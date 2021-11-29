Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is here with deals available from Best Buy, Lowe’s and Amazon. Naturally, one of the most discounted items available from any retailer: TVs from the likes of Hisense, Sony and Samsung.

Instead of clicking through multiple websites searching for the best deals from top brands, we carefully curated a list of the best deals we could find.

Best Hisense TV deals

Hisense

Hisense 50-inch U6G ULED 4K TV ($399.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

Looking for a TV that won’t break the bank? Hisense’s U6G offers a solid picture with plenty of smarts from an Android TV interface. The 50-inch model is just shy of $400 and sports a modern design with thin bezels on the top, left and right sides.

Hisense 55-Inch U7G QLED TV ($599.99, originally $849.99; amazon.com)

On the higher end of the Hisense TV lineup is the U7G, which is currently $649 — down from $849 — on Amazon. The U7G boasts a Quantum Dot QLED display, powered by Google’s Android TV platform, and it even works with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. It has a 120Hz display, which is sure to make any gamers in your home happy.

Hisense 70-Inch A6G 4K TV ($549.99, originally $849.99; bestbuy.com)

The Hisense A6G has nearly everything you could want from a smart TV. It runs Google’s Android TV platform, allowing you to install apps like Netflix or Discovery+ from the Play Store or stream music and videos directly from your phone to the TV. It’s a 4K TV set with Dolby Vision HDR for a bright, clear and crisp picture. At 70 inches, you’re getting a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money. What’s not to love?

Best TCL TV deals

Walmart

TCL 55-Inch 6-Series TV ($699, originally $799; amazon.com)

As our top pick for a TV, the 6-Series offers exceptional picture quality, thanks to a QLED and Mini LED panel. Better yet, it’s running a Roku smart interface, which is intuitive and features a number of platforms like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube and Netflix. You can also save on the 75-inch or 55-inch models.

TCL 55-Inch 5-Series TV ($499, originally $649.99; bestbuy.com)

TCL’s 5-Series line looks nearly as good as the 6-Series, and costs less. With a 4K QLED display and support for Dolby Vision and three different HDR specs, you’ll see every detail with accurate colors. It runs Google TV OS, giving you streaming options from all the major platforms, including Netflix and HBO Max. Gaming on the 5-Series will look smooth, thanks to support for variable refresh rate that works alongside TCL’s Auto Game Mode that activates once you start playing your favorite titles.

Best Amazon Fire TV deals

Amazon Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series

Insignia 24-Inch Smart Fire TV ($99, originally $169; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy’s Insignia electronics brand is discounting a 24-inch HD TV to just $99, down from $169.99. For under $100 you get a 720p HD TV that has popular streaming apps and services built directly into its Fire OS operating system. It’s a solid choice for a secondary TV in the kitchen, your kids’ playroom or maybe even for your back patio. It even works with Amazon’s Alexa.

Amazon 43-inch Fire TV 4-Series ($269.99, originally $369.99; amazon.com)

While it’s not the highest 4K TV on the market, this Fire TV 4-Series is one of the smartest and Amazon has promised to keep giving it updates. Best of it, it’s a fully 4K UHD experience to add vibrancy to colors and craft an excellent picture. It works with Alexa out of the box and the built-in Fire OS streaming platform has all of the major services. On top of the 43-inch for $100 off, the 50-inch and 55-inch are also discounted.

Insignia 55-inch F30 ($299.99, originally $549.99; bestbuy.com)

Amazon’s Fire TV operating system is starting to make its way into more TVs like Insignia’s F30 series. Best Buy is discounting all different sizes of the F30, with the 55-inch model marked off $250 — netting you a 4K UHD picture. At this price, it’s not going to be the sharpest or brightest display, but it’s good enough for the average person.

Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV Omni Series ($409.99, originally $559.99; amazon.com)

Amazon now has its own brand of TVs under the Fire TV Omni name, and they look great. Every Omni TV runs Fire TV OS, the same operating system that Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices use, ensuring you’ll have the same experience with the addition of managing — or purchasing — a streaming stick or set-top box. Each model has a 4K resolution with support for HDR10, Dolby Digital Plus and hands-free Alexa interactions.

Best Samsung TV deals

Amazon Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung 43-inch Q60A QLED TV ($497.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

If you’re a fan of Samsung’s picture quality, this 43-inch Q60A QLED TV might just be up your alley. Not only does it have a simple design with relatively minimal bezels, but it has a Dual LED display for an accurate picture that can make colors pop. Plus for under $500 you’re getting a smart TV that integrates with Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Samsung 43-Inch The Frame ($797.99, originally $999.99; samsung.com and amazon.com)

Samsung’s The Frame is one of the more unique TVs on the market. Instead of just turning off and displaying a black screen, it will display art, and with the matching frame borders (which are sold separately), The Frame looks like a work of art on your wall. It’s discounted by over $200 for the 43-inch size and it still acts like a Samsung QLED TV.

Samsung 75-Inch 4K Crystal UHD TV ($849, originally $1,000; samsung.com)

Samsung’s 70-inch Crystal UHD is large and in charge. OK, maybe we’re exaggerating a little bit. But seriously, at $849 you’re getting a lot of screen for not a lot of money. You’ll get a 4K HDR experience with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It’s running Samsung’s Smart TV Tizen platform, to stream your favorite shows without the need for a set-top box, and if you’re so inclined, you can even use Alexa or Google Assistant directly through the TV itself.

