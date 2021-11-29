Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday is here and we’ve been scouring deals across sites near and far to find the best of the best across tech. Gadgets like earbuds, smart speakers, TVs, tablets, laptops and many others are all getting serious discounts.

The best news? Many of our top picks across earbuds, speakers and TVs are all seeing discounts. So let’s dive into the best tech deals of Cyber Monday.

Earbuds and Headphones

AirPods Pro (Starting at $179.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Walmart

Apple’s flagship earbuds are down to just $179.99 and are an excellent choice for those with any Apple devices. For the price, you get an outstanding pair of earbuds with great sound, solid battery life and active noise cancellation.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ($248, originally $349.95; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN Sony WH-1000XM4

As our pick for best over-ear and best noise cancelling headphone, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a steal at just $248. They offer nearly 30 hours of battery life, an adjustable audio mix and a super comfortable fit on your head.

EarFun Air ($49.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

EarFun EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds

At under $50 the EarFun Air bring new meaning as our budget pick for true wireless earbuds. Not only do these sound just as good as earbuds at twice the price, but they also offer long battery life and really good voice pickup for phone calls.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds ($218, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Best Buy Sony WF1000XM4 Earbuds

Sony’s latest earbuds offer the best noise canceling we’ve ever tested and pair it with seriously long battery life. And all of this is housed in a smaller build that doesn’t protrude as much as other earbuds do outside of your ears.

AirPods 2nd Gen ($109, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

Walmart Apple AirPods Second Generation

Apple’s standard AirPods still seriously impress with all of the calling card features — fast pairing, good sound, solid battery life and hands-free “Hey Siri” access. These also sport the now classic AirPods design.

AirPods 3 ($149.99, originally $179; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

AirPods 3, which keep an open-ear design with no ear-tip, are down to an all-time-low price of $149.99 at Amazon after additional savings at checkout. These feature Adaptive EQ, hands-free access to Siri and long 6-hour battery life from a single charge. Of course, they also integrate effortlessly with all Apple devices.

Echo Buds 2nd Gen ($69.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

Amazon’s second attempt at earbuds are a very well rounded product with one key feature — they put Alexa in your ears. By doing so you can ask the virtual assistant for nearly anything and Echo Buds offer some of the best voice clarity we’ve tested.

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds ($199, originally $279; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

Those seeking Bose level sound and noise cancellation should look at the QuietComfort Earbuds. While they don’t win any points for a small or discrete design, these offer super noise cancellation that can let you concentrate or block out the world in a moment’s notice.

Powerbeats Pro ($149.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Beats Powerbeats Pro

If you care about a secure fit around your ear during workouts, the Powerbeats Pro might just be the true wireless earbuds for you — especially at $100 off. These sport the iconic earhook design which ensures that these don’t fall out of your ears.

Jabra Elite Active 75t ($160.99, originally $209.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

For just $99.99, the Jabra’s Active 75t deserves a very long look. Even more so when you know they’re our top pick for workout earbuds. They will stay securely in your ear with a comfortable ear tip and offer a rich sound experience.

UE Fits Earbuds ($169, originally $249; ultimateears.com)

Ultimate Ears

Unlike the other true wireless earbuds on this lost, the UE Fits aim to provide the best seal through a molding process that happens before the first listen. It aids in comfort and the sound quality here is bright and poppy, as you’d expect from Ultimate Ears.

Smart Home

Echo 4th Gen ($59.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Echo, 4th Gen

Amazon’s 4th Gen Echo is our pick for a smart speaker and is really the one to beat with really strong sound. It gives you instant access to Alexa for any question or command, plus it can also power your smart home with a boatload of connectivity. The spherical design is also just fun.

Blink Mini ($19.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Michael Andronico/CNN

For just $19.99, you really can’t go wrong with the Blink Mini. It’s effortless to set up and super easy to operate home security camera that’s really pint-sized. The Blink Mini also gives you a 1080p HD view of whatever you’re looking at.

Best Buy Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen

$50 for a Nest Hub is really a steal of a deal and for good reason. It’s our top pick of a smart display for your nightstand and offers a bunch of features. You can instantly access the Google Assistant without hesitation, plus it will provide responses through voice and on the 7-inch touchscreen.

Nest Thermostat ($99.99, originally $129.99; amazon.com)

GOOGLE

As our budget pick for a thermostat, the Nest Thermostat pairs a modern design with a simple user interface. You can use your finger to adjust the temperature and see it in realtime on an LED screen.

