the starting XI due to the accolades he has earned throughout his career.

Ronaldo was only brought on just after the hour mark at Stamford Bridge, with interim coach Michael Carrick -- perhaps under instruction from incoming interim head coach Ralf Rangnick -- instead opting to start Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes in attack.

"Why Carrick is trying to give him [Ronaldo] a high-five [as he walks down the tunnel], I don't know," former United captain Keane said. "Let him get down the tunnel, there is nothing wrong with a player being upset. Ronaldo has not come back to Manchester United to sit on the bench. What is the point?

"He is a world-class player. His stats since he came back to the club are okay, he's got some goals and some assists. This idea that he is going to start closing people down -- he's not. Sometimes, you have to work around a superstar.

Read More