Samsung 75-inch QN800A QLED 8K ($3,299, originally $4,799; samsung.com)

Samsung has significantly dropped the price of its 75-inch Neo QLED 8K Smart TV. That’s not a typo — it’s an 8K TV. While you won’t find a lot of shows or movies that support 8K picture quality, you’ll at the very least be ready for the crystal clear, home internet consuming future that is 8K streaming. In all seriousness, this TV uses Quantum Mini LED technology and upscaling to convert 4K content to 8K, and it does so with impressively thin bezels.

Samsung 82-inch 4K Crystal UHD TV ($1,099, originally $1,699; samsung.com)

Samsung’s 82-inch Crystal UHD is currently on sale at Walmart, giving those who want a giant TV with a clear picture. It runs Samsung’s Tizen OS, so you’ll have access to all of your favorite streaming apps and services, in addition to a 4K HDR picture with saturated colors. Gamers will appreciate the auto game mode feature that improves the overall look of the game without adjusting any settings on your part.

Samsung 43-Inch The Sero ($997.99, originally $1,499.99; samsung.com and amazon.com)

Whether you’re obsessed with TikTok or want a truly unique TV, The Sero deserves a look. What makes this 43-inch TV unique? Its screen can rotate — by default it’s vertical in orientation, but thanks to the motor it can rotate horizontally. It’s pretty neat, but you’re definitely paying for the feature. Luckily, it’s over $500 off if you desire this unique TV.

Best Sony TV deals

Amazon Sony A90J OLED TV

Sony 50-Inch X80J ($598, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a sharp, rich and clear picture, Sony’s TVs are known for offering exactly that. The X80J offers great picture quality and a handy Google TV interface, and it will upscale content to 4K. The 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models are all on sale.

Sony 75-Inch X90J ($1,598, originally $2,099.99; amazon.com)

Here’s the main thing to know about the X90J — it features the same processor as the Sony A90J, our pick for best luxury TV. And while the X90J doesn’t have as striking a design, it does offer slimmer bezels to let you focus on the picture quality. It supports HDR and Dolby Vision for a rich picture; plus, it’s running a Google TV smart interface.

Sony 55-Inch A80J ($1,399, originally $1,499; amazon.com)

Sony’s entry-level OLED delivers a stellar picture quality that lets you see the inkiness of darker colors and a vibrant pop from colors. It’s paired with a thin and striking design that seriously slims down the bezels. And like the rest of the 2021 Sony TV lineup, it has a Google TV smart interface built in.

Best Vizio TV deals

Amazon

Vizio 55-Inch V-Series ($428, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

As the newer model of our top budget TV pick, the Vizio V-Series steps things up with improved picture quality, a more advanced processor and access to core streaming platforms. It’s not the fastest TV on the market, but the content looks solid, and it supports standards like Dolby Vision.

Vizio 75-Inch M7 Series ($999, originally $1,299; bestbuy.com)

Vizio’s M7 series of TVs have nearly every technical term you want to see on a TV’s specification sheet. For example, this 75-inch model includes Quantum Color, a ProGaming Engine, Dolby Vision HDR and a bunch of other marketing names. Here’s what you really need to know: With the M7 series you’ll get a bright picture that’s full of saturated colors, and if you’re a gamer (or live with one) the M7 is compatible with current generation consoles’ variable refresh rates, so games look amazing at all times. The M7 also works with all smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Best LG TV deals

Best Buy LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

LG 70-inch NanoCell 75 ($749.99, originally $1,199; bestbuy.com)

LG’s NanoCell display panels are known for adding a life-like look and feel to the picture in front of you. And at 75-inches, it’s almost life save. This model comes with all of the features you’d want from a high-end TV, concluding gaming optimization, built-in apps and a stunning picture. Oh, and it works with all of the smart home platforms from Google, Apple and Amazon.

LG 55-inch OLED C1 TV ($1,296.99, originally $1,499.99; amazon.com)

Have you heart set an OLED but don’t want it to break the bank? This 55-inch LG OLED CE not only has a jaw-dropping design with super thin bezels, but it sports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby standards and HDR. Plus it’s PS5 or Xbox Series X ready with a gaming mode that lowers the latency and ups the refresh rate.

Best TV Accessory deals

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($34.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Amazon’s latest stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, truly levels up the streaming experience and represents the best Fire OS experience we’ve tested. The extra speed lets you open apps faster and ultimately get to enjoying content quicker. It also integrates with Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and comes paired with an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick plugs into the back of your TV’s HDMI port and gives you instant access to the Fire OS streaming interface. From there, you can access a bevy of streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+, Discovery+, Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video among others. You’ll also get an Alexa voice remote, which can also control the power and volume for the connected TV.

Amazon Basics Articulating 32 to 80-inch TV Wall Mount ($42.49, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Don’t forget to get a mount to hang your new TV on the wall. This Amazon Basics TV wall mount will accommodate TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 80-inches, so it should cover nearly all of the TV sets we included in this list. It offers 15-degrees of tilt, and has an arm that can move the TV as far as 19.9-inches away from the wall. The end result? A viewing angle that works for everyone in the room.

Amazon Basics 37 to 80-inch Tilting TV Wall Mount ($26.99; amazon.com)

This wall mount for TVs ranging in size from 37 to 80-inches doesn’t have an arm for adjusting the viewing angle, but it does offer a bigger range of tilt. It comes with a built-in level to help ensure it’s installed properly.