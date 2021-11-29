Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale for Cyber Monday. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $22.28 at Amazon — the lowest price we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

Revlon One-Step Best affordable hair dryer at the lowest price we've ever seen Amazon If you’ve never been able to get the hang of holding a hair dryer in one hand and a round brush in the other simultaneously, this model mashes the two together, resulting in ultra-shiny, frizz-free hair. $59.99 $22.28 at Amazon

The One-Step combines a classic roundup brush with a powerful hair dryer to create an all-in-one device that frees up one of your hands while styling. Nylon pin and tufted bristles help to detangle and smooth hair, while the brush’s oval shape creates more volume. With three heat settings, protective ceramic coating, airflow vents and a genuine ion generator, you can achieve a perfect bouncy blowout in half the time it takes with a traditional dryer, according to the brand.

This lightweight dryer has 4.6 stars on Amazon and over 300,000 reviews, not to mention the Revlon One-Step blew us away when we reviewed it, and it became our pick for best budget dryer after comparing it to other popular models.

Just be sure to pick up your One-Step soon; the lowest price ever on this dryer could be hair today, gone tomorrow.