Etsy’s marketplace of handmade and vintage goods is basically a treasure trove for anyone looking to get lost for a few hours. It’s the perfect place to support small companies, local artisans, independent shops and other not-mass-retailer sources for holiday gifts and beyond — popular picks on the site include handmade ceramics, jewelry and unique Advent calendars.

Right now it’s gotten even better. Etsy’s Cyber Week Sales Event is in full swing, with sellers offering up to 60% off. Take a peek at our favorite picks from the sale below, then shop it all on Etsy’s site.

Personalized Cosmetic Bag Stocking Filler (starting at $23.85; originally starting at $26.49 etsy.com)

Etsy Personalized Cosmetic Bag Stocking Filler

Monogram this elegant cosmetics bag for your favorite jetsetter, or gift one to yourself for doing your makeup on the train into work.

Roman, Soy & Beeswax Candle ($16.18, originally $20.23; etsy.com)

Etsy Roman, Soy & Beeswax Candle

These stately, colorful pillar candles look like elegant columns for your holiday dining tableaux, and they make a great gift tied up in a bundle, too.

Damask Embossing Rolling Pin ($18.94, originally $23.68; etsy.com)

Etsy Damask Embossing Rolling Pin

Turn holiday snickerdoodles and sugar cookies into works of art with a roll of this embossing rolling pin. Handmade from polished beechwood, it’s the kind of memory-making baking tool you’ll pass along in the family.

Portable Cutlery Set (starting at $17.38, originally starting at $21.72; etsy.com)

Etsy Portable Cutlery Set

Perfect for your friends who take their lunch to work — or for people who find themselves cooking outdoors often — this cutlery set eliminates the waste of disposable silverware and can be personalized for an extra-special touch.

Organic Cuddly Toy “Ferdinand” Hedgehog (starting at $18.79, originally starting at $23.48; etsy.com)

Etsy Organic Cuddly Toy “Ferdinand” Hedgehog

Perfect for little ones, this super-soft hedgehog is made for cuddles, and because kids will be kids, it’s machine-washable.

Custom Pet Pillow (starting at $16.90; originally starting at $21.12; etsy.com)

Etsy Custom Pet Pillow

These pillow cut-outs of your pet’s cutest closeup are a great conversation piece and stylish enough for the sofa. Plus, how can you walk by a pillow of your pooch without smiling?

Name Neon Sign (starting at $19.99, originally starting at $28.56; etsy.com)

Etsy Name Neon Sign

The sky’s the limit with this customizable sign, but we love using it as a cool family name plate or as a conversation starter in the living room. Be funny, playful or straightforward with your choice of words — any way you do it, it’s sure to brighten up your day a little.

Donut Ceramic Vases (starting at $30.57, originally starting at $43.67; etsy.com)

Etsy Donut Ceramic Vases

Pair one of these vases’ modern, curvy designs with a bouquet for a holiday gift to remember. And at 30% off, scoop one up for yourself too.

Modern Christmas Village ($260, originally $325; etsy.com)

Etsy Modern Christmas Village

If you love the idea of Christmas villages but your aesthetic is more Scandi, check out this modern take on the tradition. Each handcrafted-in-Vermont piece is made from upcycled walnut and features a copper chimney you can use as a holder for a taper candle. The set boasts essential civic outposts such as a steeple, house, farmhouse, sugarhouse and barn.

Personalized Letter Necklace (starting at $20.49; etsy.com)

Etsy Personalized Letter Necklace

Spell out your name or your kid’s name with this letter necklace made from sterling silver. It’s available in gold, rose gold or silver, so take your pick of colors, then choose your letters. The minimalist, goes-with-anything necklace makes a great gift for new moms too.

The Green Conspiracy Garden Journal ($27.48, originally $34.36; etsy.com)

Etsy The Green Conspiracy Garden Journal

We’ve all been tending to houseplants over the pandemic, but if your favorite gardener is planning to move on to bigger spaces come spring, this garden journal is a great planner and guide for greening up their backyard. It has an annual planting calendar, monthly tasks so they can stay on top of garden care and space to design the garden of their dreams.

Minimalist Brass Hairpin (starting at $34.27, originally starting at $42.84; etsy.com)

Etsy Minimalist Brass Hairpin

Made by an artisan in Puerto Rico, this elegantly minimalist hairpin is great alone as a statement or coupled up with a contrasting size.

Retro Christmas Sweatshirt (starting at $42.24, originally starting at $53.55; etsy.com)

Etsy Retro Christmas Sweatshirt

Christmas sweatshirts are cool again, at least per this sweatshirt, which has the festive motto of the season emblazoned in a ’70s script (complete with mistletoe, of course).

Book Page Trees (starting at $20.94, originally starting at $26.18; etsy.com)

Etsy Book Page Trees

This modern take on holiday decor features book pages folded into stylized Christmas trees available in a range of sizes to mix and match. They work great clustered on a credenza or used as a centerpiece at holiday dinners or even winter weddings.

Galaxy Girl Hand Embroidery Pattern (starting at $4.76, originally starting at $5.90; etsy.com)

Etsy Galaxy Girl Hand Embroidery Pattern

Buy one for yourself and one for your daughter, niece or BFF for a fun winter hangout activity that (thankfully, at this point in the pandemic) doesn’t involve screens. The design is whimsical and full of joy, and it’s an easy pattern to stitch for beginners too.