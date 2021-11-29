Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

A quality nonstick pan is a true kitchen essential; from stir-fries to burgers to omelets, the stovetop staple basically does it all. But not all nonstick pans are created equally, so we found out during our testing of a dozen top-rate pans.

The T-fal, though, wowed us in every way — and right now for Cyber Monday, it’s just $24.99, the cheapest we’ve seen the pan in almost two years.

T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan with Lid Best nonstick pan overall Amazon This pan's depth gives it multipurpose functionality: It cooks standard frying-pan foods like eggs and meats, and its 2½-inch sides are tall enough to prepare recipes you'd usually reserve for pots, like rices and stews. $43.38 $24.99 at Amazon

This pan can cook way more than the average frying pan, with the ability to boil and stew. Its extended side height helps contain voluminous veggies — like kale — that would otherwise overflow before they’re wilted down by heat.

When it comes to pulling off nonstick, the T-fal absolutely delivers. Nothing clings to the pan’s surface, which is made with anodized aluminum, a golden term in the nonstick world but one you might not be familiar with. Anodizing and aluminum go together like peanut butter and jelly; the electrochemical process converts the metal into a more durable, corrosion-resistant material, according to the Aluminum Anodizing Council. Rather than strengthening the pan’s surface layer like a coating would, aluminum that is anodized is integrated, so it can’t peel off or chip.

Read more about why we love the T-fal pan in our best nonstick pans review.