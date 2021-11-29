The Razer Kiyo Pro is one of our favorite webcams, but we typically only recommend it to serious content creators given its high price. But now that this excellent camera is 50% off for Cyber Monday, it’s worth a look from just about anyone who’s ready to upgrade from their crummy laptop camera or finally start their YouTube channel.

GameStop currently has the Kiyo Pro for $99, which is a whopping $100 off and the lowest price we’ve seen for this fairly new camera. That means you’re getting our pick for the best high-end webcam for the cost of a much more basic model.

Razer Kiyo Pro The best high-end webcam Razer The Kiyo Pro is our favorite high-end webcam, thanks to its excellent image quality and low-light performance, and it's currently half price. $199 $99 at GameStop

The Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the few webcams that can shoot at both 1080p resolution and a smooth 60 frames per second at the same time — the latter means that your video will be twice as fluid as it would be on most cheaper models, and more lifelike as a result. It captures particularly rich colors, and took some of the most detailed images of any webcam we’ve tested.

But where the Kiyo Pro really stands out is its low-light performance. Whereas most webcams turn you into a dark pixelated blob if you’re not in a well-lit room, the Kiyo Pro’s adaptive light sensor made us look shockingly bright and clear even with the lights off. If you work in a room that doesn’t have great lighting — and don’t want to spring for a ring light — the Kiyo Pro will make you look sharp enough for your daily Zoom calls in just about any environment.

The Kiyo Pro can also capture more of a room at once than most webcams we tested, with a solid 103-degree field of view that can get the job done for multi-person meetings and videos. It gives you plenty of options for customizing your shots via the Razer Synapse 3 app, plays nice with most tripod mounts and includes a privacy cover to prevent any unwanted or accidental recordings.

This is easily one of the best Cyber Monday tech deals we’ve seen on a product we highly recommend, making this typically niche webcam a much more reasonable purchase for most people. The $69 Logitech C920 will still serve you fine if you just need the basics, but if you want something with superior image quality, frame rate and low-light performance for both content creation and nonstop video calls, you won’t find a better webcam at $99 than the Kiyo Pro.