Blink Video Doorbell ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Best Buy Blink Video Doorbell

Blink’s first doorbell ditches a complicated installation and wiring for an effortless setup. It’s perfect for someone who wants to add security to their home but doesn’t want to spend a lot of money.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($41.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Ring

As Ring’s entry-level doorbell, you might not be expecting a ton — but for the discounted price of $41.99 the Video Doorbell Wired gets a lot done. It’s HD camera provides a clear view and it integrates fully into the Ring ecosystem.

Eero 6 Wifi System ($167, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders

As our pick for best mesh wi-fi system, the Eero 6 is really a star. This bundle comes with three nodes that won’t just provide better coverage for your home, but will also be more effortless to maintain. On top of internet duty, the Eero 6 is also a smart home hub with Zigbee inside.

Philips Hue Philips Hue

Whether you’re expanding your smart home or starting fresh, you can’t go wrong with Philips Hue A19 Bulbs. This three pack can let you cast almost any color in a floor or ceiling fixture. And these support Bluetooth control.

Jacob Krol/CNN

While this smart speaker does look like a vertical pillow, it also packs rich, clear sound with instant access to the Google Assistant. We’d recommend pairing two together for stereo sound.

Nest Learning Thermostat ($179, originally $249; amazon.com)

Nest Nest Learning Thermostat

As our pick for a smart thermostat, the Nest Learning Thermostat lets you turn the circular build to simply adjust the temperature. It’s really something in-use and is just effortless.

Echo Show 5 ($44.99, originally $84.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Echo Show 5

Those on the quest for a smaller smart display, should check out the Echo Show 5. It’s the perfect size for a nightstand, desk or even side table. You can watch content, see visual responses, take video calls on the 5-inch screen — or if you’re like us you’ll use it as a mini karaoke display.

Ring Alarm 2nd Gen 5-Piece Kit ($119.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ring Alarm Home Security System with optional 24/7 Professional Monitoring (5-piece kit) ($199; amazon.com)

At 40% off this 5-piece Ring Alarm kit is a really good option for those who want a DIY home security system. It was our previous top pick and only bested by the Ring Alarm Pro. Still this offers a simple setup and boat loads of customization.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro ($199.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

RING

Not only does the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro light up when motion is detected courtesy of two bright LEDs, but it also records 1080p footage. Better yet, it offers 3D motion detection for a really cool way to view what’s going on.

Wyze Bulb Color 2-Pack ($18.46, originally $26.18; amazon.com)

Jake Krol/CNN

This 2-Pack of Wyze Bulbs is an excellent way to start your smart home since they offer simple integration with Alexa and Google Assistant. You can use your voice or the Wyze app on your Android or iOS device to set the bulbs to whatever color you’d like.

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 40mm ($219.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

Don’t want or need all the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch Series 7? Then the Apple Watch SE is the way to go and is our budget pick for a smartwatch. It will track your sleep, workouts, monitor your heart all while letting you install apps and use it as a miniature iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm ($169.99, originally $199.99; target.com)

Walmart Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm

The Apple Watch Series 3 is the entry-level smartwatch for iPhone users. It’ll put your iPhone alerts on your wrist and track your daily activity and workouts, but don’t expect much more than that. The 42mm model is also on sale, down to $169 at walmart.com

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm ($379.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Apple’s newest smartwatch, and it comes with a bigger, brighter display and all-day battery. Part fitness tracker, part wrist computer, the Series 7 does it all — track your workouts, monitor your blood oxygen levels all while giving you a full size keyboard to reply to messages or emails.

Jacob Krol/CNN

Samsung and Google teamed up to create a new operating system and Wear OS experience, and the Galaxy Watch 4 is one of two devices to come out of the partnership. Track your fitness activities and levels, all the while monitoring alerts from your Android phone directly from your wrist.

Jacob Krol/CNN

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is similar to the Galaxy Watch 4, but with a more refined design. The bezel around the display rotates to help you navigate the interface, as it counts your steps, tracks your sleep and puts timely alerts at your fingertips.

Ellen McAlpine/CNN Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit’s Versa 3 is as close as you’ll get to a true smartwatch from the fitness tracker company. Pair it with an Android phone or iPhone to receive alerts, or track your health stats, including the recently added ability to tell you when it’s time for a rest day instead of pushing yourself too far.

