Whether a past trip to Europe first piqued your interest in forsaking TP or you’re simply feeling a little bidet-curious, it’s time to take the plunge. Tushy, the Instagram-famous bidet company that makes easy-to-install toilet attachments, is offering a major Cyber Monday deal on its Classic 3.0 model — which we named the best bidet attachment.

Right now for Cyber Monday, use the promo code CYBERBUMDAY at checkout to get 40% off the Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment. Considering a standard Tushy typically goes for $129, this toilet upgrade is quite the steal. The only catch? This promo is available for just one day.

Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment Best bidet attachment now 40% off for Cyber Monday Tushy If you’re a bidet beginner and don’t want to spend too much money, the Tushy Classic mounts under your existing toilet seat and gives you a comfortable stream with just enough adjustability. $129 $77.40 at Tushy

Unlike classic bidets, which can require a plumber and some major cash for installation, Tushy makes installing this added luxury an affordable 10-minute task. The Tushy Classic 3.0 slides under your toilet seat and wraps around to the right, with the settings knob situated beside you for easy access.

The adjustable nozzle, which sits discreetly within the bowl, features three settings — Bum Wash, Nozzle Wash and Pressure Off — to keep you (and your new bidet) clean. To adjust the angle of the nozzle, play around with the switch underneath the knob to make sure you’re not spraying water everywhere. Plus, Tushy is safe for your utility bills; the Classic won’t use any additional electricity or plumbing.

When we tried out the Classic, we thought it was a total game changer, making the daily go more of a spa experience. The minimal design with a range of pastel, metallic or bamboo color options also makes for a cute, albeit unconventional, bathroom accessory. Who knew your toilet could be so stylish? And with at least two bidets included in this deal, you’ll be able to add this extra bit of refreshment to multiple bathrooms in your home.