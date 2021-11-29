Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is always a great time to snag a Nintendo Switch or some discounted games and accessories, and that’s especially true this year. Nintendo’s beloved home console is finally somewhat easy to find again after a year of shortages (unless you want the shiny new OLED model), and there’s a new bundle this year that gets you lots of useful extras right out of the box.

On top of that, some of the absolute best Switch games out there are significantly discounted, as are plenty of useful accessories for enhancing family game nights or playing on the go. Ready to play? Here are the best Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday savings we’ve spotted so far.

Nintendo Switch console and bundle deals

Best Buy Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle ($299, originally $369; bestbuy.com, walmart.com, amazon.com or gamestop.com)

On top of getting you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — an excellent kart racer that just about every Switch owner should have anyway — this special Cyber Monday bundle also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online. That will allow you to play games online right out of the box while also getting you access to cloud saves and a sizable library of NES and SNES classics, including The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario World.

You’re getting all of that for the system’s base $299 price, which essentially means you’re getting $70 of free stuff. Just note that this bundle includes the standard Nintendo Switch, meaning you won’t get the bigger, bolder display found on the $349 Nintendo Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch OLED ($349; amazon.com, target.com and gamestop.com)

While we don’t expect the Nintendo Switch OLED to be discounted for Cuber Monday, this week might be your best chance to find this hard-to-find console in stock. We called this model the best Nintendo Switch yet, thanks to a gorgeous 7-inch OLED screen that really makes games pop and an improved kickstand that’s ideal for impromptu Smash Bros. tournaments.

Best Nintendo Switch controller deals

Amazon Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con ($69, originally $79; walmart.com)

It’s never a bad idea to pick up an extra pair of Joy-Cons, whether you want to refresh your Switch with some new colors or just need extra controllers for family game night. Nintendo’s versatile mini gamepads are available for their usual sale price of $10 off, making now a good time to grab some if you’ve been holding off.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($59, originally $69; walmart.com)

When you’re trying to win an intense Mario Kart match or finally vanquish that difficult Metroid Dread boss, sometimes the tiny Joy-Cons don’t cut it. The Switch Pro Controller is all but essential if you do lots of big-screen gaming, as it’s much more ergonomic and comfortable than the Joy-Cons while still supporting motion controls and advanced HD rumble haptics. It’s rarely cheaper than this sale price, so snag one while you can.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller ($38.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Looking for a cheaper alternative to the Pro Controller? If you can live without HD rumble and Amiibo support, PowerA’s wireless option is a great choice at this price. It has a similar look and feel as Nintendo’s first-party pad as well as two programmable back buttons that can help give you an edge in competitive games. And if you’re shopping for a serious Nintendo lover, this gamepad comes in a variety of themed skins that run the gamut from Animal Crossing to Zelda.

PowerA GameCube Style Controller ($29.99, originally $44.88; walmart.com)

If you’re a hardcore Super Smash Bros. player or just have a lot of nostalgia for the Nintendo GameCube, this throwback controller will let you play games like it’s 2002.

Best Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Amazon Orzly Carry Case

Orzly Carry Case ($16.59, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

One of the most popular Switch cases out there, this Orzly model features a hard water-resistant shell for keeping your Switch safe on the go, and has enough room to store up to eight game cards and plenty of extra Joy-Cons and cables.

Razer Kraken X ($29.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The Razer Kraken X is our favorite budget gaming headset, thanks to its excellent sound, comfort and mic quality for the money, and it’s a perfect companion for playing your Switch on the go.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC Card ($19.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

If you download most of your games digitally, your Switch’s internal storage is going to fill up fast. We highly recommend that any Switch owner picks up a microSD card like this discounted 128GB SanDisk model, which will let you store exponentially more games, screenshots and videos at once. This popular card works with every Switch model, and as a bonus, it comes with some fun Nintendo branding.

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

Amazon Ring Fit Adventure

Ring Fit Adventure ($54.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Nintendo’s hugely popular exercise game just hit its lowest price yet, making now a great time to see what all the hype is about. Ring Fit Adventure is essentially an immersive role-playing game that you play with your entire body, as you’ll use the included Ring-Con and Leg Strap to vanquish foes by performing various exercises. If you’re looking for a fun way to work up a sweat, this is it.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ($35, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

If you somehow haven’t played Breath of the Wild yet, you’ve got one fewer excuse now. Largely considered to be the best Switch game out there, Breath of the Wild reinvents the Zelda formula by throwing Link into a gorgeous, expansive open world that you can explore however you see fit. This popular title rarely drops this low in price, so snag it while you can.

Super Mario Odyssey ($35.23, originally $59.99; gamestop.com)

Much like Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey is essential for any Switch owner. This joyously inventive 3D platformer is nearly half off right now, so don’t miss out if you haven’t played it yet.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle ($25, originally $59.99; walmart.com)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle may have slipped under your radar when it launched a few years ago, but this Black Friday deal is a great chance to fix that. This charming strategy game features some surprisingly tactical turn-based gameplay that challenges you to carefully position Mario and friends around the battlefield while using and combining a bunch of fun abilities. It’s a must-have for Switch owners, especially at this price.

Animal Crossing New Horizons ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com or gamestop.com)

Animal Crossing New Horizons is a relaxing simulation game that can easily eat up hundreds of hours of your life as you build your dream getaway island and hang out with a bunch of charming villagers. It’s still getting fresh updates and fun seasonal events nearly two years after release, and it’s currently $10 off for those who want to finally see what the hype is about.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate ($49.94, originally $59.99; gamestop.com)

Another essential addition to any Switch library, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is both a fun way to virtually beat up your friends and a loving tribute to all things video games. Its massive 89-character roster runs the gamut from staples like Link and Donkey Kong to third-party guests such as Pac-Man, Sonic, Solid Snake and Simon Belmont. Between its expansive World of Light single-player mode to its near-endless amount of casual and competitive multiplayer options, Smash Ultimate is one of the most content-packed games you can get for the money — especially at this rare $10 discount.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes ($15, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes is a delightful brick-based adventure that lets you play as more than 100 beloved Marvel characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and Spider-Man. It’s a great time for adults and kids alike, and an excellent pickup for just $15.

Just Dance 2022 ($24.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The latest installment in Ubisoft’s popular dancing game has new features designed to help you work up a sweat as well as a family-friendly kids mode, and it’s available for half off right now.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate ($19.98, originally $39.99; gamestop.com)

Sonic Colors: Ultimate brings the classic Wii game to the current generation with slicker graphics, new modes and all of the high-speed action you’d expect from a Sonic game. It’s 50% off just months after release.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition ($26.99, originally $59.99; gamestop.com)

Looking for a game you can sink serious hours into? Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition finally brings Nintendo’s beloved role-playing game to the Switch with improved visuals, new music and a variety of quality-of-life improvements. If you want to carry a giant sword around, engage in fun real-time combat and explore some truly beautiful environments, this one’s for you.

Splatoon 2 ($26.99; originally $59.99; gamestop.com)

Splatoon 2 is a great introduction to the shooter genre that has teams of squid-like children battle to cover the arena (and one another) in colorful ink. But don’t be fooled — just because Splatoon 2 is kid-friendly doesn’t mean that it isn’t highly competitive, as you’ll need good reflexes and strategy to come out on top. With Splatoon 3 set to hit next year, now’s a great time to snag this addictive shooter and get your ink-blasting skills in shape.

Cruis’n Blast ($22.99, originally $34.99; gamestop.com)

If you’re looking for pure arcade racing action, few games do it better than Cruis’n Blast. It’s a whole lot of nostalgic fun, and well worth it for just over $20.