Ellen McAlpine/CNN Fitbit Sense

The Fitbit Sense is part medical device, part smartwatch. It tracks your typical fitness stats, in addition to being able to measure your stress level. You get 6-months of Fitbit Premium, the company’s advanced metrics and workout service, with each purchase of the Sense.

Amazfit T-Rex Pro ($139.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com)

Amazfit Amazfit T-Rex Pro Smart Watch

Amazfit’s T-Rex Pro has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, 18 hour battery life and can track over 100 different sports during a workout. It reminds us of an old school, rugged watch with a modern, smart twist.

Amazfit Bip U Pro ($54.99, originally $69.99; amazon.com)

Amazfit Amazfit Bip U Pro Smart Watch

The Big U Pro boasts 9-day battery life while still tracking your workouts and fitness metrics. It comes with Alexa integration, meaning you can talk to your wrist and feel like Inspector Gadget while controlling your smart lights or asking for weather updates.

Amazon Echo Frames ($154.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Amazon heard you liked Alexa, so it put Alexa on your face. The Echo Frames are smart glasses that allow you to use Alexa, hands-free, from anywhere. Built-in speakers allow you to hear the digital assistant or listen to your favorite music without interrupting those around you — and you can look stylish while doing it.

Bose Frames ($219, originally $249; amazon.com)

Bose Bose Frames Alto

Bose has its own smart glasses. Pulling double duty as sunglasses and a means for you to listen to music, or talk on the phone, the Bose Frames are as stylish as they are purposeful. There are multiple different frame options to make sure you get the look you love.

Apollo Neuro ($349; apolloneuro.com)

Apollo Neuro

The Apollo Neuro uses vibrations on your arm or leg for touch therapy to help you focus and destress. Additionally, you can score an exclusive $30 off the Apollo Neuro with code “CNNHOLIDAYS30.”

Tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (54.99, originally $109.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Plus is our budget pick for a tablet and is an even better deal at $TK. It can handle a host of everyday tasks and access Amazon’s library of content, including streaming movies and TV shows, e-reading and even some light gaming.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet ($34.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

A tablet for under $35? That’s exactly what the Fire 7 is and it’s great for a bunch of simple tasks like web browsing, video calls, e-reading and even some light gaming.

Amazon Galaxy Tab A7

Need an affordable Android tablet? The Galaxy Tab A7 is just that. It has an 8.7-inch display, 64GB of storage and runs Android 11 out of the box. At $129, you’re going to be hard pressed to find a better deal.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

With FE products, Samsung takes the best of the high-end and expensive models, and combines with the best parts of the entry-level models to create a device that’s the best of both worlds. With the Tab S7 FE, you’ll get a 12.4-inch display, 128GB of storage and S-Pen support for jotting notes or sketching out your latest ideas.

Streaming Sticks and Boxes

Apple TV 4K 32GB (Previous Gen) ($124.99, originally $179.99; adorama.com)

Apple Apple TV 4K

If you’re alright with the previous Siri Remote, Adorama is offering the previous-gen Apple TV 4K 32GB for $179.99. But CNN Underscored readers can use code “SAVEONCNN” to score this streaming box for just $124.99, which is the lowest price you’ll find.

Apple TV Siri Remote 2nd Gen ($54.98, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Jake Krol/CNN Apple Siri Remote (2nd Gen)

Regardless of what Apple TV you have, the 2nd Gen Siri Remote is one of the best gadgets we’ve ever used. It has a circular touchpad that’s reminiscent of the iPod click wheel and is a lot easier to use. It’s a must buy for an Apple TV user.

Roku

The Roku Streambar is both a soundbar and an HD streaming stick combined into one. While it levels up and improves the audio quality of your TV, it also gives you access to thousands of streaming services.

Apple TV 4K ($174.95, originally $179; bhphotovideo.com)

Apple

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, there’s a lot to be said about the Apple TV 4K. It integrates seamlessly with all of your devices and knows your logins, so it’s a breeze to set up. Better yet, the Apple TV 4K is also super fast and supports the latest content standards. And it keeps with the best remote we’ve ever tested.

Roku Ultra ($85.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Roku Ultra

As our pick for a streaming box, the Roku Ultra checks off all the boxes. It can stream content at up to 4K resolution and offers access to thousands of streaming services. Better yet, the interface is quite intuitive to use.

