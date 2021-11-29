Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

We at CNN Underscored look at products and discounts every day, but with Black Friday in full swing and hundreds of brands slashing prices, there were some sales that even our shopping-obsessed staff couldn’t pass up. From Swedish dishcloths and Lululemon leggings to Apple Watch bands and even a doggy DNA kit, here are all the impulse buys our team of shopping experts just couldn’t resist.

Swedish Dishcloths ($18.95, originally $24.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloth

After cooking a bunch of Thanksgiving side dishes yesterday and then cleaning up, I realized just how many paper towels I burned through while preparing everything. I’ve been meaning to try out these highly praised Swedish dishcloths and figured I’d finally buy them at today’s low Black Friday sale price. — Suzanne Kattau, editor of product testing

Wunder Under Scalloped Hem High-Rise Crop 23-Inch Luxtreme ($69, originally $88; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Wunder Under Scalloped Hem High-Rise Crop 23-Inch Luxtreme

I’m finally treating myself to a pair of Lululemon leggings now that they are on sale. I’m opting for the Wunder Under scalloped leggings because I love the extra little flair on the hem and I’ve heard from Underscored editors that they are THE ones to buy! — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

Machete Apple Watch Band in Clear ($65; shopmachete.com)

Machete Machete Apple Watch Band in Clear

I’ve been on a big Apple Watch band kick of late and have had my eye on this classy clear acetate one for quite a while. Thanks to Machete’s Black Friday sale, I ended up saving 20% (since I picked up one of the brand’s cute claw clips while I was at it). — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Atlas Coffee Club 3-Month Gift Subscription ($45, originally $60; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club 3-Month Gift Subscription

I absolutely love Atlas Coffee Club and think it’s one of the best and easiest gifts to give for any holiday. The coffee is delicious, the bags are gorgeous and you can even select the shipment date so it doesn’t come too early or too late. It’s the perfect gift for that hard-to-shop-for person, and I’ll probably be picking up more subscriptions as I check people off my list. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy ($25, originally $59.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

I had a feeling the new Guardians of the Galaxy game would go on sale a few weeks after it came out, and my patience was in fact rewarded. I can’t wait to dive into this highly praised Marvel action romp, especially since I was able to snag it for half price. — Michael Andronico, senior tech writer

The Sichuan Salsero Set ($36, originally $42; flybyjing.com)

Fly By Jing The Sichuan Salsero Set

We recently reviewed Fly By Jing’s new frozen dumplings, but I’m ashamed to say I still haven’t even tried the brand’s signature spices and sauces — until now. Thanks to its 40% off promo (plus an extra 15% off when you use the exclusive code FBJCNN15), I finally picked up The Sichuan Salsero Set, which allows you to choose one jar of spice (I went with the Mala Spice Mix) and one handcrafted Salsero Spoon (the Tortuga colorway was my choice). I can’t wait to display it on my countertop and start spicing up all my cooking. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Anker Nano II USB-C Charger ($31.49, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Nano II Charger

My love for the Anker Nano II’s wall plug is very well known. And we’re finally seeing a discount on the 65-watt model, which has become my trusted companion for charging everything from my iPhone to my MacBook Pro to countless other gadgets. I just had to get another one. — Jacob Krol, tech and electronics editor

Baggu Horizontal Duck Bag ($27.20, originally $34; baggu.com)

Baguu Baggu Horizontal Duck Bag

Did I need this cow print Horizontal Duck Bag from Baggu? No, I did not. Especially considering I already have the brand’s traditional Duck Bag in the grid pattern, and I get compliments on it all the time. But did I want the cow print Horizontal version too? Yes, yes I did. And since it was 20% off, I bought it. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Wray Phone Case ($15.40, originally $36; wray.nyc)

Wray NYC Wray Phone Case

If something comes in a check pattern, I WILL buy it. Our wonderful lifestyle editor flagged the Wray sale to me, and of course I had to get this checkered phone case! I never go out of my way to shop for new phone cases, but this felt like a practical purchase because my current case has definitely seen better days. I like the “spice” color, which feels neutral enough that I won’t get sick of it in a week but fun enough to keep things interesting. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Best Buy AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim

I’ve wanted an AeroGarden for a while now, so when I saw Best Buy’s huge discounts I just had to buy one. The Harvest Elite Slim was massively discounted, and its small footprint will be much appreciated with my New York City apartment’s limited counter space. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Wray Pillowcase Set ($20.58, originally $42; wray.nyc)

Wray NYC Wray Pillow Case Set

My checkers obsession carries over into my decor taste as well. I have all-white bedding, and I thought these checkered pillowcases would add a fun splash of color to my bedroom. I call my design aesthetic “neutral, with happy/weird accents in bright colors,” so these pillowcases definitely fit the bill. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum ($50.40, originally $72; amazon.com)

Amazon Murad Environmental Shield Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum

If you’re a skin picker like me, chances are you have some former blemishes, current dark spots that need fading. This somewhat pricey Murad serum works like magic to promote cell turnover and rid your skin of those spots ASAP. When I saw it was 30% off, I added it to my cart immediately. — Chelsea Stone, commerce editor

Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Kit ($69.99, originally $99.99; wisdompanel.com)

