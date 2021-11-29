Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

There’s no need to spend a fortune on the year’s biggest day for shopping. Right now there are a ton of great Cyber Monday deals on items to gift or treat yourself to for under $25.

We’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the best under-$25 Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen so far for the budget-minded among us. You’ll hardly even notice the dent these buys make in your bank account.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($22.28, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Tons of blowout aficionados swear by the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer to achieve salon-quality results at home without spending a fortune, and right now Amazon has the cult-favorite dryer down to an all-time low price. The One-Step combines a classic roundup brush with a powerful hair dryer to create an all-in-one device that frees up one of your hands while styling. Nylon pin and tufted bristles help to detangle and smooth hair, while the brush’s oval shape creates more volume.

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control ($16.98, originally $29.98; amazon.com)

Amazon MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener

Turn your regular old garage into a smart one with MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener. You’ll receive real-time notifications straight to your mobile device whenever your garage door opens, closes or is left open — and you can control your door when you’re on the go.

Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker ($23.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker

This egg cooker whips up hard boiled eggs in no time, giving you an easily at-hand stash of snacks, breakfasts and salad fixings. It also preps eggs for omelets, can poach eggs and can soft-boil eggs too.

T-fal Dishwasher Safe Cookware Fry Pan with Lid Hard Anodized Titanium Nonstick ($24.99, originally $29.98; $43.28; amazon.com)

Amazon T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Titanium Nonstick Fry Pan

After a year-plus of pandemic cooking, it’s time to replace your worn-out old fry-pan just in time for holiday cooking to start up. The 12-inch version is a great all-purpose size — in fact, it’s our pick for best nonstick pan.

Nordstrom Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte

Perfect for singles who want to make one-serving sides, this enameled stoneware cocotte is essentially a mini version of Le Creuset’s famous dutch ovens, just with an eight-ounce capacity. It holds up in the oven, under the broiler, and in the microwave, too.

Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC40 Flashlight ($16.99, originally $22.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Anker Rechargeable Bolder LC40 Flashlight

Outfit your home tool or emergency kit with this powerful Anker flashlight. It charges via micro-USB cable (so stash a power bank in the kit too) and offers up to 20 hours of medium-level light.

CRZ Yoga Women’s Naked Feeling High Waisted Full-Length Leggings ($18.20, originally $26; amazon.com)

Amazon CRZ Yoga Women’s Naked Feeling High Waisted Full-Length Leggings

These super-soft leggings are a cheaper alternative to Lululemon’s famous Align Pant, and they live up to their name with next-to-nothing-feeling fabric and a comfortable high waist that moves with you. There’s also a small interior pocket for keys or other tiny essentials.

Adidas Adidas Adilette Slides

Use the code CYBERDEAL at checkout to take 30% off these men’s slides for the price above. Their all-black color palette and foam footbed is perfect for the pool and post-swim locker room shower.

HyperChiller Long-Lasting Beverage Chiller ($18.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon HyperChiller

This fast-working beverage chiller brings drinks like iced coffees, wine and juice from room temp down to refreshingly cold in a matter of seconds. No chemicals are involved either — all the magic comes courtesy of good old H2O.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($12.99, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

A perfect stocking stuffer or gift for outdoorsy people, this portable water filter can provide up to 4,000 liters of clean drinking water if they run out of water in the backcountry.

Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender ($15; walmart.com)

Walmart Magic Bullet Personal Blender

Get your smoothies knocked out with the twist of a cup in the morning, thanks to this personal smoothie blender. It holds just enough fruit, ice and yogurt for a one-size serving using minimal effort, which is exactly what we like first thing.

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion ($12.75, originally $17; amazon.com)

Ulta Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

Banish blemishes and zits overnight with this drying lotion from Mario Badescu. It’s one of those products that attained cult-icon status for a reason.

OtterBox Defender Series Pro Phone Case for Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro ($19, originally $53.96; walmart.com)

Walmart OtterBox Defender Series Pro Phone Case for Apple iPhone 12/12 Pro

OtterBox makes some of the best phone cases out there for effectively protecting your pricey devices from falls, drops and more, but it’s truly rare to see them at a price this low. Grab this rugged case with a belt clip for less than $20 while the sale is on.

Nordstrom BP Faux Leather Leggings

The faux leather finish on these leggings adds a little texture to long cardigan- and hoodie-accompanied outfits, and the wide waistband keeps things comfy all day too.

Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker ($14.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Tile Mate

Never tear the house apart looking for your keys again with a Tile Mate, which attaches to your key ring and can be located via paired smartphone app.

Yankee Candle Small Jar Holiday Gift Set ($19.98, originally $29.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Yankee Candle Holiday Set

The smells of the season are just as important as this time of year’s other sensory experiences, and this gift set of three Yankee Candles features festive aromas like balsam, apples and pine.

Hydro Flask Coffee Travel Mug (starting at $21.89; amazon.com)

Amazon Hydro Flask Coffee Travel Mug

Insulated and prepared for grab-and-go mornings with a handy handle, this Hydro Flask keeps coffee and tea as hot or as cold as you want them for hours. It’s dishwasher-safe, so you can reuse it again the next day too.

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera ($19.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Blink Mini Smart Security Camera

This pint-size version of the Blink security camera has two-way audio and lets you speak across your house to people and pets — and hear and see them too. It takes just a couple minutes to set up, connect to Wi-Fi and pair with the app.

Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote ($19.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Give the gift of streaming to yourself or loved ones this holiday season, especially with the cost of this Fire TV stick at less than $20. It’ll let you connect to ESPN, Hulu, Netflix and more with the push of a few buttons.