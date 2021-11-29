Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

Whether you’re someone who ponders if the garage door was left open or someone who wants to be able to control it from anywhere, the myQ Smart Garage Door Control gadget deserves a look — especially now that it’s down to the all-time-low price of just $16.98.

It’s currently the most affordable way to check your garage door’s status, as well as remotely operate it from anywhere. We fell in love with it for its simplicity and it’s formally our pick for the best garage door controller.

myQ Smart Garage Door Control The best garage smart controller Amazon The myQ Smart Garage Door Controller makes nearly any garage door smart and gives you the benefits of opening or closing it from anywhere. It’s a no-brainer for anyone with a garage — especially at this price. $29.98 $16.98 at Amazon

One of the best features is that while the myQ controller is made by Chamberlain, it works with a vast range of garage door openers. It should work with most garage door openers made after 1993. That’s a broad range and compatibility is vital since there are many makers.

Our second favorite thing is that setting up this garage door controller isn’t a complicated puzzle. In our experience, we had the myQ setup in under 15 minutes — including installation, which consists of mounting a reader and getting it set up in the companion app. Truly, easy peasy.

And after, you’ll use the app to see the door’s status in real-time — aka if it’s open or closed — and can tap to control it. This way, if you’re in bed after a long day, you won’t have to get up to check it. Or once you arrive at work, you can ensure the door is closed. It’s peace of mind and control for those moments when you really do need it. You can even share access to control the doors with someone and it makes giving a family member or housemate access simple. And if you have a smart home, the myQ integrates with some big ecosystems like Amazon’s Alexa.

Ultimately, the myQ makes controlling your smart garage door control a snap — and it’s really a super gadget. Setup is simple, operation is easy and intuitive, but best of all, it’s just a one-time purchase. And it’s available for the lowest price ever right now.