Wisdom Panel Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Kit

We got a dog earlier in the year and this will be her first time spending the holidays with us. Even though it doesn’t really affect her, we want to know what specific breed mix she is so we can be better equipped for training and potential health issues down the line. And with Wisdom Panel’s sale, I got $30 off the basic kit. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray ($52.50, originally $72; amazon.com)

Amazon Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

Oribe dry texturizing spray is my No. 1 favorite hair product of all time — it has the most amazing scent, and it adds just the right amount of texture and hold to pretty much any style. I use it every single day — when I’m wearing my hair straight, when I let it air-dry and when I wear it curly. I always wait for it to go on sale, and I’m lucky our resident deals guru Chelsea Stone found this deal for me! I love that it comes with a travel-size version because it’s so good that I always want to pack it for any trip. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker ($149; amazon.com)

Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

I’ve been looking for a portable travel speaker, but not just any brand of speaker, because I’m very particular about what I invest in when it comes to sound tech and its ability to have all your senses immersed within the intricate sonic layers of the music I love to listen to. Bose has not failed me yet. — Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

Big League Vinegar Kit ($36, originally $49; acidleague.com)

Acid League Big League Vinegar Kit

Buying this Acid League set as a gift for my sister! I’ve been a huge fan of the products since I first tried its Garden Heat Living vinegar months ago, and when I saw this set on her holiday wish list, I knew it would make the perfect gift! I had to snap it up during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday 25% off sale. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

GCI Outdoor Comfort Pro Rocker Chair ($64.99, originally $75; dickssportinggoods.com)

Dick's Sporting Goods GCI Outdoor Comfort Pro Rocker Chair

Honestly, I had chair envy with the other parents in my neighborhood. It’s the most comfortable camping/tailgating chair I’ve ever sat in. — Eric Espinoza, senior director of business operations

Lysenn Clear Glass Coffee Mug With Lid ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Lysenn Clear Glass Coffee Mug with Lid

This mug was actually on my holiday wish list, but I just saw it on sale for Black Friday, so I snagged a few for myself! I love the pretty rippled glass design, and the fact that it has a lid to a) keep my coffee hot and b) keep me from spilling it all over my laptop is a huge plus in my book. This would make such a cute little gift or stocking stuffer! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Cursive Candlestick (starting at $19.60, originally $28; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Cursive Candlestick

Anthropologie is having a monster sale right now with 30% off full priced items and another 50% off sale items. I picked up a few of these twisty candlestick holders just in time for holiday tablescaping! — Rosanne Salvatore, deputy editor

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm ($18, originally $22; summerfridays.com)

Summer Fridays Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Stocked up on a fave and something new from Summer Fridays’$2 20% off sale. The Lip Butter Balm is a holy grail-level lip care product for me, and I’m excited to test out a few more skin care goodies from this woman-owned brand. — Natasha Hatendi, photo editor

Abercrombie Vegan Leather ’90s Straight Pants ($69.30, originally $99; abercrombie.com)

Abercrombie Abercrombie Vegan Leather 90s Straight Pants

After seeing these ALL OVER TikTok and on my wonderfully stylish co-worker (shout-out Stephanie Griffin!), I knew I had to buy these for myself. They’re so popular that they keep selling out, but I refreshed the site enough that I was finally able to score a pair in my size. I can’t wait to dress them up for holiday parties or wear them with a big comfy sweater for a more casual night out to dinner. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Staud Cargo Sweater ($145; staud.clothing)

Staud Staud Cargo Sweater

I’ve been eyeing this Staud sweater for MONTHS, and with this 25% off deal, I finally decided to make the splurge! I convinced my sister to get one in different colors to hit the $250 minimum — sometimes it’s nice being a twin! — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

Vaya Mattress ($599, originally $899; vayasleep.com)

Vaya Sleep Vaya Mattress

I needed a serious mattress upgrade. After perusing all the great mattress deals, I settled on the Vaya. Both my fiancé and I are side sleepers and love the feeling of sinking into a mattress, two aspects this got major points for. It was already in budget mattress territory, but with $300 off, it became a no-brainer. — Scott Simone, deputy editor

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special-Edition 8-Piece Electronic Drum Set ($324.99, originally $379.99; guitarcenter.com)

Guitar Center Alesis Nitro Mesh Special-Edition 8-Piece Electronic Drum Set

I’ve been eyeing this popular electronic drum set for at-home recordings and casual jam sessions, and I finally pulled the trigger when it dropped a bit for Cyber Monday. I apologize in advance to my neighbors, Instagram followers and pretty much everyone else. — Michael Andronico, senior tech writer

J.Crew Marled Rugged Merino Wool Sweater ($34.50, originally $79.50; jcrew.com)

J.Crew J.Crew Marled Rugged Merino Wool Sweater

I take sweater weather very seriously, so I always use Cyber Monday as an excuse to pack my closet with new additions to the collection. J.Crew always drops prices even more on Cyber Monday, so this classic go-with-anything option at 57% off? I couldn’t turn it down. — Scott Simone, deputy editor

The Super Duper Reversible Parka Vest ($74.80, originally $88; littlebeast.co)

Little Beast The Super Duper Reversible Parka Vest

I’m really doing more shopping for my dog than for myself or the rest of my family this Cyber Week. She needs a warm coat for the winter, and I just love the look of this reversible puffy from Little Beast, so I had to get it. The site is offering 15% off orders less than $90 and 20% off orders more than $90, so I threw in a cute sweater to get the extra discount. — Kai Burkhardt, associate editor