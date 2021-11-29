Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday.

Revlon Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Tons of blowout aficionados swear by the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer to achieve salon-quality results at home without spending a fortune. And right now Amazon has the cult-favorite dryer down to an all-time low price. The One-Step combines a classic roundup brush with a powerful hair dryer to create an all-in-one device that frees up one of your hands while styling. Nylon pin and tufted bristles help to detangle and smooth hair, while the brush’s oval shape creates more volume. With three heat settings, protective ceramic coating, airflow vents and a genuine ion generator, you can achieve a perfect bouncy blowout in half the time it takes with a traditional dryer, according to the brand.

Apple Apple has lowered the price of its entry level iMac to $1,099. That's $200 cheaper.

If you’re ok opting for a previous-gen model, you can save big on an iMac today. The 2020 21.5-inch iMac with 256GB and 8GB RAM is down to just $799, originally $1,099, on Amazon. The quad-core Intel i5 processor inside provides plenty of power, and you won’t be left wanting for details, thanks to the Retina 4K display.

Allbirds

Allbirds never go on sale — until now. The incredibly comfortable, sustainable shoe that’s won over the hearts and soles of so many is marking down some of their classic styles in select colors. Just be sure to shop soon; sizes are already selling out.

Jacob Krol/CNN

The latest and greatest Apple Watch is the most feature-filled smartwatch: It can take a blood oxygen reading, features an extra-large always-on display and has an advanced sensor on the back for health measurements and activity tracking, but the best news is that it supports fast charging. And right now, Amazon is taking $20 off the green 41mm GPS version.

Hello Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0

If you’re a bidet beginner and don’t want to spend too much money, the Tushy Classic is for you. It mounts under your existing toilet seat and gives you a comfortable stream with just enough adjustability. Right now for Cyber Monday, use the promo code CYBERBUMDAY at checkout to get 40% off the Tushy Classic 3.0 Bidet Attachment. Considering a standard Tushy typically goes for $129, this toilet upgrade is quite the steal.

CNN $100 Apple Gift Card + $10 Target Gift Card

A $100 Apple gift card is a no-brainer of a stocking stuffer — giftees can put the amount toward whichever tech they have their eye on, from a new iPhone or AirPods to accessories like cases. And now, when you purchase on Amazon, you’ll get a gift too: a $15 Amazon credit to use on something for you, or on more holiday gifts.

Bed Bath & Beyond iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Wi-Fi-Connected, Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

The iRobot j7+ is the best robot vacuum you can buy right now, with simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features than anything else we tested. And today, Amazon has this smart robo vac down to the lowest price we’ve seen: $649, about $200 off its usual price.

Best Buy Xbox Series S.

Being able to buy a next-gen console right now is a deal in itself — and it certainly doesn’t hurt when you get some free stuff with it. GameStop is currently offering a $299 Xbox Series S bundle that includes a ton of in-game goodies for Fortnite and Rocket League, making for one of the best Cyber Monday gaming deals we’ve seen yet.

Amazon MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener

The MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller makes nearly any garage door smart and gives you the benefits of opening or closing it from anywhere. It’s a no-brainer for anyone with a garage — especially at this price. Read more here.

Courtesy: Vitamix If you're looking for a blender that will weather years of wear and tear and can finely process nearly any ingredient you throw into it, you want the Vitamix 5200

Though it wasn’t one of our picks for best blender, we loved the Vitamix 5200 for its taller, narrower 64-ounce container, intuitive controls and generous warranty. The laser-cut, stainless steel hammermill and blades just add to its appeal. The 5200 performed wonderfully on all our tests — especially in turning peanuts into peanut butter.