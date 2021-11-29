Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

Lululemon’s Cyber Monday specials have kicked off, and there are some truly great finds to be had in the sale section. The brand helped make athleisure a thing with its super-comfortable Wunder Under leggings, and for Cyber Monday, you’ll save big on that lineup of tights and bicycle-style shorts, with most tights styles $30 off. Also on sale? Yoga bras, joggers, everyday tees, workout tanks and more.

There are a ton of Cyber Monday Friday from Lululemon, so we’ve rounded up 12 of our favorite picks from the event. Items are final sale, so double-check your sizing before you add your picks to the cart, or if you’re unsure, talk to one of Lululemon’s educators, who can answer your questions. (Just don’t wait too long — styles are already selling out fast).

Align High-Rise Pant ($79, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

The align pant is our pick for best workout legging for a reason. Lightweight yet opaque, the Align’s buttery-soft feel and the stretchiness it offered were like no other legging we tested. They also come in high-rise with a cropped fit. Grab a pair on sale while supplies last.

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28-Inch Full-On Luxtreme ($69, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28-Inch Full-On Luxtreme

These multipurpose leggings are Lululemon’s flagship product, and they’re made to take you from the couch to the yoga studio and back again. They have a high rise and a cool-to-the-touch, sweat-wicking fabric with four-way stretch that moves with you for all-day comfort.

Metal Vent Tech Hoodie 2.0 (starting at $59, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Hoodie 2.0

Head out for a run or hit the bootcamp circuits in this slim-fit hoodie. It’s made with antimicrobial fabric to help thwart the bacteria that cause post-workout BO, and it has a seamless design so you don’t have anything uncomfortable rubbing up against you as you lift.

Wunder Under High-Rise Crop 23-Inch Shine ($69, originally $88; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Crop 23-Inch Shine

With a cropped fit and a high waist, this shiny take on Wunder Under’s famous leggings features an eye-catching floral pattern in a metallic gunmetal color set against the black of the tights.

All Yours Tank Top ($29, originally $44; lululemon.com)

Lululemon All Yours Tank Top

Slip this tank on any time or all the time for an easygoing fit and a super-soft fabric blend — we can thank naturally breathable blended pima cotton and lyocell for that.

Shift Stitch Hoodie ($69, originally $118; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Shift Stitch Hoodie

You know that post-workout moment where you go from hot and sweaty to suddenly very cold as you cool down? This is designed for that. With waffle-knit fabric that wicks away sweat and keeps you cozy, this sweatshirt is an ideal to-and-from-the-gym layer.

Core Backpack 2.0 20L ($99, originally $158; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Core Backpack 2.0 20L

In heathered black or a soft heathered tan, this streamlined backpack is designed to carry the day’s gear while offering great lower-back support. It keeps essentials easy to tote and access, with an exterior padded pocket for up to a 16-inch laptop, as well as phone and passport pockets, plus an expandable compartment for your post-workout clothes.

Zoned In Tank Top ($49, originally $68; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Zoned In Tank Top

Perfect for your daily run, this tank top offers targeted support and a tighter shape for that secure fit that feels so good on a run. It hits around the waistband and has Lycra for added stretch and shaping.

Anti-Stink Deodorant Black Pepper Sandalwood (starting at $7, originally starting at $12; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Anti-Stink Deodorant Black Pepper Sandalwood

Don’t mistake this for an antiperspirant: This deodorant lets you sweat but keeps you from being smelly (in fact, this scent will make you smell good). The spray application is handy, too.

Align High-Rise Short 6-Inch ($39, originally $68; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6-Inch

On sale in a range of colors and prints, including cool tie-dyes as well as earth and jewel tones, these shorts were designed for yoga. They’re made from a breathable, sweat-wicking, super-soft fabric for a weightless feel that doesn’t distract during your practice.

City Sweat Jogger (starting at $59, originally $118; lululemon.com)

Lululemon City Sweat Jogger

In an icy mint, light chartreuse or cool gray-ish-on-beige-ish tie-dye, these joggers are great for lazy days at home or heading downtown. They’re made from super-soft French terry for peak comfort, too. Coordinating hoodies are on sale too (starting at $59, originally $118).

Key to Balance Yoga Tank Top Light Support, B/C Cups (starting at $39, originally $68; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Key to Balance Yoga Tank Top Light Support, B/C Cups

Perfect for making your way through your yoga class’s asanas, this high-necked tank top has a slightly cropped fit that goes great with your favorite high-rise tights.

The Reversible (Un) Mat (starting at $59, originally $68; lululemon.com)

Lululemon The Reversible (Un) Mat

Made for your daily yoga class in the studio or at home, this mat has a grippy latex surface and an antimicrobial additive for preventing mold and mildew.