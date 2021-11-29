Here at Underscored, we test hundreds of products, and our kitchens have seen their fair shares of mixers, air fryers, pans and coffee makers. Through all the cutting, chopping, toasting and frying, we’ve found products that transform our culinary capabilities from amateur chef to MasterChef level with just a few button clicks.

We’ve rounded up 17 of the best products we’ve tested that are on sale for Cyber Monday. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift to give your baking-obsessed relatives or hoping to add some modern upgrades to your own kitchen, these picks have got you covered.

Best bread machine: Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker ($257.52, originally $395; wayfair.com)

Zojirushi Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Bread Maker

If you’ve recently found a new love for scratch baking, a breadmaker is a great kitchen addition that can turn your sourdough starter into a beautiful tender loaf with ease. One of our testers dubbed this customizable Zojirushi model the Rolls-Royce of bread makers.

Best cast-iron skillet: Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet ($25.59 with code GOSHOP20, originally $39.95; williams-sonoma.com)

Lesley Kennedy/CNN Lodge Chef Collection 12-Inch Skillet

A good cast-iron pan can be a workhorse tool in your kitchen if you know how to care for it. This 12-inch pan from Lodge was our favorite cast-iron pan of 2021, with a comfortable handle, quick heating and enough space to cook for the whole family.

Best mini food processor: KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper ($34.88, originally $49.99, walmart.com)

Lesley Kennedy/CNN Underscored KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper

Food processors can easily cut your meal prep time in half (if not more). This KitchenAid chopper is perfect for handling small batches and performs just as well as a full-size machine without taking up valuable counter space.

Best overall stand mixer: KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer ($349.95, originally $429.95; williams-sonoma.com)

Jonathan Bender/CNN Underscored KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

If you’ve ever watched any baking show, odds are you’ve probably seen a stand mixer (or two, or three) rapidly whipping up dough, frosting and fillings. Performing with top marks when it came to mixing and kneading dough, this KitchenAid 5-quart mixer was our top choice for 2021.

Best stand mixer for large batches: KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer ($429.95, originally $529.95; williams-sonoma.com)

Jonathan Bender/CNN Underscored KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer

Whipping up large batches for your holiday parties, hungry family or to give away as gifts this holiday season can be done in a snap with this KitchenAid Professional mixer.

Best overall air fryer: Ninja AF101 ($99.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Alex Rennie Ninja AF101

If you’ve missed the air fryer craze of the last few years, now is the perfect time to purchase one. Whether you’re hungry to cook up crispy Brussels sprouts and crunchy french fries, the Ninja AF101 is our pick to tackle it all.

Best affordable air fryer: Dash Express Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fryer ($59.99; amazon.com)

Target Dash Tasti-Crisp

The Dash Express Tasti-Crisp 2.6-Quart Air Fryer is easy to use and simpler than other high-end makes. Quick, convenient and easier to store, thanks to its small size, this air fryer was our pick for those looking for an affordable air fryer.

Best air fryer toaster oven: Cuisinart Air Fryer Oven (starting at $175.99, originally starting at $229.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cuisinart Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven

An oven-style air fryer is a versatile option that gives you extra space for crisping up veggies and more. This Cuisinart model also has an interior light that allows you to keep an eye on your food without opening it up and losing heat.

Best overall measuring spoons: Gorilla Grip Magnetic Stackable Measuring Spoon Set ($7.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Alex Arpaia/CNN Gorilla Grip Magnetic Stackable Measuring Spoon Set, Stainless Steel, Dual Sided

While big appliances increase the overall horsepower of your kitchen, nothing beats having quality staples like these stackable measuring spoons. Easy to clean and with two different ends to fit in any size jar, these Gorilla Grip spoons were our top pick for 2021.

Best drip coffee maker runner-up: Cuisinart DCC-T20 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker ($117, originally $130; amazon.com)

Cuisinart Cuisinart DCC-T20 14-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker Touchscreen, Black

Amid all the new methods to brew a classic cup of joe, some coffee connoisseurs still love the convenience of a drip coffee maker. This Cuisinart maker is big enough to brew a morning cup of coffee for each member of your family (and a second round for those who just can’t get enough).

Best overall single-serve coffee maker: Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus ($172, originally $199.95; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Bed Bath & Beyond Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville

If there’s one thing you want from your coffee, it’s consistency. And the Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus offers just that, brewing up consistently hot, consistently flavorful and consistently easy-to-make coffee.

Best cutting mats: Dexas Mini Grippmat Flexible Cutting Boards ($6.99, originally $16.18; amazon.com)

Lesley Kennedy/CNN Dexas Mini Grippmat Flexible Cutting Boards

If you prefer a lightweight cutting mat to a solid, heavy board, these Dexas Mini flexible mats are a great option. With four different colors to help prevent cross-contamination, these mats let you sweep your carefully cut veggies into your stews, stir-fries and salads with ease.

Best Dutch oven for camping: Camp Chef 6-Quart Cast-Iron Deluxe Dutch Oven ($48.79, originally $63.13; amazon.com)

Lesley Kennedy/CNN Camp Chef 6-Quart Seasoned Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Who says you can’t have a gorgeous campfire-cooked meal while camping? Forget instant ramen and freeze-dried meals; with this 6-Quart Cast-Iron Deluxe Dutch Oven from Camp Chef you can slow cook chili and stew while you hammer down the tents and roll out the sleeping bags.

Best affordable hand mixer: Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer ($9.99, originally $22.99; macys.com)

Natasha Hatendi/CNN Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer

Hand mixers give you powerful mixing abilities without making you commit to a large-scale appliance. Our pick for the best affordable hand mixer of 2021 was this Hamilton Beach model, which proved to be lightweight, easy to use and cause minimal splatter.

Best ice cream maker: Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt ICE-21P1 ($59, originally $69.95; amazon.com)

Kai Burkhardt/CNN Cuisinart 1.5 Quart Frozen Yogurt ICE-21P1

Make the ice cream of your dreams with the Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Frozen Yogurt ICE-21P1. Our pick for the best ice cream maker of 2021, this model will churn out smooth, creamy and customizable frozen desserts with just the simple flick of a switch.

Best instant-read meat thermometer: ThermoWorks Thermapen One ($84, originally $105; thermoworks.com)

Lindsay Boyers/CNN ThermoWorks Thermapen One

Getting an accurate reading of your meats takes just seconds with this thermometer from ThermoWorks. Easy to hold without fear of burning yourself while maneuvering around the meat, this thermometer was our top tested pick of 2021.

Best nonstick pan: T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid (amazon.com)

Amazon T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Titanium Nonstick Fry Pan Set

While not every nonstick pan is created equal, these T-fal pans are seriously impressive. Scratch-resistant and deep enough to substitute for a pot to cook up rice and stews, this pan was our top tested pick for 2021.