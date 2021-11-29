Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is finally here and The Home Depot’s Cyber Monday sale is already in full swing, with serious savings on a wide range of items. Ready to start shopping? We’ve rounded up 20 picks for everything from home improvement chores to Christmas decorations. Are you listening, Santa?

DeWalt Atomic 20-Volt Max Brushless 2-Tool Kit ($149, originally $229; homedepot.com)

Make DIY projects easier with this two-tool kit that Includes a cordless compact drill/driver and impact driver, two batteries, charger and tool bag. Both tools feature variable speed triggers and LED lights for better illumination as you work.

Ridgid 12-Gallon NXT Wet/Dry Vacuum ($74.97, originally $89.97; homedepot.com)

Clean up large messes with ease with this wet/dry shop vac that features a dual-flex hose and a wet nozzle with a built-in drain to make cleaning up spills hassle-free.

Ridgid 18-Volt Digital Inflator ($49, originally $69; homedepot.com)

Save $20 on this cordless inflator with 150 PSI that’s ideal for filling car, RV and truck tires. Features include a digital dial to set pressure, auto shutoff, a 20-inch air hose, a lifetime service agreement with registration and more.

Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Reciprocating Saw ($49, originally $79; homedepot.com)

With up to 60% faster cutting than the previous model, and featuring a 1-inch stroke length, this cordless saw includes an easy blade change lever, an adjustable, pivoting shoe and a three-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Major appliances

LG Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator ($1,398, originally $1,999; homedepot.com)

If it’s time for a new fridge, consider this 33-inch-wide LG version with 25 cubic feet of space, Smart Cooling technology, a fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish, two crisper drawers, LED lights and more now while it’s an impressive 30% off.

Samsung Black Stainless Steel Stackable Washer or Electric Dryer ($678, originally $899; homedepot.com)

Take 25% off this front-load washer that uses vibration reduction technology to reduce noise, self-clean technology to eliminate 99% of bacteria from the washer drum and comes with 10 present washing cycles, six additional washing options and five temperature levels. Want the matching dryer? Get it for the same sale price.

Samsung Smart Freestanding Electric Range ($648, originally $849; homedepot.com)

Upgrade your oven just in time for cookie baking season with this stainless steel range. Now 24% off, it’s Wi-Fi- and voice-enabled, allowing you to preheat, monitor and adjust the time and temperature from your phone. A rapid boil burner makes for super-fast boiling; preset buttons include bread proof, dehydrate, keep warm and favorite cook; and a storage drawer gives you extra space for oven accessories.

Frigidaire Upright Freezer ($899, originally $999; homedepot.com)

Save $100 and score some much-needed extra freezer space with Frigidaire’s upright freezer that has such a tight seal, food will stay frozen for two days in the event of a power outage. Flexible shelving allows you to adjust for the space you need, and a deep bottom basket, plus five-door bins, allow for better organization. Another nice feature: A door ajar alarm lets you know if you accidentally leave the door open or the freezer’s temps start to rise.

Small appliances

Galanz Air Fry Digital Toaster Oven ($79.88, originally $129.99; homedepot.com)

This handy toaster, now 39% off, comes with eight preset functions, including air fry, pizza, toast, convection, broil, dehydrate, bake and warm and features a digital control panel along with accessories (baking/roasting tray, air fry basket, full-size air fry rack, oven rack and crumb tray).

Blendtec 90-Ounce Blender ($199, originally $279; homedepot.com)

Up your smoothie and soup game — and save $80 now — with this blender that comes with a large 90-ounce jar, LCD timer displays, programmed and manual speed cycles and more.

Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill ($799.95, originally $899.95; homedepot.com)

Save $100 on this top-rated wood pellet grill that uses Wi-Fi technology so you can monitor and adjust it from your phone. A quick start time, meat probe, hopper clean-out and turbo temp feature allow for better grilling, smoking, baking, roasting, braising and barbecuing in one great grill.

Weber Spirit II 2-Burner Gas Grill ($389, originally $419; homedepot.com)

In the market for a new barbecue setup? This Weber two-burner gas grill is perfect for small balconies or patios, offering 360 square inches of cooking area, plus a 90-square-foot warming rack space. The grill also comes with six tool hooks, a left side table that can be folded down to save space, a center-mounted thermometer and an open-cart design for storage.

Holiday decorations

The Home Depot Glitzhome 6-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with LED Lights

Get in the holiday spirit with this tall artificial fir tree that comes pre-lit with LED lights and is decorated with pine cones. Nine light modes can be accessed by remote control to set the mode, and it comes in three easy-to-assemble pieces that allow for simple setup and storage.

Alpine Corporation Foldable Metal Sphere Ornament With LED Lights ($69.98, originally $86.43; homedepot.com)

Looking for a festive but easy decoration? This 16-inch metal sphere comes with warm white LED lights, making for a pretty display on your front porch, an outdoor tree or inside. It’s also foldable, so when it’s time to store the holiday stuff away it won’t take up too much space.

Alpine Corporation Tall Mesh Snowman ($119, originally $185.98; homedepot.com)

Add a pretty holiday touch to your front door with cheery snowman ready to greet guests on arrival. It features 100 cool-white LED lights along with four ground stakes for easy set up.

3 Gal. Leyland Cypress Evergreen Shrub ($34.98, originally $43.08; homedepot.com)

This fast-growing evergreen tree can make the perfect addition to your front or backyard, no matter what season it is. It can reach up to 30 feet tall and requires minimum care — just water when the soil is dry.

Furniture and decor

DHP Convertible Linen Sofa/Futon ($240, originally $320; homedepot.com)

Save 25% on this bestselling midcentury modern-style couch that features a split-back design that lets you easily change positions from sitting to lying down.

Walker Edison Metal X Coffee Table ($109.49, originally $179; homedepot.com)

Marked down by $50, this rustic, industrial-style wood coffee table has metal accents and X-shaped sides and includes a handy shelf for books, magazines and your remote control.

Addison Rugs Apollo 8-Inch-by-10-Inch Area Rug ($299, originally $449; homedepot.com)

Now is a great time to pick up a new area rug, especially this 8-inch-by-10-inch distressed, crosshatch version. In a warm gray color, it comes with a jute backing, soft, plush pile and durable polypropylene construction, making it pet-friendly and easy to clean.

Lucid 10-Inch Firm Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress ($249, originally $699; homedepot.com)

If it’s time for a new mattress, you’re in luck. This queen memory foam mattress is a whopping 64% off and is ventilated for better airflow, uses cooling gel in the memory foam, works on a variety of bed frames and bases and comes shipped to your door, decompressing and ready to use in 24 to 48 hours.