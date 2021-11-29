Gaming chairs are a great investment — they look cool (depending on your tastes), are comfortable enough for long gaming sessions, and most crucially, double as reliable home office chairs thanks to their cushy lower back and neck support. They also typically cost a lot, which is why Cyber Monday is a great time to finally bring one home. From excellent chairs under $100 to big discounts on popular premium models, here are the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals we’ve spotted.

Homall Gaming Chair ($98.98, originally $149; amazon.com)

Amazon Homall Gaming Chair

We love the Homall Gaming Chair, which delivers exceptional comfort and durability for the money. It’s been my personal gaming and work chair for close to three years, and is still keeping my back pain-free. We’ve seen the chair’s price drop closer to $90 in the past, but you’d still be hard-pressed to find anything else this good for less than $100.

Atrix

One of the cheapest Black Friday gaming chair deals we’ve seen so far, this Atrix model features a steel construction, memory foam lumbar cushions and can recline up to 155 degrees.

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair ($349, originally $499; amazon.com)

Razer

Razer’s popular Iskur gaming chair is available at a steep discount for Black Friday. This model features multi-layered synthetic leather built to survive prolonged use, highly adjustable arm rests and a memory foam head cushion.

Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair ($349, originally $399; dell.com)

Alienware

The Alienware S5000 is one of the comfier and cooler-looking gaming chairs we’ve tried out, with a uniquely soft microfiber exterior designed to combat moisture and odor — two things you definitely don’t want to deal with in something you’re sitting in all day.

Secretlab Omega 2020 ($359, originally $499; secretlab.co)

Secretlab

Secretlab’s gaming chairs are considered by many to the best out there, and you can save a good chunk of cash on the popular Omega 2020 model right now. This chair has a distinguished polyurethane leather coating, 4D armrests that you can angle in a ton of different ways and a cooling gel-infused head pillow that’ll keep you from getting sweaty during those particularly intense Halo matches.

Corsair T3 Rush Fabric Gaming Chair ($249.99, originally $299; amazon.com)

Corsair

This popular and well-reviewed Corsair gaming chair stands out with its fabric coating and slick and subdued color options, including gray and charcoal. If you prefer fabric to leather and want something that won’t garner any strange looks on a Zoom call, it’s at its lowest price yet.

AK Racing

Another steeply discounted gaming chair, this AKRacing SX model promises a high-quality polyurethane leather coating, 3D adjustable arm rests and a Class 4 gas lift for easy height adjustment. And unlike many cheap chairs, it has a pretty slick and subdued look that’ll fit right into your home office.

Herman Miller/Logitech

The Herman Miller X Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair is absurdly expensive, but it also gets extremely high marks across the web thanks to an ergonomic design build to deliver best-in-class comfort. If you’re willing to drop more than $1,000 on a gaming chair, you might as well save a few hundred bucks along the way.