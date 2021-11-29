Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

Even though Cyber Monday is all about the deals, sometimes splurging is extremely worth it. From amazing tech items to home goods that are simply life changing, these are the Cyber Monday deals you’ll want to splurge on this year.

Aurate Diamond Connection Necklace ($637.50, originally $850; auratenewyork.com)

All of Aurate’s jewelry is 25% off right now, including this bestselling Diamond Connection Necklace. Perfect for showing someone how much you care about your connection, the piece features two interlocking 14-karat circles, with one encrusted with diamonds. It hits the mark on being both stunning and sentimental.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand ($259.99, originally $419.99; solostove.com)

If you’re shopping for anyone who just got a backyard, wants to use their backyard more or is an avid camper (or you consider yourself all of the above), the Solo Stove is what you need to buy. Check out our glowing review of it here, and may we suggest adding on these color packs that change the color of the flames?

Away The Everywhere Bag ($147, originally $245; awaytravel.com)

Away, the maker of our favorite carry-on of all time, is running a very rare sale for Cyber Monday this year, with up to 40% taken off some of its bestsellers. We’re particularly smitten by this bag, which can be amazing for travel, a long work commute, the gym and more.

Gravity Weighted Blanket ($150, originally $215; gravityblankets.com)

One of our favorite weighted blankets, this 20-pound one from Gravity is 30% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY30. What sets this blanket apart from the others is the removable microplush duvet cover, which makes it incredibly easy to throw in the washing machine.

Treat yourself to a beloved Nespresso espresso machine this holiday season and score 25% off this model. You can also check out our best espresso machines of 2021 here.

Cyber Week is always a great time to snag a Nintendo Switch or some discounted games and accessories, and that’s especially true this year. Nintendo’s beloved home console is finally somewhat easy to find again after a year of shortages. On top of getting you Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — an excellent kart racer that just about every Switch owner should have anyway — this bundle also includes three months of Nintendo Switch Online. That will allow you to play games online right out of the box while also getting you access to cloud saves and a sizable library of NES and SNES classics, including The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario World.

Oculus Quest 2 ($299.99, originally $329; amazon.com)

The Oculus Quest 2 isn’t just an excellent virtual reality headset — it’s also one of our favorite gaming platforms overall and doubles as a great way to work up a sweat. The Oculus Quest 2 lets you access tons of immersive games, workout experiences and entertainment apps, and you can get it with a free $50 gift card right now. If you’re is into gaming, you should also consider our favorite gaming chair, the Homall Gaming Chair, which is also on sale.

Apple Watch SE ($219.99, originally $279; amazon.com)

Don’t want or need all the bells and whistles of the Apple Watch Series 7? Then the Apple Watch SE is the way to go. It will track your sleep, workouts, monitor your heart all while letting you install apps and use it as a miniature iPhone.

Moon Pod ($299, originally $399; moonpod.com)

We love this zero-gravity lounging blob, and for Cyber Monday you can get it for a whopping 25% off, or $100 off. If you like the idea of hanging out on a cloud, this is for you.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds ($218, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Snag our pick for best noise-canceling earbuds now while they’re at this rare low price at Amazon. In testing, we found the Sony WF-1000XM4 were able to block even the most stubborn noises, with 11 different modes of noise cancellation, one of which we found was able to shut out the world completely. They also had the longest runtime of any earbuds we tested, meaning you’ll be charging them less.

Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike ($449.99, originally $499.99; amazon.com)

Bring the spin studio into your home with $50 off this Echelon bike, the lowest price we’ve seen. It boasts 32 levels of resistance and comes with access to live and on-demand classes (that aren’t just limited to biking).

Treadly 2 Pro ($799, originally $949; treadly.co)

Another workout device that’s 100% worth the splurge is this Treadly. A whopping $150 off plus free shipping, it’s a foldable, portable treadmill that our reviewer absolutely loved. You can take your pick between the Treadly Basic, which is more, well, basic, as it comes with a remote rather than app connectivity, or the Treadly Pro, which is what we tested and loved.

