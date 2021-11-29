Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

It’s Cyber Monday! Clean up big time by scoring your dream vacuum at a jaw-dropping price thanks to these online retailers that are offering great deals on this much-needed home appliance. From canister and cordless stick to robot and upright vacuums, we’ve rounded up the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals for you to grab right now.

Robot vacuum deals

Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum ($99, originally $149; walmart.com)

Walmart Anker Eufy 25C Wi-Fi-Connected Robot Vacuum

Now $50 off, this robot vacuum works with Wi-Fi and Voice Control to get your pet hairs and other dirt up from your floors quickly and easily.

iLife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum ($111.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com)

Amazon iLife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum

Save 30% on the iLife V3S Pro robot vacuum from Amazon today. It uses a suction tube like a traditional vacuum cleaner rather than roller brushes, picking up pet hair without any clogging. It’s so good at this feat, in fact, that this vacuum was named the best robot vacuum for pet hair in our testing.

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum ($549, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum

The iRobot Roomba robot vacuum uses Smart Mapping to know your kitchen, your living room and everywhere in between, so you can tell it where it should clean and when. With Keep Out Zones, your robot vacuum also knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas. Consider grabbing this unit while it’s still 22% off.

Shark ION RV761 Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi ($219.99, originally $579; jcpenney.com)

JC Penney Shark ION RV761 Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi

Save an incredible 57% off this robot vacuum when you buy it from JCPenney. Control and schedule your floors’ cleaning from anywhere with the Shark Clean app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This robot vacuum’s Auto-Sense Navigation feature helps it avoid obstacles and ledges. With ultra-powerful suction on floors and carpets and a multi-surface brushroll, this robot vacuum is ideal for homes with pets.

Amazon Shark IQ XL Robot Vacuum

Already named the best value self-emptying robot vacuum in our testing, the Shark IQ XL robot vacuum is now 33% off today from Amazon. Save $200 on your purchase of this vacuum with its convenient self-emptying base and “IQ Navigation” technology that maps your entire home for complete, efficient cleanings. You can also schedule specific areas for cleaning with the SharkClean app or via voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Canister vacuum deals

Amazon BLACK+DECKER Bagless Multi-Cyclonic Canister Vacuum

This vacuum features strong, adjustable suction and a washable HEPA filter that will rid your home of captured dirt, dust, and pollen. Its cyclonic action design helps prevent clogging and interruption of suction. You’ll save 39% if you grab this great BLACK+DECKER canister vacuum from Amazon or 21% from Target now.

Corded stick vacuum deals

Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum ($39.99, originally $49.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Bed Bath and Beyond Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum

Now available at 20% off, this 3.4-pound bagless Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 corded stick vacuum has a 15-foot-long cord and a lightweight, easily portable design. It features a brushroll that can be turned on and off for carpeted and hard floor surfaces.

Walmart Shark APEX UpLight Lift-Away Corded Stick Vacuum

Now $45 off, the Shark APEX UpLight features DuoClean technology, which is a dual-brushroll system designed to deep-clean carpets and directly engage floors for a polished look. The retractable wheels on this corded stick vacuum allow for easy self-standing storage, and the LED headlights on the vacuum nozzle can help reveal hidden debris around your home.

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light corded stick vacuum ($179.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Target Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Stick Vacuum

Save 10% on this corded stick vacuum from Shark. At under 9 pounds, this vacuum can handle all floor types and converts into a handheld vacuum to let you clean in tight spaces. It also tackles stubborn pet hair beautifully.

Cordless stick vacuum deals

Dyson Dyson Absolute V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save $50 on this lightweight and versatile cordless stick vacuum from Dyson. It can deep clean carpets and also handle hard floors with ease. It can also transform to a handheld vacuum with one click. It also comes with a handy wall-mounted charging dock and runs up to 40 minutes on a charge.

Amazon Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum

Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10, it features strong suction to pick up dust and debris with ease. Its motor, bin and cyclone are aligned, so air is drawn into the cyclones in a straight line. Now 9% off from Amazon, be sure to check this vacuum out before this deal ends.