Fire TV Stick ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick plugs into the back of your TV’s HDMI port and gives you instant access to the Fire OS streaming interface. From there you can access a bevy of streaming services like HBO Max, Disney+, Discovery+, Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video among others. You’ll also get an Alexa voice remote which can also control the power and volume for the connected TV.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($34.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Jason Cipriani/CNN

Amazon’s latest stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, truly levels up the streaming experience and represents the best Fire OS experience we’ve tested. The extra speed lets you open apps faster and ultimately get to enjoying content quicker. It also integrates with Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem and comes paired with an Alexa voice remote.

Best Buy

If you only care about Google Casting to your TV, this is a $19.99 solution for doing just that. The classic Chromecast still plugs right into the HDMI port on the back of your TV and is controlled from a connected device, like a phone.

TVs

Best Buy Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV

Best Buy’s Insignia electronics brand is discounting a 24-inch HD TV to just $99, down from $169.99. For under $100 you get a 720p HD TV that has popular streaming apps and services built directly into its Fire OS operating system. It’s a solid choice for a secondary TV in the kitchen, your kids’ playroom or maybe even for your back patio. It even works with Amazon’s Alexa.

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series ($409.99, originally $559.99; amazon.com)

Amazon

Amazon now has its own brand of TVs under the Fire TV Omni name, and they look great. Every Omni TV runs Fire TV OS, the same operating system that Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices use, ensuring you’ll have the same experience with the addition of managing — or purchasing — a streaming stick or set top box. Each model has a 4K resolution with support for HDR10, Dolby Digital Plus and hands-free Alexa interactions.

Hisense 55-inch U7G QLED TV ($599.99, originally $849.99; amazon.com)

Hisense

On the higher end of the Hisense TV lineup is the U7G, which is currently $649 — down from $849 — on Amazon. The U7G boasts a Quantum Dot QLED display, powered by Google’s Android TV platform and it even works with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. It has a 120Hz display, which is sure to make any gamers in your home happy.

Hisense

The Hisense A6G has nearly everything you could want from a smart TV. It runs Google’s Android TV platform, allowing you to install apps like Netflix or Discovery+ from the Play Store or stream music and videos directly from your phone to the TV. It’s a 4K TV set with Dolby Vision HDR for a bright, clear and crisp picture. At 70-inches, you’re getting a whole lot of TV for not a lot of money. What’s not to love?

Samsung 43-inch The Frame ($797.99, originally $999.99; samsung.com or amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

Samsung’s The Frame is one of the more unique TVs on the market. Instead of just turning off and displaying a black screen, it will display art and with the matching frame borders (which are sold separately), The Frame looks like a work of art on your wall. It’s discounted by over $200 for the 43-inch size and it still acts like a Samsung QLED TV.

Samsung 43-inch The Sero ($997.99, originally $1,499.99; samsung.com or amazon.com)

Samsung

Whether you’re obsessed with TikTok or want a truly unique TV, The Sero deserves a look. What makes this 43-inch TV unique? It’s screen can rotate, by default it’s vertical in orientation but thanks to the motor it can rotate horizontally. It’s pretty neat but you’re definitely paying for the feature. Luckily it’s over $500 off if you desire this unique TV.

Sony 50-inch X80J ($598, originally $699.99; amazon.com)

Sony

If you’re looking for a sharp, rich and clear picture, Sony’s TVs are known for offering exactly that. The X80J offers great picture quality, a handy Google TV interface and will upscale content to 4k. The 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models are all on sale.

Sony 75-inch X90J ($1,598, originally $2,099.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

Here’s the main thing to know about the X90J — it features the same processor as the Sony A90J, our pick for best luxury TV. And while the X90J doesn’t have as striking a design, it does offer slimmer bezels to let you focus on the picture quality. It supports HDR and Dolby Vision for a rich picture, plus it’s running a Google TV smart interface.

Sony 55-inch A80J ($1,398, originally $1,699; amazon.com)

Sony

Sony’s entry level OLED delivers a stellar picture quality that lets you see the inky-ness of darker colors and a vibrant pop from colors. It’s paired with a thin and striking design that seriously slims down the bezels. And like the rest of the 2021 Sony TV lineup, it has a Google TV smart interface built-in.