Theragun Elite ($299, originally $399; therabody.com)

Give sore muscles some relief at home with the popular Theragun Elite. This percussive massage device is up to 75% quieter than the previous generation of the model, and it gets up to 60% deeper than average massagers, so you get every bit of benefit possible. Read our review of Theraguns here.

Vitamix Blenders (starting at $289.95; amazon.com)

Mix things up with a new Vitamix blender, on sale just in time for all your holiday cooking needs. These powerful models can do everything from pulverizing fruits and veggies for smoothies to creating delicious blended soups — and they’re not on sale often.

Teardrop London Blue Topaz Earrings ($290; brilliantearth.com)

Speaking of jewelry… how can we resist these beauties from Brilliant Earth? For a bit of fun for Cyber Monday, you get a surprise gift with all orders under $1,000. Big spenders are rewarded with an extra-special free gift on purchases over $1,000 through Nov. 29: a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machines (starting at $119.96; amazon.com)

Upgrade your morning cup of joe with a new Nespresso now that a range of models is on sale. Choose from combination espresso and coffee makers, including our pick for best single-serve coffee maker, the Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville.

Apple AirPods Pro (starting at $179.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Apple’s flagship earbuds are down to just $179.99 and are an excellent choice for those with any Apple devices. For the price, you get an outstanding pair of earbuds with great sound, solid battery life and active noise cancellation.

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer ($294.11, originally $429.99; target.com)

Lots of KitchenAid mixers are on sale right now, but our favorite deal of the moment is this 5-quart machine for more than $200 off. Want something a bit smaller? Amazon’s got a 3-quart machine for just $300.

Beloved by everyone from celebrities to estheticians, this microcurrent facial device helps lift and sculpt the face painlessly. It’s an Underscored editor-favorite due to just how well it works with consistent use.

iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum ($549.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

Amazon iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum

This Roomba has hardcore suction; it’s great for pet owners, thanks to a filter that traps 99% of allergens; it has voice assistant functionality; and it even empties itself. You’ll save $250 on this Amazon deal, which isn’t — unlike the dust it will hoover — anything to sneeze at.

GE Profile Opal Countertop Nugget Ice Maker ($409.99, originally $529; amazon.com)

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can attain this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now down to the lowest price we’ve seen at about $410. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with nearly 14,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Casper Original Mattress ($876, originally $1,095; casper.com)

Casper’s most popular mattress is 20% off through Cyber Monday. Made of an all-foam construction, the second best thing about it is that it easily ships to you in a box. The most important thing is just how comfortable and durable it is.

TCL 55-Inch 6-Series 4K QLED Roku Smart TV ($699.99, originally $799.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for best smart TV is officially nearly 50% off. The TCL 6-Series features Dolby Vision HDR, with high clarity and contrast to make for crisp picture quality. The QLED technology also gives a wider spectrum of color with increased brightness.

With the purchase of the iconic Dyson Airwrap, which you can read our review of here, you get your pick of three complimentary gifts, which can include things like extra brush heads and carrying cases. Check out more of Dyson’s sales here.

Spoil yourself this Cyber Monday. Look up “cozy” in the dictionary and you’ll probably find a Barefoot Dreams product. Beloved for its robes and blankets, this pick is its real cult-favorite, with plenty of gorgeous colors to pick from too.

Onsen Complete Set ($105, originally $150; onsentowel.com)

We fell in love with Onsen towels earlier this year. The impressive absorbency, softness, cool waffle material and overall quality totally won us over. For Cyber Monday, the set, which includes a bath sheet, bath towel, hand towel and face towel, is 30% off.

To celebrate 26 years in business, Lunya is running a 26% discount on absolutely everything. And may we suggest these lovely, Underscored editor-approved silk pajamas? Featuring a cropped button down and wide-leg pants. These machine-washable pajamas make a great gift for anyone — and also yourself.

Cricut Maker (starting at $216.60, originally $369.99; amazon.com)

This do-it-all crafting machine is great for those who are homeschooling their kids during Covid (the art portion of the day just got way easier) as well as hobby card makers, sewers and designers of all sorts. It comes with blades that cut through fabric (including leather) super easily, and an X-Acto-style blade for materials like balsa wood and mat board.