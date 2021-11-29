Being able to buy a next-gen console right now is a deal in itself — and it certainly doesn’t hurt when you get some free stuff with it. GameStop is currently offering a $299 Xbox Series S bundle that includes a ton of in-game goodies for Fortnite and Rocket League, making for one of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals we’ve seen yet.

For Fortnite fanatics, this bundle includes a Midnight Drive Pack that includes some cool-looking skeleton items for your avatar, as well as 1,000 V-bucks for buying even more stuff (including the special Marvel, Ghostbusters and Naruto costumes currently in the shop). You also get some slick purple cars and add-ons for the vehicular soccer game Rocket League, in addition to 1,000 credits for buying and tricking out cars.

Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle A great next-gen value GameStop This Xbox Series S bundle gets you some free goodies for Fortnite and Rocket League, and more crucially, is a new console you can actually find in stock. $299 at GameStop

Both of these games are free-to-play, but you’ll have a lot more ways to stand out in the online arena out of the gate with these add-ons. It’s also worth noting that buying this bundle will allow you to pick up three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $9.99 (it’s normally $45), which gets you access to hundreds of games and is pretty much essential for any Xbox owner.

Even without those extra goodies, the Xbox Series S is still the console we’d recommend for most people. It’s $200 cheaper than the PS5 and Xbox Series X at just $299, and unlike its higher-end counterparts, you can actually find it in stock pretty often.

The Series S also has many of the Series X’s key features, including a solid state drive that all but eliminates loading times, ultra-smooth gameplay at up to 120 frames per second and a handy Quick Resume feature that lets you instantly jump between multiple titles. You’re really only making a few big sacrifices at that low price: The Series S lacks a disc drive for playing physical titles, has a fairly small amount of internal storage at 500GB and runs games at a maximum resolution of 1440p — you’ll need a Series X or PS5 for immersive 4K gaming.

Still, the Series S is no slouch when it comes to performance. Titles such as Gears 5 and Forza Horizon 4 looked gorgeous and ran smoothly in our initial Xbox Series S review, and being able to jump between multiple games without having to restart them is a delight — and something the more expensive PS5 still can’t do. The Series S is also the smallest and most attractive next-gen console, with a tiny rectangular design that will likely fit in your entertainment center much more easily than the gargantuan PS5 and Series X.

Even as someone who owns a PS5, the Series S is the next-gen console I use the most, largely because I prefer the Xbox’s snappy interface and super ergonomic controller. It’s also due in big part to Xbox Game Pass, which has let me play all of Microsoft’s new releases and helped me discover a ton of great indie games for a few bucks a month.

Whether you’re shopping for a younger player or are looking to enter the next generation yourself, the Xbox Series S is already the best value in console gaming and the easiest new system to buy. This Cyber Monday bundle just makes it even more of a no brainer.