TCL 55-inch 6-Series TV ($699.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

As our top pick for a TV, the 6-Series offers exceptional picture quality thanks to a QLED and Mini LED panel. Better yet, it’s running a Roku smart interface which is intuitive and features a number of platforms like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, YouTube and Netflix. You can also save on the 75-inch or 55-inch models.

Sam's Club 70-Inch Vizio M-Series

Vizio’s M7 series of TVs have nearly every technical term you want to see on a TVs specification sheet. For example, this 75-inch model includes Quantum Color, a ProGaming Engine, Dolby Vision HDR, and a bunch of other marketing names. Here’s what you really need to know: With the M7 series you’ll get a bright picture that’s full of saturated colors, and if you’re a gamer (or live with one) the M7 is compatible with current generation consoles’ variable refresh rates so games look amazing at all times. The M7 also works with all smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

Phones and mobile accessories

Jacob Krol/CNN

We called the Galaxy Z Fold 3 a near perfect foldable that combines a phone and tablet into one device. At $300 off down to $1,499.99 the Z Fold 3 is more affordable than before and for the right person, makes an excellent device.

JACOB KROL/CNN

The Z Flip 3 5G was the first mainstream — and durable — foldable at $999.99, but this Cyber Monday sale makes it even more affordable at $849.99.

OnePlus Nord N200 ($199.99, originally $239.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G is a good choice for a T-Mobile user who wants to take advantage of 5G, cares more about screen quality than image quality and uses a phone for basic tasks. It’s an even better deal at $40 off.

OnePlus 9 Pro ($898, originally $1,069; amazon.com)

OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have many of the same features you’d find on the Galaxy S21 series, but for a couple of hundred dollars less. The 9 Pro has long battery life, four cameras and a larger display for $799.99.

OnePlus 8T ($499.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

OnePlus

At $100 off, the OnePlus 8T is an even better deal as a modern Android phone complete with 120Hz 6.55-inch display. It’s also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes with 256GB of storage.

Motorola Razr 5G ($767.99, originally $1,399.99; amazon.com)

Motorola

Motorola’s taking $600 of the Razr 5G — it’s a second generation folding phone that is nostalgia fueled. The Razr 5G for $799.99 is a better deal but make sure you’re alright with the design, battery life and a single camera on the front.

This 40-watt wall charger from Anker features two USB-C ports that can fast charger phones and tablets with ease. It’s also quite portable with a plug that can fold in.

Apple MagSafe Charger ($29.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

AMAZON

This Apple MagSafe Charger can attach to the back of any iPhone 12 or 13 to ensure that it will properly charge at up to 15-watts. AirPods 3 and newer versions of AirPods Pro support MagSafe as well.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger ($103.99, originally $129; amazon.com)

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

Those with an iPhone or Apple Watch should check out the MagSafe Duo Charger. This combination charger is ultra portable and can wirelessly charge both devices.

Speaker

Tribit StormBox Micro ($49.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN

The Stormbox Micro is a near-perfect speaker for its $50 price. Its unassuming square build features a strong rubber strap on that back for easy attachment anywhere and the battery gives you eight hours of playback.

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 ($129.99, originally $149.99; ultimatears.com)

Jacob Krol/CNN UE Boom 3

The UE Boom 3 gives you robust, 360-degree sound in a waterproof, dustproof canister that you can take everywhere. It’s pretty much everything you could want in a Bluetooth speaker for $149.99.

Marshall Emberton ($129.99, originally $169.99; marshallheadphones.com)

Marshall

The Emberton is all about style and will certainly elevate your rockstar status. It pushes out balanced sound from the front and back, and can fill a whole room.

JBL JBL Charge 4 Waterproof portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Charge 4 is an all around great-sounding portable speaker that can handle a drop and can charge another device. Better yet, it comes in a range of colors and can even be personalized.

Bose Bose SoundLink Mini II

This refurbished SoundLink Mini II not only lowers the price, but delivers classic Bose sound in a portable build. It can last for up to 12 hours and offers strong bass.

Sony Sony SRSRA3000 Speaker

If you care about audio quality, this 360 Reality Audio Speaker from Sony deserves a look. Not only does it support the 360 reality audio standard and Dolby Atmos mixes, but it can easily fill a room in a small build.

The Child Bluetooth Speaker ($15.62, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Bitty Boomers

If you’re strong with The Force or connect strongly with it, this Bluetooth speaker is for you. Not only does it look like The Child from The Mandalorian, but it sounds pretty darn good also.

