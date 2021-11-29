Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

Ulta’s Cyber Monday deals are officially underway, and on the virtual shelves, we’ve spotted great deals on products for the changing weather and colder, harsher season ahead — as well as luxurious picks we can’t wait to treat both others and (if we’re being honest) ourselves to this holiday season.

There’s a lot to go through during the holiday sale, so we’ve rounded up some of the best picks, whether you’re after a really good face wash, a hydrating shampoo or a super-moisturizing cream.

Ulta Pureology Strength Cure Hair Mask

This exclusive offer for Platinum and Diamond members only is all you need for stronger hair in the moisture-sucking days of winter. The full-size tube will last you a while too, making this a great value deal for hair that needs a little seasonal TLC.

Ulta Vichy LiftActiv Peptide-C Face Sunscreen SPF 30



This everyday sunscreen is also a moisturizer, delivering the benefits of two products in one. It still finds bandwidth for anti-wrinkle protection too with vitamin C for brightening and glycolic acid for fine lines.

Ulta It Cosmetics Superhero Superstar Trio

This trio of much-loved products from It Cosmetics features the No-Tug Gel Eyeliner, which will stay in place from office hours to after hours, as well as the brand’s famously good Superhero volumizing and lengthening mascara and Brow Power dual-ended pen for styling and filling in brows.

Ulta Real Techniques Everyday Eye Essentials Makeup Brush Set

This makeup brush set has everything you need for a range of dramatic holiday party looks — or just your everyday routine. Eight brushes include crease, shading, smudging, liner and definer tools. It’s an online-only deal, though, so add to cart versus buying in-store.

Ulta Smashbox Cover Shot Eyeshadow Palette: Minimalist

This palette ties in well to the monochrome winter palette if your style veers minimalist. Think matte ivories, beiges and cocoas, plus a shimmery shade or two.

Ulta Tarte Awake by Tarte Sunshine Stick

Eye balm is a thing, and this one delivers a super-fresh “yes, I’m awake” glow first thing in the morning with a swipe of a cooling stick.

Ulta Hot Tool Pro Artist Black Gold 2000 Watt Ionic Hair Dryer

Hot Tool’s, well, hot tools, are highly rated for how quickly (and thoroughly) they get the styling job done. Right now you can save more than $40 (the price of a couple of heat-protection products) on a hair dryer that features four heat and three speed settings for the optimal blend.

Ulta The Body Shop Nutty & Nourishing Shea Treats Gift Set

Perfect for wind-battered, dry winter skin, this moisturizing set comes with shower cream and body butter for post-shower hydration. The sizes are perfect for holiday travelers and stocking stuffing too.

Ulta Bed Head Hard Head Extreme Hold Hairspray

If there’s any time of the year for hair spray, it’s now: The holiday season through New Year’s Eve brings a barrage of photos, events, parties and other things you’re looking to have every hair in place for. This top-rated hair spray is there for your volume, bangs, updos and more (and a little goes a long way!).

Ulta First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Ultra Repair Cream Pink Grapefruit

First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream is the stuff of legend for those of us with dry skin, especially in the winter. This formula gives the classic a twist with the addition of grapefruit for antioxidants and a midwinter citrus kick.

Ulta Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick

Available online only but in a ton of shades, this long-lasting matte-finish lipstick is perfect for dramatic holiday moments and low-key everyday looks with zero bleeding and zero transfer promised. The French vanilla-infused formula is a nice touch too.

Ulta Pacifica Lash Primer

If you wear mascara every day — and more on the weekends — your lashes can get tired out. Revive them with this lash conditioner: I was skeptical, but after a few days my lashes were softer and looked a little more shiny. The formula is vegan, and it comes in a nice glass bottle too.

Ulta Undone Beauty Water Bronzer

The sheer, buildable, truly watery color is what really works here, whether you want a kiss of summer in the dead of winter or to build on an emerging tan when the warm weather returns.

Ulta Colgate SuperNova Rechargeable At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit

Colgate’s line of effective, accessible whitening products gets a tech twist with this rechargeable LED tooth whitener. According to the company, it takes just 10 days, 10 minutes a day, for up to six shades of whiter teeth.