Dyson Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum ($599.99, originally $799.99; target.com)

Target Dyson Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum

This lightweight, cordless and super efficient Dyson stick vacuum is on sale for an incredible $200 off. This efficient model can automatically optimize its suction and run time based on floor type. Grab it while it’s still 25% off.

Eureka Rapid Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum ($149.99, originally $199; jcpenney.com)

JC Penney Eureka Rapid Clean Cordless Stick Vacuum

This cordless stick vacuum from Eureka is 24% off today. It’s suitable for all floor types. It can be used as a stick vacuum, a hand vacuum for above-floor cleaning and cleaning the car, or you can attach the hand vacuum directly to the floor nozzle to clean stairs. Its unique design lets it lay completely flat to reach under furniture.

Bed Bath and Beyond Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum

This 7.5-pound Shark Pet cordless stick vacuum is suitable for use on hard floor surfaces as well as carpet (low, medium and high pile), comes with a removable handheld vacuum, and operates for up to 40 minutes in Standard mode via one included Lithium 123 battery. Best of all, you can buy it at 32% off today.

Upright vacuum deals

Bissell 2252 CleanView Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum ($106.44, originally $118.44; amazon.com)

Amazon BISSELL 2252 Cleanview Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum

Save 10% today on this Bissell upright vacuum. Along with a 6-feet-long hose, this vacuum features swivel steering so you can easily maneuver around a large room’s furniture and other obstacles. You can also remove loads of pet hair with its specialized pet tools and a large dirt bin that’s easy to empty.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off Upright Vacuum ($339, originally $350.19, bissell.com)

BISSELL BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off Upright Vacuum

Named best upright vacuum for pet hair in our testing, the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Lift-Off is an upright vacuum that is now on sale today at Bissell. Its standout feature is its Pet Turboeraser tool, which has a spinning brush head with bristles that easily pulls pet hair off upholstery and stairs. Its Tangle-Free Brush Roll also eliminates that often annoying hair wrapping that can happen while using other vacuums.

Shark Navigator NV358 Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum ($229.99, originally $259; jcpenney.com)

JCPenney Shark Navigator Professional Lift-Away NV358 Upright Vacuum

Save 11% today when you buy this upright vacuum model from JCPenney. Portable and versatile at 13.7 pounds, it also features a “Lift-Away” button so you can lift the canister away and clean areas that are hard to reach. Its dust cup capacity is 2.4 dry quarts and its HEPA filter helps trap 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum.

Overstock Shark NV42 Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum

You’ll enjoy nice savings today when you buy this Shark upright vacuum from Overstock. Ideal for carpets and hard floors alike, this upright vacuum includes an extra-large dust cup with a flip-open lid for mess-free, fast emptying.

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 Upright Vacuum ($245, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Shark Rotator NV501 Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Save 18% today on this lightweight Shark upright vacuum from Amazon. Featuring a detachable canister, LED lights, and advanced swivel steering, this vacuum can clean your entire home with its XL-capacity dust cup, HEPA filter, and premium pet brush. It was also named best upright vacuum in our testing.

Wet/dry vacuum deals

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac ($175, originally $249; walmart.com)

Walmart Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum

At $74 off today, scoop up this innovative multi-surface cleaning system. This vacuum lets you seamlessly switch from cleaning your hard floors to vacuuming and washing your area rugs. Its two-tank system smartly keeps the cleaning solution and dirty water separate so you can always be sure you’re using clean water and cleaning solution.

Ridgid 12-Gallon NXT Wet/Dry Vacuum ($74.97, originally $89.97; homedepot.com)

Home Depot Ridgid 12-gallon HP NXT Wet/Dry Vacuum

Save 17% today when you buy this Ridgid wet/dry vacuum from Home Depot. This vacuum features a patented Qwik Lock Filter that makes installing or removing the filter quick and easy. The vacuum also features a wet nozzle with a built-in drain to make cleaning up spills hassle-free.