Cyber Monday is winding down, but we are still seeing plenty of last-minute deals on products in stock for savvy shoppers to jump on. Below, we’ve put together some of the best deals still available, but be sure to add them to your cart quickly, because some of these will likely sell out before the day is done and Cyber Monday 2021 comes to a close.

2020 Apple iMac ($799, originally $1,099; amazon.com)

At $300 off, this 21.5-inch Apple desktop computer, with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256 GB of SSD storage and a 1920 x 1080 resolution screen, is a great Cyber Monday deal.

Men’s Wool Pipers ($84, originally $98; allbirds.com)

We love how comfortable Allbirds are, but although there are lots of styles on sale for Cyber Monday, finding them in your size might be difficult. These Men’s Wool Pipers are still available in this cool lichen color in sizes 8 through 14.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle ($299, originally $369; amazon.com)

Cyber Week is always a great time to snag a Nintendo Switch or some discounted games and accessories, and that’s especially true this year. Nintendo’s beloved home console is finally somewhat easy to find again after a year of shortages. On top of getting you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — an excellent kart racer that just about every Switch owner should have anyway — this bundle also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online. That will allow you to play games online right out of the box while also getting you access to cloud saves and a sizable library of NES and SNES classics, including The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario World.

AeroGarden Black Sprout (2020 Model) ($49.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Bring the power of planting indoors with this AeroGarden Black Sprout. At almost $50 off, the AeroGarden lets you keep fresh, gourmet herbs right in your kitchen where they belong.

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($299.99, originally $379.99; target.com)

This is one of the best sales we saw all Cyber Week. KitchenAid mixers are a must for anyone who loves making doughs and batters from scratch, and they come in a variety of colors to match any kitchen design. Act fast to snag one for less than $300 today.

Oculus Quest 2 ($299.99, originally $329; amazon.com)

The Oculus Quest 2 isn’t just an excellent virtual reality headset — it’s also one of our favorite gaming platforms overall and doubles as a great way to work up a sweat. The Oculus Quest 2 lets you access tons of immersive games, workout experiences and entertainment apps, and you can get it with a free $50 gift card right now. If you’re really into gaming, or just work from home, you should also consider our favorite gaming chair, the Homall Gaming Chair, which is on sale, too.

Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Edition Fortnite and Rocket League System Bundle ($299.99; gamestop.com)

The Xbox Series S is still in stock at GameStop as part of a $300 bundle with Fortnite and Rocket League as well as the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks and 1,000 Rocket League credits. Even compared to the (even harder to get) PS5, the Series S is the next-gen console you might use the most, thanks to the Xbox’s snappy interface, super-ergonomic controller and handy Game Pass. Hurry because this won’t last long.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer (starting at $22.28, originally starting at $59.99; amazon.com)

Right now Amazon has the cult-favorite dryer down to an all-time low price. The blowout aficionados on the Underscored editorial staff swear by the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer to achieve salon-quality results at home without spending a fortune. With three heat settings, protective ceramic coating, airflow vents and a genuine ion generator, you can get a bouncy blowout in about half the time it takes with a traditional dryer.

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum ($299.99, originally $499.99; bestbuy.com)

The Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum is on sale for 40% off today. Perfect for all floor types and with fierce suction power, this vacuum will have your home spick and span in a jiff.

Always Pan ($99, originally $149; ourplace.com)

If you know Underscored, you know we are big fans of the cookware products from Our Place. Now you can get the much-loved Always Pan for just $99. You might want to hurry to make sure you get your favorite color before they’re gone.