Laptops

Apple M1 Macbook Air ($869.99, originally $999; amazon.com)

Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip

As our top pick for an Apple laptop, the M1 MacBook Air is the answer for most people who want a portable Mac. The M1 processor inside not only stretches the battery life to several days, but gives you enough performance for nearly any task.

Apple 13-inch Macbook Pro ($1,599, originally $1,699; bhphotovideo.com)

Best Buy Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro

This souped up 13-inch MacBook Pro is more powerful than the MacBook Air and gives you more room for higher-performance tasks. It’s ideal for a creative or someone who wants a runway for intense tasks.

Lenovo 15.6-inch IdeaPad 5 Laptop ($519, originally $599; bhphotovideo.com)

Walmart Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop

At just over $500, this Lenovo IdeaPad 5 succeeds as a big-screen Windows PC for everyday tasks. We wouldn’t necessarily use it for creative tasks or AAA games, but for web browsing, word processing and more everyday tasks you’re set.

MICROSOFT

Those looking for a basic Windows 2-in-1 should take a look at the Go 2 — it’s enough for web browsing, word processing, video calls, streaming and a little bit more. Plus if you pair it with a TypeCover for $99, it will act like a laptop.

Computer Accessories

Logitech StreamCam ($129.99, originally $169.99;amazon.com)

Mike Andronico/CNN

With a 1080pHD lens on the front and an adjustable mount, the StreamCam is the ideal versatile web cam for a content creator. Better yet, it can shot vertically or horizontally and is powered by USB-C.

Logitech MK335 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Logitech

Looking to boost your WFH setup? This bundle includes a Logitech keyboard and mouse offers plenty of customizability.

Logitech M705 Wireless ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Logitech

This ergonomic mouse from Logitech connects effortlessly with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to your computer and promises to last for as long as 3-years on a charge.

Logitech

This G Pro TKL mechanical keyboard from Logitech ensures a zero latency experience with accurate keys and a wired connection. It’s also pretty compact with a tenkeyless design and a steel bottom plate.

Accessories

Casetify Casetify Clouds phone case

We love Casetify for their trendy options and customization studio. Their Cyber Mondau deals run Monday, November 22nd through Sunday, November 28th. Cyber Monday sales start Monday, November 29th and run through Tuesday, November 30th. You won’t need a discount code, but if you buy one product, you’ll get 10% off. Buy two, you’ll get 20% off and if you buy three products you’ll get 25% off. Alternatively, if you buy one Ultra Impact or Ultra Impact MagSafe case you’ll get 15% off.

You Are Exactly Where You Need to Be Ultra Impact Case ($59.50, originally $70; casetify.com

Universe Ultra Impact MagSafe Case ($63.75, originally $75; casetify.com

Custom Ultra Impact iPad Air 10.9 inch Case ($71.10, originally $79; casetify.com

Custom Phone Case ($49.50, originally $50; casetify.com

Nomad Goods Nomad BaseStation Pro

Nomad’s Cyber Monday sale is not one to miss. Their deals last from Friday, November 19th through Monday, November 29th at midnight. All products sitewide are 30% off with no code needed. If you choose to shop Nomad’s outlet, accessories are up to 80% off. You can pick from accessories like Apple Watch bands, phone cases and even wireless chargers and cables.

Sport Case ($27.95, originally $39.95; nomadgoods.com

Base Station Hub Edition ($69.95, originally $99.95; nomadgoods.com

Modern Slim Band ($48.95, originally $69.95; nomadgoods.com

Modern Leather Case ($23.95, originally $34.95; nomadgoods.com

Amazon PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer

Keeping your phone clean is more important than ever, and PhoneSoap is here to help with devices to sanitize your phone. With the exception of SurfaceSoap, they’re offering 30% off all UV-C items starting Monday, November 22nd and running through Monday, November 29th. Use code BFCM30 at checkout to access the discount.

Phone Soap Pro ($59.97, originally $119.95; phonesoap.com

HomeSoap ($99.97, originally $199.95; phonesoap.com

PhoneSoap Wireless ($49.97, originally $99.95; phonesoap.com

Casely Paint The Town Case

Casely offers fun and trendy iPhone and AirPods cases at affordable prices for most budgets. Shop their Cyber Monday sales from Monday, November 22nd through Tuesday, November 30th. You can get 50% off sitewide, as well as a $5 and $10 shop on Cyber Monday.